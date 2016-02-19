看護成果分類（NOC） 原著第5版
1st Edition
NOC
Editors: Sue Moorhead Marion Johnson Meridean Maas Elizabeth Swanson
Paperback ISBN: 9784860343057
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 1010
Sue Moorhead
Associate Professor, Director of Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Marion Johnson
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Meridean Maas
Professor Emeritus, College of Nursing, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
Elizabeth Swanson
Assistant Professor, College of Nursing, The University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA
