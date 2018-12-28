Nolte's The Human Brain in Photographs and Diagrams - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323598163, 9780323718523

Nolte's The Human Brain in Photographs and Diagrams

5th Edition

Authors: Todd Vanderah
eBook ISBN: 9780323718523
Paperback ISBN: 9780323598163
eBook ISBN: 9780323598194
eBook ISBN: 9780323598170
eBook ISBN: 9780323598187
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2018
Page Count: 294
Description

In the 5th Edition of this highly accessible atlas, Dr. Todd Vanderah continues the mission of his esteemed colleague, Dr. John "Jack" Nolte, to clearly depict and explain the challenging subject of neuroanatomy. Designed to promote a rapid understanding of complex concepts, Nolte's The Human Brain in Photographs and Diagrams combines easy-to-digest coverage of the brain, spinal cord, and brainstem with carefully selected visuals to cover all aspects of the information needed for success in coursework, on exams, and in clerkships and clinical practice.

Table of Contents

 

Contents

Chapter 1 External Anatomy of the Brain

Introduction

Brain and Spinal Cord

Multiple Views of a Single Brain

Lateral and Superior Surfaces

Inferior Surface

Medial and Inferior Surfaces

Insula

Cerebellum

Brainstem

Chapter 2 Transverse Sections of the Spinal Cord

Introduction

Guided Tour

Enlargements of Selected Levels

S4 L2 T10 C8 C3

Chapter 3 Transverse Sections of the Brainstem

Introduction Schematic Cross Sections Blood Supply Cranial Nerve Nuclei Guided Tour Enlargements of Selected Levels

Spinomedullary junction Caudal medulla Rostral medulla Pontomedullary junction Caudal pons Midpons Rostral pons Caudal midbrain Rostral midbrain Far rostral midbrain

Chapter 4 Building a Brain: Three-Dimensional Reconstructions

Introduction

Step-by-Step Reconstruction

Chapter 5 Coronal Sections

Introduction

Guided Tour

Enlargements of Selected Levels

Striatum, anterior limb of the internal capsule Anterior commissure Anterior thalamus, ansa lenticularis Amygdala, mammillary bodies Anterior hippocampus, subthalamic nucleus Posterior thalamus, red nucleus Posterior thalamus, geniculate nuclei Posterior thalamus, pulvinar Atrium of the lateral ventricle

Chapter 6 Axial Sections

Introduction

Guided Tour

Enlargements of Selected Levels

Uncus, optic chiasm Hypothalamus, superior cerebellar peduncle Striatum, deep cerebellar nuclei Anterior commissure, subthalamic nucleus Interventricular foramen, posterior
commissure Midthalamus Roof of the third ventricle Transverse fissure, internal cerebral veins

Chapter 7 Sagittal Sections

Introduction

Guided Tour

Enlargements of Selected Levels

Putamen, hippocampus Hippocampus, amygdala Globus pallidus, internal capsule, thalamus Caudate nucleus, dentate nucleus Mammillothalamic tract, superior cerebellar
peduncle Medial thalamus, column of the fornix Mammillary body, body of the fornix Near the midline

Chapter 8 Functional Systems

Detailed Contents Long Tracts of the Spinal Cord and Brainstem Sensory Systems of the Brainstem and
Forebrain Cranial Nerve Motor Nuclei Visceral Afferents and Efferents Basal Ganglia Cerebellum Thalamus and Cerebral Cortex Hypothalamus and Limbic System Chemically Coded Neuronal Systems

Chapter 9 Clinical Imaging

Introduction

Computed Tomography

Without contrast With contrast Pathology

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Introduction Coronal T1-weighted MRIs Axial T1-weighted MRIs Sagittal and parasaggital T1-weighted MRIs Pathology

Angiography

Introduction Internal carotid angiograms Vertebral-basilar angiograms Pathology

　

Chapter 10 Neuropathology Imaging

[Add headings]

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
294
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323718523
Paperback ISBN:
9780323598163
eBook ISBN:
9780323598194
eBook ISBN:
9780323598170
eBook ISBN:
9780323598187

About the Author

Todd Vanderah

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona

