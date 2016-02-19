NMR and EPR Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Papers Presented at Varian's Third Annual Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, Held at Palo Alto, California
Description
NMR and EPR Spectroscopy covers the proceedings of the Varian Associates's Third Annual Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, held at Palo Alto, California on October 19-23, 1959.
This book is organized into three parts encompassing 24 chapters, and begins with an introduction to NMR and EPR techniques. The subsequent chapters are devoted to intermediate and advanced topics in the high resolution form of NMR Spectroscopy. The content of these chapters include a number of laboratory sessions designed to supplement and complement the lectures on various aspects of the technique. Other chapters focus topics related to EPR Spectroscopy, including its principles, instrumentation, significant development, and applications.
This book will be of value to analytical and organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Part I: An Introduction to NMR And EPR
1. Background and Fundamentals of NMR-EPR Spectroscopy and Spectrometers
2. Introduction to High Resolution NMR Spectrometry
3. EPR Spectroscopy
4. High Resolution NMR Operating Fundamentals
5. EPR Spectrometers : Operating Fundamentals
Part II: High Resolution NMR Spectroscopy
6. Instrumentation of High Resolution NMR
7. High Resolution NMR as a Structure Determining Tool
8. High Resolution NMR as an Analytical Tool
9. NMR for the Physical Chemist
10. Analysis of High Resolution NMR Spectra
11. Measurement of the Radio Frequency Field H1
12. Measurement of Relaxation Times
13. Electric Shims
14. Magnetic Field Modulation for High Resolution NMR
15. Operation of an NMR Integrating System
Part III: EPR Spectroscopy
16. Instrumentation of EPR
17. Chemical Applications of EPR
18. Theory of EPR Spectra
19. Biological Applications of EPR
20. Photochemical Studies with EPR
21. Paramagnetic Resonance Response of Color Centers
22. Paramagnetic Ions in Crystals
23. Dynamic Nuclear Polarization in Liquids
24. Color Center "Workshop" Experiment
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226699