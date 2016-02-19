NK Cells and Other Natural Effector Cells

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

I. Characteristics of NK Cells

A. Large Granular Lymphocytes

1. Human

2. Other Species

B. Characterization by Surface Markers

1. Human

2. Other Species

II. Characteristics of Other Natural Effector Cells

A. Human

Natural Killer Cells are Distinct from Lectin-Dependent Effector Cells in Man as Determined by the Two-Target Conjugate Single Cell Assay

Virus Dependent Natural Cytotoxicity (VDCC) of Human Lymphocytes

Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Monocytes

Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Mononuclear Phagocytes: Role of Contaminating Endotoxin and Expression by Different Macrophage Populations

B. Mouse

Natural Killer Cell Subsets

Solid Tumors are Killed by NK and NC Cell Populations: Interferon Inducing Agents Do Not Augment NC Cell Activity under NK Activating Conditions

NC Cells Do Not Express NK-Associated Cell Surface Antigens and are Not Culture Activated NK Cells

Enrichment and Characterization of Effector Populations Mediating NK, NC, ADCC, and Spontaneous Macrophage Cytotoxicity in Murine Peritoneal Exúdate Cell Preparations

Further Studies on the Cytostatic Activity Mediated by Murine Splenocytes

III. Cell Lineage of NK and Related Effector Cells

A. Evidence for or Against T Cell Lineage

Cell Lineage of NK Cell: Evidence for T Cell Lineage

Immunoregulation of Mouse NK Activity by the Serum Thymic Factor (FTS)

Distinctive Characteristics between Splenic Natural Killer Cells and Prothymocytes

Hypothesis on the Development of Natural Killer Cells and Their Relationship to T Cells

Comment on the Nomenclature of Lymphocyte Mediated Cytotoxic Effects

B. Evidence for or against Macrophage Lineage

Cells with Natural Killer Activity are Eliminated by Treatment with Monoclonal Specific Anti-Macrophage Antibody plus Complement

Effect of Anti-HLA and Anti-Beta-2 Microglobulin Antisera on the Natural Cytotoxic Activity of Human NK Cells and Monocytes

C. Evidence for or against Other or Separate Lineage

Could Human Large Granular Lymphocytes Represent a New Cell Lineage?

Natural Killer Cells: A Separate Lineage?

Natural Killer Activity in Mast Cell-Deficient W/WV Mice

IV. Genetics of Natural Resistance

A. Mouse

NK-Activity Against YAC-1 is Regulated by Two H-2 Associated Genes

Genetic Control of NC Activity in the Mouse: Three Genes Located in Chromosome

Approaches to the Genetic Analysis of Natural Resistance In Vivo

The Beige (bg) Gene Influences the Development of Autoimmune Disease in SB/Le Male Mice

NK Cell Activation in SM/J Mice

Chromosome 1 Locus: A Major Regulator of Natural Resistance to Intracellular Pathogens

B. Rat

Genetic Variation in Natural Killer (NK) Activity in the Rat

V. Regulation of Cytotoxic Activity

A. Ontogeny of NK Cells

Ontogeny of Nk-1+ Natural Killer Cells

Marrow Dependence of Natural Killer Cells

Age-Independent Natural Killer Cell Activity in Murine Peripheral Blood

Ontogenic Development of Porcine NK and K Cells

B. Augmentation

1. Interferon or Interferon Inducers

2. Other Augmenting Agents

C. Inhibition or Suppression of Activity

1. Suppressor Cells

2. Other Mechanisms

D. Accessory Cells for Cytotoxic Effector Cells

Regulation of Human NK Activity against Adherent Tumor Target Cells by Monocyte Subpopulations, Interleukin-1, and Interferons

E. Production of Interferon by NK Cells

Production of Interferon by Human Natural Killer Cells in Response to Mitogens, Viruses and Bacteria

Interferon Production and Natural Cytotoxicity by Human Lymphocytes Fractionated by Percoll Density Gradient Centrifugation

VI. Specificity of Natural Effector Cells

A. Nature of Target Cell Structures

Recognition Structures for Natural Killer Cells on Human Lymphocytes: A Panel Study

Specificity of Fresh and Activated Human Cytotoxic Lymphocytes

Fractionation of Natural Killer Cells on Target Cell Monolayers

Non-NK Leukocytes Demonstrate NK-Patterned Binding

Target Cell Recognition by Natural Killer and Natural Cytotoxic Cells

The Relationship between NK and Natural Antibody Target Structures

Effect of Sodium Butyrate and Hemin on NK Sensivity of K562 Cells

Analysis of Differentiation Events Causing Changes in NK Cell Tumor-Target Sensitivity

Specificity of Natural Killer (NK) Cells: Nature of Target Cell Structures

Effects of Interferon and Tumor Promoter, 12-0-Tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate, on the Sensitivity of Trophoblast Cells to Natural Killer Cell Activity

Serological Approaches to the Elucidation of NK Target Structures

Surface Sialic Acid of Tumor Cells Inversely Correlates with Susceptibility to Natural Killer Cell Mediated Lysis

Inhibition of Spontaneous and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity Using Mono- and Oligosaccharides

B. Nature of Recognition Receptors on Effector Cells

The Use of a Monoclonal Antibody to Analyse Human NK Cell Function

VII. Cytotoxicity by Cultured Lymphoid Cells

A. Short Term Cultures

Heterogeneity of MLC-Generated NK-Like Cells

Stimulation of Lymphocytes with Allogeneic Normal Cells and Autologous Lymphoblastoid Cell Lines: Distinction between NK-Like Cells and Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes by Monoclonal Antibodies

Generation of Lytic Potential in Mixed Cultures and Its Modification by IFN-α

Cultured Natural Killer Cells

Spontaneous Monocyte Mediated Cytotoxicity in Man: Evidence for T Helper Activity

B. Continued Cultures and Clones

Cultures of Purified Human Natural Killer Cells

Lytic Effect of T-Cell Cultures against Tumor Biopsy Cells and K562

Natural Killer Cell-Like Cytotoxicity Mediated by Herpesvirus Transformed Marmoset T Cell Lines

Cloned Cell Lines with Natural Killer Activity

Characterization of Cloned Murine Cell Lines Having High Cytolytic Activity against YAC-I Targets

Induction of NK-Like Anti-Tumor Reactivity in Vitro and in Vivo by IL-2

Cloned Lines of Mouse Natural Killer Cells

Clonal Analysis of Human Natural Killer Cells

Continuous Culture of Human NK-T Cell Clones

Permanently Growing Murine Cell Clones with NK-Like Activities

Natural Killer Activity in Cloned IL-2 Dependent Allospecific Lymphoid Populations

Regulation by Interferon and T Cells of IL-2-Dependent Growth of NK Progenitor Cells: A Limiting Dilution Analysis

Natural Cytotoxic Activity of Mouse Spleen Cell Cultures Maintained with Interleukin-3

VIII. Mechanisms of Cytotoxicity

A. Role of Proteases

Evidence for Proteases with Specificity of Cleavage at Aromatic Amino Acids in Human Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

The Role of Neutral Serine Proteases in the Mechanism of Tumor Cell Lysis by Human Natural Killer Cells

The Role of Surface Associated Proteases in Human NK Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity. Evidence Suggesting a Mechanism by which Concealed Surface Enzymes Become Exposed during Cytolysis

The Relationship between Secretion of a Novel Cytolytic Protease and Macrophage-Mediated Tumor Cytotoxicity

B. Role of Phospholipids

Phospholipid Metabolism during NK Cell Activity: Possible Role for Transmethylation and Phospholipase A2 Activation in Recognition and Lysis

C. Role of Soluble Mediators

Role of Natural Killer Cytotoxic Factors (NKCF) in the Mechanism of NK Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity

Role of Lymphotoxins in Natural Cytotoxicity

Carbohydrate Receptors in Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

D. Other Mechanisms or Information on Mechanisms

Cellular Secretion Associated with Human Natural Killer Cell Activity

Mechanism of NK Cell Lysis

Mechanisms of NK Activation: Models to Study Induction of Lysis and Enhancement of Lytic Efficiency

Augmented Binding of Tumor Cells by Activated Murine Macrophages and Its Relevance to Tumor Cytotoxicity

The Role of Free Oxygen Radicals in the Activation of the NK Cytolytic Pathway

Cell Surface Thiols in Human Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity

