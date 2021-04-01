Nitrogen Assessment
1st Edition
Pakistan as a Case-Study
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Nitrogen Assessment: Pakistan as a Case-Study provides a detailed overview of issues and challenges related to nitrogen use and over-use, thus serving as a reference for Pakistan researchers and providing important insights for other geographic regions. As nitrogen use in crops is polluting our rivers, seas, atmosphere and ecosystems, contributing to climate change and stratospheric ozone depletion, this book covers the findings of the UKRI- GCRF and the International Nitrogen Hub who launched an international research program to address the problem of nitrogen pollution to overcome challenges relating to food security, human health and economic stability in South Asia.
Led by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology the South Asian Nitrogen Hub, in partnership with approximately 50 organizations from across the UK and South Asia the group researched nitrogen not as just another problem, but as part of the solution to many of our environmental challenges. By improving the efficiency of overall nitrogen use across society and by developing a coherent strategy to reduce nitrogen waste, this can help overcome the barriers to many existing environmental goals simultaneously.
Key Features
- Offers a detailed and comprehensive compilation of data and content from a variety of sources
- Presents an excellent compilation for researchers and policymakers to access research-based findings
- Provides a wide variety of information and knowledge for students
Readership
Researchers and advanced students in agricultural soil science, crop science, agricultural chemistry, and plant science
Table of Contents
1. Re-thinking Nitrogen use
2. Drivers of increased Nitrogen use in Pakistan
3. Trends in N use and development in Pakistan
4. Sources of Nitrogen for Crop Growth
5. Sinks of Nitrogen: Air, Soil, Water, Climate
6. Mitigation and actions towards nitrogen losses in Pakistan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 220
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128244173
About the Editors
Tariq Aziz
Dr. Tariq Aziz is an associate professor of soil science and the Principal of Sub Campus Depalpur Okara, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan. He also holds an honorary position of Adjunct Faculty at University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia. Dr Aziz received his Ph.D. from the University of Agriculture his post-doctorate from the School of Plant Biology at the University of Western Australia. His research interests focus on exploitation of genetic variability of agronomic crops against abiotic stresses, particularly nutrient deficiency stress and nutrient use efficiencies. He is a project lead partner of South Asia Nitrogen Hub, an internation project established in 2019. Dr. Aziz has won Best Research Paper Award twice from the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and also won the Research Productivity Award from Pakistan Council of Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Soil Science and Principal Sub Campus Depalpur Okara, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Abdul Wakeel
Dr. Abdul Wakeel received his PhD in plant nutrition from Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany, followed by 2 years of post-doctorate before joining the university. He focuses on soil fertility management and nutritional physiology of plants, and is working on biofortification and global health. He organized a workshop on biofortification of staple crops funded by the British Council and invited a number of researchers from the UK to highlight the research aspects in biofortification to secure global health. He edited a special issue of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems targeting biofortification in developing countries. Dr. Wakeel represents Pakistan as Principle Investigator in the Global Challenges Research Fund's South Asian Nitrogen Hub, established to assess the reactive nitrogen losses and its management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Muhammad Watto
Dr. Muhammad Arif Watto received his Ph.D. degree from the School of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Western Australia (UWA), Perth, Australia under the UWA Ad Hoc University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Pakistan Programme and the Faculty Development Programme of the University of Agriculture. His major research interests focus on environmental extension, governance, and policy. He previously worked with the Hindu Kush Himalayan Monitoring and Assessment Programme (HIMAP) and currently working with FAO and ICIMOD on developing a policy brief on sustainable groundwater management. Dr Watto has also collaborated with ACIAR, Australia, Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Pakistan, and Swiss National Centre for Competence in Research for various agricultural and environmental projects. Dr. Watto is engaged in two GCRF-funded projects including “South Asia Nitrogen Hub Policy Arena.”
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Sub Campus Depalpur Okara, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Muhammad Ullah
Dr. Sana Ullah holds a Ph. D. degree in soil fertility and biochemistry from the University of Paris VI, Paris, France and a post doctorate under the Alexander von Humboldt post-doc fellowship. He is an associate professor at the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan. His research interests include soil fertility, biochemistry, and carbon and nitrogen dynamics under the changing climate. Dr. Ullah has published in international and national journals and is a team member of the South Asia Nitrogen Hub, project where he focuses on nitrogen emissions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Muhammad Maqsood
Dr. Muhammad Aamer Maqsood is an associate professor at the Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan. He specializes in soil fertility and plant nutrition. He received a Ph.D. in soil science from the Institute of University of Agriculture. He completed his post-doctorate at the University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon , Canada, funded by the ADF and NSERC, Canada. Dr. Maqsood received the Research Productivity Award from the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan in 2011 and 2012. He has successfully completed three research projects funded by national and international organizations and is working on experimental testing of genetic solution for improving NUE across South Asia under the South Asian Nitrogen Hub project.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad, Pakistan
Aysha Kiran
Dr. Aysha Kiran received her PhD in natural sciences in 2014 from Justus Liebig University, Giessen, Germany. Her PhD project focused on genome wide association mapping for root system architectural traits and digital gene expression profiling of rapeseed developing seeds, funded by the German Research Foundation. She joined University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Pakistan as assistant professor in 2015.She has supervised about 33 Master research theses and has six PhD students under her supervision. Her work has multiple focuses including optimising root system phenotyping in different crops under saline, drought, and nutrient-variable conditions by understanding mechanisms involved in the uptake, translocation, and assimilation of nutrients specifically Fe, Zn and N. She is co-lead in South Asian Nitrogen Hub, an UKRI-funded project, where her research focuses on genetics of nitrogen use efficiency.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, University of Agriculture, Punjab, Pakistan
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.