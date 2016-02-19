Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125184014, 9781483273228

Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil

1st Edition

Editors: Donald R. Nielsen
eBook ISBN: 9781483273228
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 540
Description

Nitrogen in the Environment, Volume 1: Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil is the first of a two-volume treatise based on manuscripts presented at the international conference on ""Nitrogen in the Environment,"" held at the University of California Conference Center, Lake Arrowhead, in February, 1977. All original manuscripts were revised in accordance with discussions at the conference. The chapters published in these volumes are those revised manuscripts, with provisions in each chapter to preserve the major suggestions for their improvement. These two volumes—Nitrogen Behavior in Field Soil and Soil-Plant-Nitrogen Relationships—should be of value in bringing into perspective current knowledge on selected aspects of nitrogen in the environment. This book contains 26 chapters and begins with a paper on field trials with isotopically labeled nitrogen fertilizer. Separate chapters follow on topics such as computer simulation modeling for nitrogen in irrigated croplands; spatial variability of nitrogen in soils; application of gaseous-diffusion theory to measure denitrification; and measurement and prediction of anaerobiosis in soils.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

Field Trials with Isotopically Labeled Nitrogen Fertilizer

Critique

Critique

Computer Simulation Modeling for Nitrogen in Irrigated Croplands

Critique

Critique

Nitrogen Inputs and Outputs: a Valley Basin Study

Critique

Critique

Spatial Variability of Nitrogen in Soils

Critique

An Approach to Measuring Leaching of Nitrate from Freely Drained Irrigated Fields

Critique

Critique

Nitrogen Fertilizer Management Programs, Nitrate-Pollution Potential, and Orange Productivity

Critique

Critique

Application of Gaseous-Diffusion Theory to Measurement of Denitrification

Critique

Critique

Measurement and Prediction of Anaerobiosis in Soils

Critique

Critique

Soil and Other Sources of Nitrous Oxide

Critique

Critique

Index

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483273228

About the Editor

Donald R. Nielsen