Activated Macrophage Mediated Cytotoxicity for Transformed Target Cells

The Uropod as an Integral and Specialized Structure of Large Granular Lymphocytes

Morphological Characteristics of Lymphocyte-Target Cell Interactions and Their Relations to Cytolytic Activity in the Human NK System

IX. Natural Cell-Mediated Reactivity Against Primary Tumor Cells and Against Non-Tumor Targets

A. Primary Tumor Cells as Targets

Cytotoxic and Cytostatic Activity of Human Large Granular Lymphocytes against Allogeneic Tumor Biopsy Cells and Autologous EBV Infected B Lymphocytes

Association of Human Natural Killer Cell Activity against Human Primary Tumors with Large Granular Lymphocytes

Auto-Tumor Lytic Potential of Lymphocytes Separated from Human Solid Tumors

Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity against Spontaneous Mouse Mammary Tumors

B. Normal Cells as Targets

Natural Killing of Hematopoietic Cells

Human Bone Marrow Mononuclear Cells as Effectors and Targets of Natural Killing

C. Parasites as Targets

Natural Killer (NK) Cell Activity against Extracellular Forms of Trypanosoma cruzi

Mechanisms of Natural Macrophage Cytotoxicity against Protozoa

D. Fungi as Targets

In Vitro Effects of Natural Killer (NK) Cells on Cryptococcus neoformans

X. Possible NK Cell Tumors or Presence of NK Cells at Site of Tumor Growth

A. Human Tumors

NK Activity of Tumor Infiltrating and Lymph Node Lymphocytes in Human Pulmonary Tumors

Natural Killer Activity in Human Ovarian Tumors

Natural Cytotoxic Effectors in Human Tumours and Tumour Draining Nodes

Control of Natural Cytotoxicity in the Regional Lymph Node in Breast Cancer

Leukemic Blasts as Effectors in Natural Killing and Antibody Dependent Cytotoxicity Assay

B. Other Species

Natural Killer Cell Activity Associated with Spontaneous and Transplanted Reticulum Cell Neoplasms

Reticulum Cell Sarcomas of SJL/J Mice: Pre-B Cell Lymphoma with Apparent Natural Killer Cell Function

Identification and Characterization of Large Granular Lymphocyte (LGL) Leukemias in F344 Rats

XI. Clinical Studies with Natural Effector Cells

A. Alterations with Various Diseases

1. Cancer

2. Other Diseases

B. Augmentation of Reactivity by Biological Response Modifiers

1. Interferon

2. Other Agents

C. Depression of Reactivity by Treatments

Effect of Diethylstilbestrol and Estramustine Phosphate (Estracyt®) on Natural Killer Activity in Patients with Carcinoma of the Prostate

XII. Evidence for In Vivo Reactivity of Natural Effector Cells

A. Against Tumors

1. Transplantable Tumors

2. Against Primary Tumors and Possible Role in Surveillance

B. Against Microbial Agents

The Role of NK(HSV-l) Effector Cells in Resistance to Herpesvirus Infections in Man

The Role of Natural Killer Cells and Interferon in Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus

Loss of Genetic Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus Infection in C3H Mice Treated with 89Sr

Studies of NK Cell Activation and of Interferon Induction after Injection of Mouse Hepatitis Virus Type 3 (MHV3)

Interferon, Natural Killer Cells, and Genetically Determined Resistance of Mice against Herpes Simplex Virus

Natural Resistance against Mouse Hepatitis Virus 3

Induction of Natural Killer Cells and Interferon Production during Infection of Mice with Babesia microti of Human Origin

Natural Cell-Mediated Immunity and Interferon in Malaria and Babesia Infections

Natural Cell-Mediated Resistance in Cryptococcosis

Natural Cell-Mediated Immunity against Bacteria

Genetic and Cellular Mechanisms of Natural Resistance to Intracellular Bacteria

C. Resistance to Transplants of Bone Marrow

The Role of Asialo GM1+ (GA1+) Cells in the Resistance to Transplants of Bone Marrow or Other Tissues

Direct Evidence for the Involvement of Natural Killer Cells in Bone Marrow Transplantation

D. Possible Role in Graft Versus Host Disease

In Vivo Role of NK(HSV-l) in the Induction of Graft versus Host Disease in Bone Marrow Transplant Recipients

Index

