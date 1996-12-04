NMR Spectroscopy and its Application to Biomedical Research
1st Edition
NMR has become the most diverse spectroscopic tool available to date in biomedical research. It is now routinely used to study biomolecular structure and dynamics particularly as a result of recent developments of a cascade of highly sophisticated multidimensional NMR pulse sequences, and of advances in genetic engineering to produce biomolecules, uniformly or selectively enriched with 13C, 15N and 2H.
• Provides an up-to-date treatment of NMR techniques and their application to problems of biomedical interest
• Most refined multidimensional pulse sequences including the basic aspects are covered by leading NMR spectroscopists.
The book will be useful to NMR spectroscopists, biochemists, and to molecular biologists interested in the use of NMR techniques for solving biological problems.
- Two-dimensional NMR spectroscopy: A graphical, top-down description (W.M. Westler). 2. Multidimensional NMR of macromolecules (L. Mueller, N.V. Kumar). 3. Preparation of 2H, 13C and 15N isotopically-enriched proteins for NMR spectroscopic investigations (B. Stockman). 4. Protein structure determination from NMR data (P.L. Weber). 5. Protein dynamics as studied by solution NMR techniques (L.K. Nicholson, L.E. Kay, D.A. Torchia). 6. Nucleic acid structure and dynamics from NMR (D.E. Wemmer). 7. Carbohydrate structure and dynamics from NMR (L. Lerner). 8. Solid state NMR and its applications to biomedical research (A. Simmons, S.K. Sarkar, L.W. Jelinski).
- 387
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- 4th December 1996
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080537597
- 9780444894106
S.K. Sarkar
SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals, King of Prussia, PA, USA
@qu:This is a real "how-to" book on the theory, implementation and interpretation of modern multidimensional NMR techniques. It is an ideal book for those who wish to know more about the subject, or for those interested in entering a new research area.
@source:ASLIB Book Guide
@qu:The text presents an excellent introduction to the application of modern multidimensional NMR methods for the determination of the solution structure of biomolecules. The list of contributors reads like a Who's Who of biomedical NMR spectroscopists.
Overall, this is an excellent text, which provides the reader with a detailed and interesting discussion of the application of modern NMR methods to biomedical research. The text should be included in the library of any scientist involved in NMR research. ...is also an excellent reference source useful in teaching on advanced graduate course in the application of multi-dimensional NMR methods to the determination of the structure of biomolecules. @source:Journal of Medicinal Chemistry