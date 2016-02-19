NK Cells and Other Natural Effector Cells
1st Edition
Description
NK Cells and Other Natural Effector Cells reviews the state of knowledge on NK cells and other natural effector mechanisms. The coverage of immune effector systems ranges from basic studies on their nature, regulation, and mechanisms of action to important practical issues such as their role in host resistance, their modulation by therapeutic intervention, and alterations of their activity in disease. The book is organized into 12 parts. Parts I and II examine the characteristics of NK cells and other natural effector cells, respectively. Part III focuses on the cell lineage of NK and related effector cells, providing evidence for or against T cell lineage, for or against macrophage lineage, and for or against other or separate lineage. Part IV deals with the genetics of natural resistance in the mouse and rat. Part V presents studies on the regulation of cytotoxic activity. Part VI examines the specificity of natural effector cells, covering the nature of target cell structures and the nature of recognition receptors in effector cells. Part VII discusses the cytotoxicity by cultured lymphoid cells while Part VIII turns to the mechanisms of cytotoxicity. Part IX deals with natural cell-mediated reactivity against primary tumor cells and against non-tumor targets. Part X examines NK cell tumors or the presence of NK cells at the site of tumor growth. Part XI presents clinical studies with natural effector cells. Part XII provides evidence for in vivo reactivity of natural effector cells.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I. Characteristics of NK Cells
A. Large Granular Lymphocytes
1. Human
2. Other Species
B. Characterization by Surface Markers
1. Human
2. Other Species
II. Characteristics of Other Natural Effector Cells
A. Human
Natural Killer Cells are Distinct from Lectin-Dependent Effector Cells in Man as Determined by the Two-Target Conjugate Single Cell Assay
Virus Dependent Natural Cytotoxicity (VDCC) of Human Lymphocytes
Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Monocytes
Natural Cytotoxicity of Human Mononuclear Phagocytes: Role of Contaminating Endotoxin and Expression by Different Macrophage Populations
B. Mouse
Natural Killer Cell Subsets
Solid Tumors are Killed by NK and NC Cell Populations: Interferon Inducing Agents Do Not Augment NC Cell Activity under NK Activating Conditions
NC Cells Do Not Express NK-Associated Cell Surface Antigens and are Not Culture Activated NK Cells
Enrichment and Characterization of Effector Populations Mediating NK, NC, ADCC, and Spontaneous Macrophage Cytotoxicity in Murine Peritoneal Exúdate Cell Preparations
Further Studies on the Cytostatic Activity Mediated by Murine Splenocytes
III. Cell Lineage of NK and Related Effector Cells
A. Evidence for or Against T Cell Lineage
Cell Lineage of NK Cell: Evidence for T Cell Lineage
Immunoregulation of Mouse NK Activity by the Serum Thymic Factor (FTS)
Distinctive Characteristics between Splenic Natural Killer Cells and Prothymocytes
Hypothesis on the Development of Natural Killer Cells and Their Relationship to T Cells
Comment on the Nomenclature of Lymphocyte Mediated Cytotoxic Effects
B. Evidence for or against Macrophage Lineage
Cells with Natural Killer Activity are Eliminated by Treatment with Monoclonal Specific Anti-Macrophage Antibody plus Complement
Effect of Anti-HLA and Anti-Beta-2 Microglobulin Antisera on the Natural Cytotoxic Activity of Human NK Cells and Monocytes
C. Evidence for or against Other or Separate Lineage
Could Human Large Granular Lymphocytes Represent a New Cell Lineage?
Natural Killer Cells: A Separate Lineage?
Natural Killer Activity in Mast Cell-Deficient W/WV Mice
IV. Genetics of Natural Resistance
A. Mouse
NK-Activity Against YAC-1 is Regulated by Two H-2 Associated Genes
Genetic Control of NC Activity in the Mouse: Three Genes Located in Chromosome
Approaches to the Genetic Analysis of Natural Resistance In Vivo
The Beige (bg) Gene Influences the Development of Autoimmune Disease in SB/Le Male Mice
NK Cell Activation in SM/J Mice
Chromosome 1 Locus: A Major Regulator of Natural Resistance to Intracellular Pathogens
B. Rat
Genetic Variation in Natural Killer (NK) Activity in the Rat
V. Regulation of Cytotoxic Activity
A. Ontogeny of NK Cells
Ontogeny of Nk-1+ Natural Killer Cells
Marrow Dependence of Natural Killer Cells
Age-Independent Natural Killer Cell Activity in Murine Peripheral Blood
Ontogenic Development of Porcine NK and K Cells
B. Augmentation
1. Interferon or Interferon Inducers
2. Other Augmenting Agents
C. Inhibition or Suppression of Activity
1. Suppressor Cells
2. Other Mechanisms
D. Accessory Cells for Cytotoxic Effector Cells
Regulation of Human NK Activity against Adherent Tumor Target Cells by Monocyte Subpopulations, Interleukin-1, and Interferons
E. Production of Interferon by NK Cells
Production of Interferon by Human Natural Killer Cells in Response to Mitogens, Viruses and Bacteria
Interferon Production and Natural Cytotoxicity by Human Lymphocytes Fractionated by Percoll Density Gradient Centrifugation
VI. Specificity of Natural Effector Cells
A. Nature of Target Cell Structures
Recognition Structures for Natural Killer Cells on Human Lymphocytes: A Panel Study
Specificity of Fresh and Activated Human Cytotoxic Lymphocytes
Fractionation of Natural Killer Cells on Target Cell Monolayers
Non-NK Leukocytes Demonstrate NK-Patterned Binding
Target Cell Recognition by Natural Killer and Natural Cytotoxic Cells
The Relationship between NK and Natural Antibody Target Structures
Effect of Sodium Butyrate and Hemin on NK Sensivity of K562 Cells
Analysis of Differentiation Events Causing Changes in NK Cell Tumor-Target Sensitivity
Specificity of Natural Killer (NK) Cells: Nature of Target Cell Structures
Effects of Interferon and Tumor Promoter, 12-0-Tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate, on the Sensitivity of Trophoblast Cells to Natural Killer Cell Activity
Serological Approaches to the Elucidation of NK Target Structures
Surface Sialic Acid of Tumor Cells Inversely Correlates with Susceptibility to Natural Killer Cell Mediated Lysis
Inhibition of Spontaneous and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity Using Mono- and Oligosaccharides
B. Nature of Recognition Receptors on Effector Cells
The Use of a Monoclonal Antibody to Analyse Human NK Cell Function
VII. Cytotoxicity by Cultured Lymphoid Cells
A. Short Term Cultures
Heterogeneity of MLC-Generated NK-Like Cells
Stimulation of Lymphocytes with Allogeneic Normal Cells and Autologous Lymphoblastoid Cell Lines: Distinction between NK-Like Cells and Cytotoxic T Lymphocytes by Monoclonal Antibodies
Generation of Lytic Potential in Mixed Cultures and Its Modification by IFN-α
Cultured Natural Killer Cells
Spontaneous Monocyte Mediated Cytotoxicity in Man: Evidence for T Helper Activity
B. Continued Cultures and Clones
Cultures of Purified Human Natural Killer Cells
Lytic Effect of T-Cell Cultures against Tumor Biopsy Cells and K562
Natural Killer Cell-Like Cytotoxicity Mediated by Herpesvirus Transformed Marmoset T Cell Lines
Cloned Cell Lines with Natural Killer Activity
Characterization of Cloned Murine Cell Lines Having High Cytolytic Activity against YAC-I Targets
Induction of NK-Like Anti-Tumor Reactivity in Vitro and in Vivo by IL-2
Cloned Lines of Mouse Natural Killer Cells
Clonal Analysis of Human Natural Killer Cells
Continuous Culture of Human NK-T Cell Clones
Permanently Growing Murine Cell Clones with NK-Like Activities
Natural Killer Activity in Cloned IL-2 Dependent Allospecific Lymphoid Populations
Regulation by Interferon and T Cells of IL-2-Dependent Growth of NK Progenitor Cells: A Limiting Dilution Analysis
Natural Cytotoxic Activity of Mouse Spleen Cell Cultures Maintained with Interleukin-3
VIII. Mechanisms of Cytotoxicity
A. Role of Proteases
Evidence for Proteases with Specificity of Cleavage at Aromatic Amino Acids in Human Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
The Role of Neutral Serine Proteases in the Mechanism of Tumor Cell Lysis by Human Natural Killer Cells
The Role of Surface Associated Proteases in Human NK Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity. Evidence Suggesting a Mechanism by which Concealed Surface Enzymes Become Exposed during Cytolysis
The Relationship between Secretion of a Novel Cytolytic Protease and Macrophage-Mediated Tumor Cytotoxicity
B. Role of Phospholipids
Phospholipid Metabolism during NK Cell Activity: Possible Role for Transmethylation and Phospholipase A2 Activation in Recognition and Lysis
