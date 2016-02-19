Nitrogen and Phosphorus Solvents, Volume 2

ALIPHATIC AMINES 1.1. Allylamine (D.R. Buhler and J.L. Wang) 1.2. n-Amylamine (C. Thomas) 1.3. n-Butylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.4. Cyclohexylamine (M.L. Henderson) 1.5. Diamylamine (C. Thomas) 1.6. Dibutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.7. Dicylohexylamine (C. Thomas) 1.8. Diethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.9. Diethylenetriamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.10. Diisobutylamine (C. Thomas) 1.11. Diisopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.12. Dimethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.13. N,N-Dimethylcyclohexylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.14. Dipropylamine (C. Thomas) 1.15 Ethylamine (C. Thomas) 1.16. Ethylene-1,2-diamine (K.D. Stout and R.J. Bull) 1.17. Isopropylamine (I.J. Tinsley) 1.18. Methylamine (C. Thomas) 1.19. n-Propylamine (C. Thomas) 1.20. Tributylamine (J.L. Larson and R.J. Bull) 1.21. Triethylamine (M.A. Nelson and R.J. Bull) 1.22. Trimethylamine (T.T. Sherer and R.J. Bull) AMIDES 2.1. N,N-Dimethylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.2. N,N-Dimethylformamide (A. Gescher) 2.3. Formamide (A. Gescher) 2.4 N-Methylacetamide (A. Gescher and M.D. Threadgill) 2.5. N-Methylformamide (A. Gescher) AROMATIC AMINES 3.1. Aniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.2. 2,6-Diethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.3. N,N-Dimethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.4. N-Ethylaniline (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) 3.5. o-Toluidine (R.C. Hiles and K.M. Abdo) HETEROCYCLICS 4.1 Ethylenimine (C.C. Conaway) 4.2. 2-Methylpyridine (S.S. Wong) 4.3. 3-Methylpyridine (A. El-Hraiki) 4.4. 4-Methylpyridine (J. Kelly) 4.5. 1-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidine (M.L. Walsh) 4.6. Morpholine (C.C. Conaway) 4.7. Piperidine (R.L. Reed) 4.8. Pyridine (R.L. Reed) 4.9. Pyrrole (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 4.10. 2-Pyrrolidone (C.C. Conaway) 4.11. Quinoline (D.J. Gilroy) NITRILES 5.1. Acetone Cyanohydrin (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.2. Acetonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.3. Acrylonitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.4. Adiponitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.5. Benzonitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.6. Benzyl Cyanide (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) 5.7. n-Butyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.8. Isobutyronitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.9. Malononitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.10. Propionitrile (A.E. Ahmed and G.I. Hussein) 5.11. Valeronitrile (J.L. Wang and D.R. Buhler) NITRO COMPOUNDS 6.1. Ethyl Nitrate (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.2. Nitrobenzene (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum 6.3. Nitroethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.4 Nitromethane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.5. 1-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) 6.6. 2-Nitropropane (D.E. Rickert, R.O. Beauchamp Jr., and P.A. Cossum) OTHER NITROGEN COMPOUNDS 7.1. Diethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.2. 2-Diethylaminoethanol (J.R. Fowles) 7.3. Dimethylaminoethanol (D.L. Schlenk) 7.4. Ethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) 7.5. Ethylenecyanohydrin (R. Howe and D.R. Buhler) 7.6. Triethanolamine (R.L. Melnick and K.E. Tomaszewski) PHOSPHOROUS COMPOUNDS 8.1. Tributyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.2. Tri-o-Cresyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.3. Triethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.4. Trimethyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer) 8.5. Triphenyl Phosphate (R.E. Menzer)