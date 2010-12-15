Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729539128, 9780729579124

Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics

1st Edition

Authors: Gary Browne Nicholas Cheng Mary McCaskill
eBook ISBN: 9780729579124
eBook ISBN: 9780729582612
Paperback ISBN: 9780729539128
Imprint: Saunders Australia
Published Date: 15th December 2010
Page Count: 550
Description

An easily-accessible paediatric medical resource for junior doctors and paediatric specialists

Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics is an instant reference or practice book for medical students and junior medical officers with otherwise limited exposure to paediatric issues.

The book consolidates a broad range of common paediatric problems – both acute and intensive – into a single user-friendly medical guide. Each problem is supported by the necessary clinical skills and rational steps that must be considered from the outset.

Nocton & Gedeit's On Call Paediatrics follows the established format of the ‘On Call’ series, using techniques such as the ‘telephone call’, ‘bedside’ and ‘acute corridor consult’ as essentials for effective clinical troubleshooting in paediatric issues.

As well as being the ultimate ‘On Call’ guide, this reputable paediatric textbook is extremely useful as a learning tool for those on paediatric rotation.

Key Features

• beginning-to-end advice and support – starting from the time doctors are called about a problem
• covers acute and intensive care paediatric issues, medical and surgical problems, and paediatric traumatology
• provides an initial corridor consult which often occurs in the few frantic moments before the doctor arrives on the floor to clinically troubleshoot a problem
• is an Australian adaptation of the US book On Call Pediatrics
• also available as an eBook! A code inside On Call Paediatrics enables a full text download, allowing you to browse and search electronically, make notes and bookmarks in the electronic files and highlight material.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Introduction

Chapter 1: Diagnosis and Management of On Call

Chapter 2: Communicating with colleagues and families

Chapter 3: Common mistakes

Chapter 4: Remembering your ABCs

Chapter 5: Teaching (and learning) while on call

Section 2: Patient Related problems

Chapter 6: Abdominal pain

Chapter 7: Altered mental status

Chapter 8: Analgesics and antipyretic

Chapter 9: Bleeding

Chapter 10: Chest pain

Chapter 11: Constipation

Chapter 12: Crying and the irritable infant

Chapter 13: Cyanosis

Chapter 14: Delivery room problems

Chapter 15: Diarrhoea and dehydration

Chapter 16: Extremity pain

Chapter 17: Eye problems and visual abnormalities

Chapter 18: Fever

Chapter 19: Gastrointestinal bleeding

Chapter 20: Genitourinary problems

Chapter 21: Headache

Chapter 22: Heart rate and rhythm abnormalities

Chapter 23: Hematuria

Chapter 24: Hypertension

Chapter 25: Hypotension and shock

Chapter 26: Lines, tubes and drains

Chapter 27: Rashes

Chapter 28: Respiratory distress

Chapter 29: Seizures

Chapter 30: Urine output abnormalities

Chapter 31: Vomiting

Section 3: laboratory related problems

Chapter 32: Acidosis and alkalosis

Chapter 33: Anaemia, thrombocytopenia and coagulation abnormalities

Chapter 34: Electrolyte abnormalities

Chapter 35: Glucose disorders

Chapter 36: Hyperbilirubinemia

Chapter 37: Dental Emergencies

Section 4: additional chapters

Chapter 38: Fluid & electrolyte disorders – medical & surgical

Chapter 39: Appropriate use of intravenous fluids and ORT

Chapter 40: Comatosed and unconscious child

Chapter41: Poisoning and drug/medication problems

Chapter 42: Acute behavioural distrurbance

Chapter 43: Approach to psychosis and the addicted child

Chapter 44: Metabolic problems

Chapter 45: Allergy

Chapter 46: Musculoskeletal problems and joint pain

Chapter 47: Head, neck and dental problems

APPENDICES

About the Author

Gary Browne

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead; Chair of Discipline of Emergency Medicine, The University of Sydney; Head of Academic Emergency Medicine, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, Sydney, Australia

Nicholas Cheng

Mary McCaskill

