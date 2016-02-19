Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444813169, 9781483290201

Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents, Volume 2

2nd Edition

Editors: D.R. Buhler D.J. Reed
eBook ISBN: 9781483290201
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th December 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
477.27
405.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

ALIPHATIC AMINES 1.1. Allylamine (D.R. Buhler and J.L. Wang) 1.2. n-Amylamine (C. Thomas) 1.3. n-Butylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.4. Cyclohexylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.5. Diamylamine (C. Thomas) 1.6. Dibutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.7. Dicylohexylamine (C. Thomas) 1.8. Diethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.9. Diethylenetriamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.10. Diisobutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.11. Diisopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.12. Dimethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.13. N,N-Dimethylcyclohexylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.14. Dipropylamine (C. Thomas) 1.15 Ethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.16. Ethylene-1,2-diamine (K.D. Stout and R.J. Bull) 1.17. Isopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.18. Methylamine (C. Thomas) 1.19. n-Propylamine (C. Thomas) 1.20. Tributylamine (J.L. Larson and R.J. Bull) 1.21. Triethylamine (M.A. Nelson and R.J. Bull) 1.22. Trimethylamine (T.T. Sherer and R.J. Bull) AMIDES 2.1. N,N-Dimethylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.2. N,N-Dimethylformamide (A. Gescher) 2.3. Formamide (A. Gescher) 2.4 N-Methylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.5. N-Methylformamide (A. Gescher) AROMATIC AMINES 3.1. Aniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.2. 2,6-Diethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.3. N,N-Dimethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.4. N-Ethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.5. o-Toluidine (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) HETEROCYCLICS 4.1 Ethylenimine (C.C. Conaway) 4.2. 2-Methylpyridine (S.S. Wong) 4.3. 3-Methylpyridine (A. El-Hraiki) 4.4. 4-Methylpyridine (J. Kelly) 4.5. 1-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidine (M.L. Walsh) 4.6. Morpholine (C.C. Conaway) 4.7. Piperidine (R.L. Reed) 4.8. Pyridine (R.L. Reed) 4.9. Pyrrole (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 4.10. 2-Pyrrolidone (C.C. Conaway) 4.11. Quinoline (D.J. Gilroy) NITRILES 5.1. Acetone Cyanohydrin (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.2. Acetonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.3. Acrylonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.4. Adiponitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.5. Benzonitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.6. Benzyl Cyanide (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.7. n-Butyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.8. Isobutyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.9. Malononitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.10. Propionitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.11. Valeronitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) NITRO COMPOUNDS 6.1. Ethyl Nitrate (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.2. Nitrobenzene (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum 6.3. Nitroethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.4 Nitromethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.5. 1-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.6. 2-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) OTHER NITROGEN COMPOUNDS 7.1. Diethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.2. 2-Diethylaminoethanol (J.R. Fowles) 7.3. Dimethylaminoethanol (D.L. Schlenk) 7.4. Ethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.5. Ethylenecyanohydrin (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 7.6. Triethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) PHOSPHOROUS COMPOUNDS 8.1. Tributyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.2. Tri-o-Cresyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.3. Triethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.4. Trimethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.5. Triphenyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer)

Description

This particular volume, Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents, is the second in a comprehensive and up-to-date series. The introduction of new nitrogen- and phosphorus- containing solvents used in industry has been accompanied by an explosion of knowledge about their properties, toxicity and metabolism. Even a relatively simple compound such as N-methylformamide undergoes a complex metabolic transformation in mammals. Such information, and other considerations contained in this volume will supply researchers and students with an excellent information source on modern mechanistic toxicology, while helping to provide a sound scientific basis for accurate health risk assessment.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483290201

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

D.R. Buhler Editor

D.J. Reed Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.