Nitrogen in the Environment
2nd Edition
Description
Nitrogen is one of the most critical elements for all life forms. In agricultural systems it is essential for the production of crops for feed, food, and fiber. The ever-increasing world population requires increasing use of nitrogen in agriculture to supply human needs for dietary protein. Worldwide demand for nitrogen will increase as a direct response to increasing population.
Nitrogen in the Environment provides a wholistic perspective and comprehensive treatment of nitrogen. The scope of this book is diverse covering a range of topics and issues related to furthering our understanding of nitrogen in the environment at farm and national levels. Issues of nitrogen from its effects on crops and human nutrition to nitrogen in ground water, watersheds, streams, rivers, and coastal marine environments are discussed to provide a broad view of the problem and support scientists, researchers, and engineers in formulating comprehensive solutions.
Key Features
- The only source which presents an international, wholistic perspective of the effects of nitrogen in the environment with worldwide mitigation practices
- Provides details on how to improve the quality of the environment by analyzing the development of emerging technologies
- Develops strategies to be used by soil scientists, agronomists, hydrologists, and geophysicists for broad scale improvement of nitrogen efficiency
Readership
Soil scientists, agricultural researchers and engineers, environmental researchers, geologists, atmospheric scientists and meteorologists; Educators, policy-makers and researcher who need to gain a comprehensive understanding of the sources, problems and management of nitrogen in the environment for the impelementation of environmentally friendly policies and procedures.
Table of Contents
All chapters are revised from previous edition
denotes new chapter
The Nitrogen cycle, historical perspective, and current and potential future concerns.
Nitrogen transformation and transport processes
Importance and effect of nitrogen on crop quality and health
Utilization and metabolism of nitrogen by humans
Nitrogen Management in Field Crops of the Southern Cone of Latin America
Nitrate losses to surface water through subsurface, tile drainage
Nitrogen in groundwater associated with agricultural systems
The importance and role of watersheds in the transport of nitrogen
Nitrogen transport and fate in European streams, rivers, lakes, and wetlands
Nitrogen effects on Coastal Marine ecosystems
Sources, Dispersion and Fate of Atmospheric Ammonia
Gaseous nitrogen emissions from livestock farming systems
Exchange of gaseous nitrogen compounds between terrestrial systems and the atmosphere
The impacts of nitrogen deposition on forest ecosystems
On-farm technologies and practices to improve nitrogen use efficiency
Developing software for livestock manure and nutrient management
Field techniques for modeling nitrogen management
Simulated effects of land use, soil texture, and precipitation on N gas emissions using DAYCENT
Remediation of drinking water for rural populations
Remediation at the water treatment plant
Nitrogen management by producers: A multiple scale perspective
New Policy directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 16th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080569895
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123743473
About the Editor
J.L. Hatfield
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, USA and President, Agronomy Society of America
R.F. Follett
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, Soil-Plant-Nutrient Research Unit, Fort Collins, CO, USA