C. Role of Soluble Mediators
Role of Natural Killer Cytotoxic Factors (NKCF) in the Mechanism of NK Cell Mediated Cytotoxicity
Role of Lymphotoxins in Natural Cytotoxicity
Carbohydrate Receptors in Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
D. Other Mechanisms or Information on Mechanisms
Cellular Secretion Associated with Human Natural Killer Cell Activity
Mechanism of NK Cell Lysis
Mechanisms of NK Activation: Models to Study Induction of Lysis and Enhancement of Lytic Efficiency
Augmented Binding of Tumor Cells by Activated Murine Macrophages and Its Relevance to Tumor Cytotoxicity
The Role of Free Oxygen Radicals in the Activation of the NK Cytolytic Pathway
Cell Surface Thiols in Human Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity
Activated Macrophage Mediated Cytotoxicity for Transformed Target Cells
The Uropod as an Integral and Specialized Structure of Large Granular Lymphocytes
Morphological Characteristics of Lymphocyte-Target Cell Interactions and Their Relations to Cytolytic Activity in the Human NK System
IX. Natural Cell-Mediated Reactivity Against Primary Tumor Cells and Against Non-Tumor Targets
A. Primary Tumor Cells as Targets
Cytotoxic and Cytostatic Activity of Human Large Granular Lymphocytes against Allogeneic Tumor Biopsy Cells and Autologous EBV Infected B Lymphocytes
Association of Human Natural Killer Cell Activity against Human Primary Tumors with Large Granular Lymphocytes
Auto-Tumor Lytic Potential of Lymphocytes Separated from Human Solid Tumors
Natural Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity against Spontaneous Mouse Mammary Tumors
B. Normal Cells as Targets
Natural Killing of Hematopoietic Cells
Human Bone Marrow Mononuclear Cells as Effectors and Targets of Natural Killing
C. Parasites as Targets
Natural Killer (NK) Cell Activity against Extracellular Forms of Trypanosoma cruzi
Mechanisms of Natural Macrophage Cytotoxicity against Protozoa
D. Fungi as Targets
In Vitro Effects of Natural Killer (NK) Cells on Cryptococcus neoformans
X. Possible NK Cell Tumors or Presence of NK Cells at Site of Tumor Growth
A. Human Tumors
NK Activity of Tumor Infiltrating and Lymph Node Lymphocytes in Human Pulmonary Tumors
Natural Killer Activity in Human Ovarian Tumors
Natural Cytotoxic Effectors in Human Tumours and Tumour Draining Nodes
Control of Natural Cytotoxicity in the Regional Lymph Node in Breast Cancer
Leukemic Blasts as Effectors in Natural Killing and Antibody Dependent Cytotoxicity Assay
B. Other Species
Natural Killer Cell Activity Associated with Spontaneous and Transplanted Reticulum Cell Neoplasms
Reticulum Cell Sarcomas of SJL/J Mice: Pre-B Cell Lymphoma with Apparent Natural Killer Cell Function
Identification and Characterization of Large Granular Lymphocyte (LGL) Leukemias in F344 Rats
XI. Clinical Studies with Natural Effector Cells
A. Alterations with Various Diseases
1. Cancer
2. Other Diseases
B. Augmentation of Reactivity by Biological Response Modifiers
1. Interferon
2. Other Agents
C. Depression of Reactivity by Treatments
Effect of Diethylstilbestrol and Estramustine Phosphate (Estracyt®) on Natural Killer Activity in Patients with Carcinoma of the Prostate
XII. Evidence for In Vivo Reactivity of Natural Effector Cells
A. Against Tumors
1. Transplantable Tumors
2. Against Primary Tumors and Possible Role in Surveillance
B. Against Microbial Agents
The Role of NK(HSV-l) Effector Cells in Resistance to Herpesvirus Infections in Man
The Role of Natural Killer Cells and Interferon in Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus
Loss of Genetic Resistance to Murine Cytomegalovirus Infection in C3H Mice Treated with 89Sr
Studies of NK Cell Activation and of Interferon Induction after Injection of Mouse Hepatitis Virus Type 3 (MHV3)
Interferon, Natural Killer Cells, and Genetically Determined Resistance of Mice against Herpes Simplex Virus
Natural Resistance against Mouse Hepatitis Virus 3
Induction of Natural Killer Cells and Interferon Production during Infection of Mice with Babesia microti of Human Origin
Natural Cell-Mediated Immunity and Interferon in Malaria and Babesia Infections
Natural Cell-Mediated Resistance in Cryptococcosis
Natural Cell-Mediated Immunity against Bacteria
Genetic and Cellular Mechanisms of Natural Resistance to Intracellular Bacteria
C. Resistance to Transplants of Bone Marrow
The Role of Asialo GM1+ (GA1+) Cells in the Resistance to Transplants of Bone Marrow or Other Tissues
Direct Evidence for the Involvement of Natural Killer Cells in Bone Marrow Transplantation
D. Possible Role in Graft Versus Host Disease
In Vivo Role of NK(HSV-l) in the Induction of Graft versus Host Disease in Bone Marrow Transplant Recipients
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1566
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139717