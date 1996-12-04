NMR Spectroscopy and its Application to Biomedical Research

NMR has become the most diverse spectroscopic tool available to date in biomedical research. It is now routinely used to study biomolecular structure and dynamics particularly as a result of recent developments of a cascade of highly sophisticated multidimensional NMR pulse sequences, and of advances in genetic engineering to produce biomolecules, uniformly or selectively enriched with 13C, 15N and 2H.

Features of this book:

• Provides an up-to-date treatment of NMR techniques and their application to problems of biomedical interest

• Most refined multidimensional pulse sequences including the basic aspects are covered by leading NMR spectroscopists.

The book will be useful to NMR spectroscopists, biochemists, and to molecular biologists interested in the use of NMR techniques for solving biological problems.