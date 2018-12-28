Nolte's The Human Brain in Photographs and Diagrams
5th Edition
Description
In the 5th Edition of this highly accessible atlas, Dr. Todd Vanderah continues the mission of his esteemed colleague, Dr. John "Jack" Nolte, to clearly depict and explain the challenging subject of neuroanatomy. Designed to promote a rapid understanding of complex concepts, Nolte's The Human Brain in Photographs and Diagrams combines easy-to-digest coverage of the brain, spinal cord, and brainstem with carefully selected visuals to cover all aspects of the information needed for success in coursework, on exams, and in clerkships and clinical practice.
Table of Contents
Contents
Chapter 1 External Anatomy of the Brain
Introduction
Brain and Spinal Cord
Multiple Views of a Single Brain
Lateral and Superior Surfaces
Inferior Surface
Medial and Inferior Surfaces
Insula
Cerebellum
Brainstem
Chapter 2 Transverse Sections of the Spinal Cord
Introduction
Guided Tour
Enlargements of Selected Levels
S4 L2 T10 C8 C3
Chapter 3 Transverse Sections of the Brainstem
Introduction Schematic Cross Sections Blood Supply Cranial Nerve Nuclei Guided Tour Enlargements of Selected Levels
Spinomedullary junction Caudal medulla Rostral medulla Pontomedullary junction Caudal pons Midpons Rostral pons Caudal midbrain Rostral midbrain Far rostral midbrain
Chapter 4 Building a Brain: Three-Dimensional Reconstructions
Introduction
Step-by-Step Reconstruction
Chapter 5 Coronal Sections
Introduction
Guided Tour
Enlargements of Selected Levels
Striatum, anterior limb of the internal capsule Anterior commissure Anterior thalamus, ansa lenticularis Amygdala, mammillary bodies Anterior hippocampus, subthalamic nucleus Posterior thalamus, red nucleus Posterior thalamus, geniculate nuclei Posterior thalamus, pulvinar Atrium of the lateral ventricle
Chapter 6 Axial Sections
Introduction
Guided Tour
Enlargements of Selected Levels
Uncus, optic chiasm Hypothalamus, superior cerebellar peduncle Striatum, deep cerebellar nuclei Anterior commissure, subthalamic nucleus Interventricular foramen, posterior
commissure Midthalamus Roof of the third ventricle Transverse fissure, internal cerebral veins
Chapter 7 Sagittal Sections
Introduction
Guided Tour
Enlargements of Selected Levels
Putamen, hippocampus Hippocampus, amygdala Globus pallidus, internal capsule, thalamus Caudate nucleus, dentate nucleus Mammillothalamic tract, superior cerebellar
peduncle Medial thalamus, column of the fornix Mammillary body, body of the fornix Near the midline
Chapter 8 Functional Systems
Detailed Contents Long Tracts of the Spinal Cord and Brainstem Sensory Systems of the Brainstem and
Forebrain Cranial Nerve Motor Nuclei Visceral Afferents and Efferents Basal Ganglia Cerebellum Thalamus and Cerebral Cortex Hypothalamus and Limbic System Chemically Coded Neuronal Systems
Chapter 9 Clinical Imaging
Introduction
Computed Tomography
Without contrast With contrast Pathology
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
Introduction Coronal T1-weighted MRIs Axial T1-weighted MRIs Sagittal and parasaggital T1-weighted MRIs Pathology
Angiography
Introduction Internal carotid angiograms Vertebral-basilar angiograms Pathology
Chapter 10 Neuropathology Imaging
[Add headings]
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323718523
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323598163
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323598194
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323598170
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323598187
About the Author
Todd Vanderah
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, University of Arizona, Tucson, Arizona