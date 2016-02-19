NMR in Molecular Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123805805, 9781483281858

NMR in Molecular Biology

1st Edition

Authors: Oleg Jardetzky G. C. K. Roberts
Editors: Bernard Horecker Nathan O. Kaplan Julius Marmur
eBook ISBN: 9781483281858
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 698
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

NMR in Molecular Biology provides an introduction to the basic concepts and principles of nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that are essential to a critical evaluation of experimental data. It also aims to acquaint readers in some detail with those prototype experiments in which a definite, biologically relevant answer has been obtained. The book opens with a chapter on the historical development of NMR technology. Separate chapters follow on the fundamental principles of NMR; paramagnetic perturbations of NMR spectra; time scales, chemical exchange, and problems of exchange; and characteristics of NMR spectra through investigations of compounds such as amino acids and peptides; and nucleic acid bases, nucleosides, and nucleotides. Subsequent chapters deal with protein NRM spectra, protein-ligand interactions, and the structure and dynamics of membranes. This book is intended for the student or practicing scientist wishing to gain a critical understanding of the applications of NMR to a wide range of problems in molecular biology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

I Introduction

Text

II Fundamental Principles

A. The NMR Phenomenon

B. The NMR Experiment

C. NMR on a Population of Identical Nuclei

D. The Chemical Shift

E. Spin-Spin Coupling

F. Fourier Transform NMR Spectroscopy

G. Microscopic Theory of Relaxation

H. Relaxation in Multispin Systems

III Paramagnetic Perturbations of NMR Spectra

A. General Comments

B. General Theory of Paramagnetic Perturbations

C. Paramagnetic Shifts and Relaxation in Metalloproteins

D. The Extrinsic Paramagnetic Probe Method

E. Chemically and Photochemically Induced Dynamic Nuclear Polarization (CIDNP and Photo-CIDNP)

IV Time-Dependent Phenomena and Problems of Averaging

A. Definition of Time Scales

B. Chemical Exchange

C. Problems of Fast Exchange

V Amino Acids and Peptides

A. Amino Acids

B. Peptides

C. Poly amino Acids and the Helix-Coil Transition

D. Conclusion

VI Nucleic Acid Bases, Nucleosides, and Nucleotides

A. Tautomerism and Ionization

B. Molecular Interactions

C. Nucleoside and Mononucleotide Conformation

D. Dinucleotide Conformation

E. Conclusion

VII Introduction to Protein NMR Spectra: General Features and Methodology

A. The 1H Spectrum

B. The 13C Spectrum

C. Secondary and Tertiary Structure Shifts

D. Experimental Limitations

E. Methods for Improving Resolution

F. Strategies for Assignment

VIII Solution Structure and Conformational Transitions in Proteins

A. Comparisons of Solution and Crystal Structure

B. Detection of Specific Structural Features

C. Detection of Conformational Change

D. Protein Folding

IX Protein-Ligand Interactions Part I

A. General Considerations

B. Ribonuclease

C. Staphylococcal Nuclease

D. Lysozyme

E. Dihydrofolate Reductase

F. Antibody-Combining Sites

G. Alkaline Phosphatase

H. Gene 5 Protein

X Protein-Ligand Interactions Part II

A. Kinases (Phosphotransferases)

B. Dehydrogenases

C. Serine Proteases

D. Aspartate Transcarbamylase

E. Glycogen Phosphorylase

F. Concanavalin A

G. Aspartate Aminotransferase

H. Glutamine Synthetase

I. Protein Hydration and Ion Binding

XI Enzyme Mechanisms

A. Structural Considerations

B. Substrate Equilibria

C. Stereochemistry and Isotope Exchange

D. Observation of Intermediates and Intermediate Analogs

E. Studies of the Catalytic Process

XII Protein Dynamics

A. General Considerations

B. Qualitative Evidence for the Flexibility of Protein Segments and Domains

C. Quantitative Study of Internal Motions by Relaxation Methods

XIII Nucleic Acids and Nucleic Acid-Protein Interaction

A. Types of Problems Investigated

B. Oligo- and Polynucleotides

C. Transfer RNA

D. DNA

E. Binding and Intercalation

F. Nucleic Acid-Protein Interactions

XIV Structure and Dynamics of Membranes

A. Organization and Mobility of Hydrocarbon Chains in Phospholipid Structures

B. Conformational Studies on Phospholipid Head Groups

C. Effects of Cholesterol and Other Molecules Dissolved in the Bilayer

D. Hydration and Ion Binding

E. Ionophores in Phospholipid Bilayers

F. Protein-Lipid Interactions

G. Studies of Natural Membranes

Appendix I Definition of Symbols

Appendix II Vector, Tensor, and Matrix Notation

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
698
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483281858

About the Author

Oleg Jardetzky

G. C. K. Roberts

About the Editor

Bernard Horecker

Nathan O. Kaplan

Julius Marmur

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.