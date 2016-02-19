NMR Imaging in Biomedicine
1st Edition
Supplement 2 Advances in Magnetic Resonance
Description
NMR Imaging in Biomedicine: Advances in Magnetic Resonance discusses significant advances in NMR imaging and its application to the field of biomedicine. This book is organized into 10 chapters that cover the classification, methods, imaging regimes, and the potential use of NMR imaging in medicine. After discussing the basic theoretical ideas of NMR and its application to NMR imaging, this book presents mathematical analyses of the various NMR techniques, focusing primarily on the comparison in terms of imaging speed and data-acquisition rate. It also covers a number of practical ranges or imaging regimes in terms of sensitivity, sample size, and operating frequency. Significant topics on potential application of NMR imaging in medicine, apparatus requirements in the instrumentation of NMR imaging machines, and the principles of biomagnetic effects are discussed in other chapters. The considered biomagnetic effects are categorized into three main groups: the effects of static magnetic fields, the effects of relatively slow varying time-dependent fields, and radio-frequency magnetic fields. This book is of great value to radiologists, medical physicists, neuroradiologists, anatomists, physiologists, and postgraduate students of NMR imaging.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
1. General Introduction
1.1. Historical Background of NMR
1.2. NMR Imaging Background
1.3. Commercial Exploitation
1.4. Range of Applications
1.5. The Origins of NMR Imaging
1.6. Scope and Content
2. Water in Biological Systems
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Water Content
2.3. Relaxation Times
2.4. Diffusion
3. Basic Imaging Principles
3.1. Effects of Linear Gradients
3.2. Equations of Motion of the Spin System
3.3. Selective Irradiation
3.4. Steady-State Free Precession
3.5. Driven Equilibrium Fourier Transformation
3.6. Comparison of Signal Responses
4. Classification and Description of NMR Imaging Methods
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Slice Definition
4.3. Point Methods
4.4. Line Techniques
4.5. Planar and Three-Dimensional Techniques
5. Comparison of Imaging Methods
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Mathematical Foundation
5.3. Sensitivity and Performance Time
5.4. Numerical Comparison and Discussion
5.5. Conclusion
6. Imaging Regimes
6.1. General Principles
6.2. Radio-Frequency Penetration
6.3. Signal-to-Noise Considerations
6.4. Large-Scale Imaging
6.5. Intermediate-Scale Imaging
6.6. Small-Scale Imaging
6.7. Microscopic-Scale Imaging
7. Potential Use in Medicine
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Morphology
7.3. Physiology
7.4. Pathology
8. Some Hardware Considerations
8.1. Static Magnetic Field Requirements
8.2. Coil Design
8.3. Main Magnet
8.4. Radio-Frequency and Gradient Coil Design
8.5. Imaging-System Requirements
8.6. Optimization of Signal-to-Noise Ratio
9. Biomagnetic Effects
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Static Magnetic Fields
9.3. Radio-Frequency Field Biomagnetic Effects
9.4. Time-Dependent Field Biomagnetic Effects
9.5. Safety Recommendations in Biomagnetics
10. Conclusion
10.1. Choice of Technique
10.2. Imaging Times and Measurement of NMR Parameters
10.3. Hardware Considerations
10.4. Applications of NMR Imaging
Notes Added in Proof
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th April 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323154062