NMR and EPR Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213262, 9781483226699

NMR and EPR Spectroscopy

1st Edition

Papers Presented at Varian's Third Annual Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, Held at Palo Alto, California

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483226699
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 296
Description

NMR and EPR Spectroscopy covers the proceedings of the Varian Associates's Third Annual Workshop on Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, held at Palo Alto, California on October 19-23, 1959. This book is organized into three parts encompassing 24 chapters, and begins with an introduction to NMR and EPR techniques. The subsequent chapters are devoted to intermediate and advanced topics in the high resolution form of NMR Spectroscopy. The content of these chapters include a number of laboratory sessions designed to supplement and complement the lectures on various aspects of the technique. Other chapters focus topics related to EPR Spectroscopy, including its principles, instrumentation, significant development, and applications.
This book will be of value to analytical and organic chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Part I: An Introduction to NMR And EPR

1. Background and Fundamentals of NMR-EPR Spectroscopy and Spectrometers

2. Introduction to High Resolution NMR Spectrometry

3. EPR Spectroscopy

4. High Resolution NMR Operating Fundamentals

5. EPR Spectrometers : Operating Fundamentals

Part II: High Resolution NMR Spectroscopy

6. Instrumentation of High Resolution NMR

7. High Resolution NMR as a Structure Determining Tool

8. High Resolution NMR as an Analytical Tool

9. NMR for the Physical Chemist

10. Analysis of High Resolution NMR Spectra

11. Measurement of the Radio Frequency Field H1

12. Measurement of Relaxation Times

13. Electric Shims

14. Magnetic Field Modulation for High Resolution NMR

15. Operation of an NMR Integrating System

Part III: EPR Spectroscopy

16. Instrumentation of EPR

17. Chemical Applications of EPR

18. Theory of EPR Spectra

19. Biological Applications of EPR

20. Photochemical Studies with EPR

21. Paramagnetic Resonance Response of Color Centers

22. Paramagnetic Ions in Crystals

23. Dynamic Nuclear Polarization in Liquids

24. Color Center "Workshop" Experiment

Subject Index

Sam Stuart

