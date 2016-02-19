NMR Imaging in Biomedicine: Advances in Magnetic Resonance discusses significant advances in NMR imaging and its application to the field of biomedicine. This book is organized into 10 chapters that cover the classification, methods, imaging regimes, and the potential use of NMR imaging in medicine. After discussing the basic theoretical ideas of NMR and its application to NMR imaging, this book presents mathematical analyses of the various NMR techniques, focusing primarily on the comparison in terms of imaging speed and data-acquisition rate. It also covers a number of practical ranges or imaging regimes in terms of sensitivity, sample size, and operating frequency. Significant topics on potential application of NMR imaging in medicine, apparatus requirements in the instrumentation of NMR imaging machines, and the principles of biomagnetic effects are discussed in other chapters. The considered biomagnetic effects are categorized into three main groups: the effects of static magnetic fields, the effects of relatively slow varying time-dependent fields, and radio-frequency magnetic fields. This book is of great value to radiologists, medical physicists, neuroradiologists, anatomists, physiologists, and postgraduate students of NMR imaging.