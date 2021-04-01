Nitrogen Assessment: Pakistan as a Case-Study provides a detailed overview of issues and challenges related to nitrogen use and over-use, thus serving as a reference for Pakistan researchers and providing important insights for other geographic regions. As nitrogen use in crops is polluting our rivers, seas, atmosphere and ecosystems, contributing to climate change and stratospheric ozone depletion, this book covers the findings of the UKRI- GCRF and the International Nitrogen Hub who launched an international research program to address the problem of nitrogen pollution to overcome challenges relating to food security, human health and economic stability in South Asia.

Led by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology the South Asian Nitrogen Hub, in partnership with approximately 50 organizations from across the UK and South Asia the group researched nitrogen not as just another problem, but as part of the solution to many of our environmental challenges. By improving the efficiency of overall nitrogen use across society and by developing a coherent strategy to reduce nitrogen waste, this can help overcome the barriers to many existing environmental goals simultaneously.