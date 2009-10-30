Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 13-4
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Harrison
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712377
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2009
Description
This issue presents the views of internationally renowned experts on current findings concerning the epidemiology, natural history, diagnosis, pathogenesis, and treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Articles are included on bariatric surgery, liver transplantation, cytokines and apoptosis, as well as insulin resistence and lipotoxicity, to name a few. The Guest Editor himself ends the issue with an article giving his overall perspective on the current clinical management of NASH and future directions.
About the Authors
Stephen Harrison Author
