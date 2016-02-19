Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil
1st Edition
Description
Nitrogen in the Environment, Volume 1: Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil is the first of a two-volume treatise based on manuscripts presented at the international conference on ""Nitrogen in the Environment,"" held at the University of California Conference Center, Lake Arrowhead, in February, 1977. All original manuscripts were revised in accordance with discussions at the conference. The chapters published in these volumes are those revised manuscripts, with provisions in each chapter to preserve the major suggestions for their improvement. These two volumes—Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil and Soil-Plant-Nitrogen Relationships—should be of value in bringing into perspective current knowledge on selected aspects of nitrogen in the environment. This book contains 26 chapters and begins with a paper on field trials with isotopically labeled nitrogen fertilizer. Separate chapters follow on topics such as computer simulation modeling for nitrogen in irrigated croplands; spatial variability of nitrogen in soils; application of gaseous-diffusion theory to measure denitrification; and measurement and prediction of anaerobiosis in soils.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Volume 2
Field Trials with Isotopically Labeled Nitrogen Fertilizer
Critique
Critique
Computer Simulation Modeling for Nitrogen in Irrigated Croplands
Critique
Critique
Nitrogen Inputs and Outputs: a Valley Basin Study
Critique
Critique
Spatial Variability of Nitrogen in Soils
Critique
An Approach to Measuring Leaching of Nitrate from Freely Drained Irrigated Fields
Critique
Critique
Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Programs, Nitrate-Pollution Potential, and Orange Productivity
Critique
Critique
Application of Gaseous-Diffusion Theory to Measurement of Denitrification
Critique
Critique
Measurement and Prediction of Anaerobiosis in Soils
Critique
Critique
Soil and Other Sources of Nitrous Oxide
Critique
Critique
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273228