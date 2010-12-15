Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics
1st Edition
Description
An easily-accessible paediatric medical resource for junior doctors and paediatric specialists
Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics is an instant reference or practice book for medical students and junior medical officers with otherwise limited exposure to paediatric issues.
The book consolidates a broad range of common paediatric problems – both acute and intensive – into a single user-friendly medical guide. Each problem is supported by the necessary clinical skills and rational steps that must be considered from the outset.
Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics follows the established format of the ‘On Call’ series, using techniques such as the ‘telephone call’, ‘bedside’ and ‘acute corridor consult’ as essentials for effective clinical troubleshooting in paediatric issues.
As well as being the ultimate ‘On Call’ guide, this reputable paediatric textbook is extremely useful as a learning tool for those on paediatric rotation.
Key Features
• beginning-to-end advice and support – starting from the time doctors are called about a problem
• covers acute and intensive care paediatric issues, medical and surgical problems, and paediatric traumatology
• provides an initial corridor consult which often occurs in the few frantic moments before the doctor arrives on the floor to clinically troubleshoot a problem
• is an Australian adaptation of the US book On Call Pediatrics
• also available as an eBook! A code inside On Call Paediatrics enables a full text download, allowing you to browse and search electronically, make notes and bookmarks in the electronic files and highlight material.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introduction
Chapter 1: Diagnosis and Management of On Call
Chapter 2: Communicating with colleagues and families
Chapter 3: Common mistakes
Chapter 4: Remembering your ABCs
Chapter 5: Teaching (and learning) while on call
Section 2: Patient Related problems
Chapter 6: Abdominal pain
Chapter 7: Altered mental status
Chapter 8: Analgesics and antipyretic
Chapter 9: Bleeding
Chapter 10: Chest pain
Chapter 11: Constipation
Chapter 12: Crying and the irritable infant
Chapter 13: Cyanosis
Chapter 14: Delivery room problems
Chapter 15: Diarrhoea and dehydration
Chapter 16: Extremity pain
Chapter 17: Eye problems and visual abnormalities
Chapter 18: Fever
Chapter 19: Gastrointestinal bleeding
Chapter 20: Genitourinary problems
Chapter 21: Headache
Chapter 22: Heart rate and rhythm abnormalities
Chapter 23: Hematuria
Chapter 24: Hypertension
Chapter 25: Hypotension and shock
Chapter 26: Lines, tubes and drains
Chapter 27: Rashes
Chapter 28: Respiratory distress
Chapter 29: Seizures
Chapter 30: Urine output abnormalities
Chapter 31: Vomiting
Section 3: laboratory related problems
Chapter 32: Acidosis and alkalosis
Chapter 33: Anaemia, thrombocytopenia and coagulation abnormalities
Chapter 34: Electrolyte abnormalities
Chapter 35: Glucose disorders
Chapter 36: Hyperbilirubinemia
Chapter 37: Dental Emergencies
Section 4: additional chapters
Chapter 38: Fluid & electrolyte disorders – medical & surgical
Chapter 39: Appropriate use of intravenous fluids and ORT
Chapter 40: Comatosed and unconscious child
Chapter41: Poisoning and drug/medication problems
Chapter 42: Acute behavioural distrurbance
Chapter 43: Approach to psychosis and the addicted child
Chapter 44: Metabolic problems
Chapter 45: Allergy
Chapter 46: Musculoskeletal problems and joint pain
Chapter 47: Head, neck and dental problems
APPENDICES
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Australia 2010
- Published:
- 15th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579124
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582612
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729539128
About the Author
Gary Browne
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead; Chair of Discipline of Emergency Medicine, The University of Sydney; Head of Academic Emergency Medicine, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, Australia