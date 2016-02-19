NMR and EPR Spectroscopy covers the proceedings of the Varian Associates's Third Annual Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, held at Palo Alto, California on October 19-23, 1959. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 24 chapters, and begins with an introduction to NMR and EPR techniques. The subsequent chapters are devoted to intermediate and advanced topics in the high resolution form of NMR Spectroscopy. The content of these chapters include a number of laboratory sessions designed to supplement and complement the lectures on various aspects of the technique. Other chapters focus topics related to EPR Spectroscopy, including its principles, instrumentation, significant development, and applications.

This book will be of value to analytical and organic chemists and researchers.