Non-Canonical Autophagy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128205389

Non-Canonical Autophagy

1st Edition

Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications

Editors: Lorenzo Galluzzi Giulia Petroni
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205389
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 250
Description

Non-canonical Autophagy: Mechanisms and Pathophysiological Implications outlines the differences between ‘canonical’ and ‘non-canonical’ forms of autophagy, highlighting the discoveries concerning the molecular mechanisms underlying these unconventional forms of autophagy and the advancements in pathophysiological features of ‘non-canonical’ autophagy. The book discusses all forms of ‘non-canonical’ autophagy and the complexity of autophagy-dependent cell death.  Readers will gain a better understanding of mechanisms underlying ‘non-canonical’ autophagy so that they can interpret the biological effects of autophagy correctly and identify reliable, novel and effective treatment strategies.

Key Features

  • Presents the most advanced information surrounding the molecular mechanisms underlying non-canonical autophagy
  • Outlines the increasing evidence regarding the involvement of non-canonical autophagy in multiple physiological and pathological processes
  • Discusses the therapeutic potential of autophagy modulators and the obstacles that have limited their development

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and professionals actively working in the field of autophagy research across molecular biology, biochemistry, cell biology, and biomedical sciences. Medical researchers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction: canonical vs non-canonical autophagy

Chapter 2. Overview of Canonical Autophagy 
2.1 Introduction 
2.2 Overview of the main autophagic processes 
2.3 Molecular components of the autophagy core machinery and signaling pathways 
2.4 Autophagosomes formation, maturation and fusion 

Chapter 3. Overview of Non-Canonical Autophagy
3.1 Introduction
3.2 ULK-1-independent autophagy
3.3 Beclin 1-indipendent, VSPS34-independent and VPS34/VPS15-independent Autophagy
3.4 Ubiquitin-like conjugation actors-independent autophagy
3.5 Non-canonical mitophagy
3.5 The unconventional functions of ATG proteins

Chapter 4. LC3-associated phagocytosis (LAP)
4.1 Introduction 
4.2 Molecular divergences between canonical autophagy and LAP 
4.3 Role of LAP in immunity and inflammation 
4.4 Role of LAP in anti-cancer immune response 

Chapter 5. Autophagy-dependent cell death (ADCD) 
5.1 Introduction 
5.2 Types of ADCD and their distinguishing features: excessive autophagy, excessive mitophagy and autosis 
5.3 The key signals regulating ADCD 
5.4 Role of ADCD in physiological and pathophysiological conditions 
5.5 Induction of ADCD by anti-cancer agents. Facts and controversies

Chapter 6. Therapeutic targeting of non-conventional autophagy: potential benefits and pitfalls  
6.1 Introduction 
6.2 Therapeutic targeting of autophagy in neurodegenerative disease 
6.3 Targeting autophagy in aging and cardiovascular diseases 
6.4 Autophagy as a therapeutic target for autoimmune disorders 
6.5 Targeting autophagy in cancer 

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st May 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128205389

About the Editors

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi

Lorenzo Galluzzi is Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College, Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine, Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Paris, and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara, the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova, and the Graduate School of Network Oncology and Precision Medicine of the University of Rome “La Sapienza”. Moreover, he is Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology. Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. He has published over 450 articles in international peer-reviewed journals and is the Editor-in-Chief of four journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, Methods in Cell biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). Additionally, he serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease, Pharmacological Research and iScience.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA

Giulia Petroni

Giulia Petroni is a PhD Fellow at the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, University of Florence. Giulia does research in Oncology, focusing on the ion channels' role in Colorectal Cancer. She has also an expertise in Clinical Immunology and Immunogenicity. She has published over 15 articles in international peer-reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, University of Florence

Ratings and Reviews

