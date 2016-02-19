Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents, Volume 2
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
ALIPHATIC AMINES 1.1. Allylamine (D.R. Buhler and J.L. Wang) 1.2. n-Amylamine (C. Thomas) 1.3. n-Butylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.4. Cyclohexylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.5. Diamylamine (C. Thomas) 1.6. Dibutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.7. Dicylohexylamine (C. Thomas) 1.8. Diethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.9. Diethylenetriamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.10. Diisobutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.11. Diisopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.12. Dimethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.13. N,N-Dimethylcyclohexylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.14. Dipropylamine (C. Thomas) 1.15 Ethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.16. Ethylene-1,2-diamine (K.D. Stout and R.J. Bull) 1.17. Isopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.18. Methylamine (C. Thomas) 1.19. n-Propylamine (C. Thomas) 1.20. Tributylamine (J.L. Larson and R.J. Bull) 1.21. Triethylamine (M.A. Nelson and R.J. Bull) 1.22. Trimethylamine (T.T. Sherer and R.J. Bull) AMIDES 2.1. N,N-Dimethylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.2. N,N-Dimethylformamide (A. Gescher) 2.3. Formamide (A. Gescher) 2.4 N-Methylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.5. N-Methylformamide (A. Gescher) AROMATIC AMINES 3.1. Aniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.2. 2,6-Diethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.3. N,N-Dimethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.4. N-Ethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.5. o-Toluidine (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) HETEROCYCLICS 4.1 Ethylenimine (C.C. Conaway) 4.2. 2-Methylpyridine (S.S. Wong) 4.3. 3-Methylpyridine (A. El-Hraiki) 4.4. 4-Methylpyridine (J. Kelly) 4.5. 1-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidine (M.L. Walsh) 4.6. Morpholine (C.C. Conaway) 4.7. Piperidine (R.L. Reed) 4.8. Pyridine (R.L. Reed) 4.9. Pyrrole (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 4.10. 2-Pyrrolidone (C.C. Conaway) 4.11. Quinoline (D.J. Gilroy) NITRILES 5.1. Acetone Cyanohydrin (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.2. Acetonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.3. Acrylonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.4. Adiponitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.5. Benzonitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.6. Benzyl Cyanide (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.7. n-Butyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.8. Isobutyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.9. Malononitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.10. Propionitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.11. Valeronitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) NITRO COMPOUNDS 6.1. Ethyl Nitrate (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.2. Nitrobenzene (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum 6.3. Nitroethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.4 Nitromethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.5. 1-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.6. 2-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) OTHER NITROGEN COMPOUNDS 7.1. Diethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.2. 2-Diethylaminoethanol (J.R. Fowles) 7.3. Dimethylaminoethanol (D.L. Schlenk) 7.4. Ethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.5. Ethylenecyanohydrin (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 7.6. Triethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) PHOSPHOROUS COMPOUNDS 8.1. Tributyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.2. Tri-o-Cresyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.3. Triethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.4. Trimethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.5. Triphenyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer)
Description
This particular volume, Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents, is the second in a comprehensive and up-to-date series. The introduction of new nitrogen- and phosphorus- containing solvents used in industry has been accompanied by an explosion of knowledge about their properties, toxicity and metabolism. Even a relatively simple compound such as N-methylformamide undergoes a complex metabolic transformation in mammals. Such information, and other considerations contained in this volume will supply researchers and students with an excellent information source on modern mechanistic toxicology, while helping to provide a sound scientific basis for accurate health risk assessment.
