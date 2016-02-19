Nitrogen in the Environment, Volume 1: Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil is the first of a two-volume treatise based on manuscripts presented at the international conference on ""Nitrogen in the Environment,"" held at the University of California Conference Center, Lake Arrowhead, in February, 1977. All original manuscripts were revised in accordance with discussions at the conference. The chapters published in these volumes are those revised manuscripts, with provisions in each chapter to preserve the major suggestions for their improvement. These two volumes—Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil and Soil-Plant-Nitrogen Relationships—should be of value in bringing into perspective current knowledge on selected aspects of nitrogen in the environment. This book contains 26 chapters and begins with a paper on field trials with isotopically labeled nitrogen fertilizer. Separate chapters follow on topics such as computer simulation modeling for nitrogen in irrigated croplands; spatial variability of nitrogen in soils; application of gaseous-diffusion theory to measure denitrification; and measurement and prediction of anaerobiosis in soils.