Nitro Compounds provides information pertinent to the formation, mechanism, synthesis, and structure of nitro compounds. This book discusses the behavioral uniqueness of the nitro group in electric field. Organized into 50 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the amphoterism of HNO3 and its role in the reactions of HNO3 with organic substances. This text then examines the secondary nitroheptane obtained byvapor-phase nitration of n-heptane with nitrogen dioxide. Other chapters consider the explosion hazard of gaseous mixtures in exothermic reactions of oxidation and nitration. This book discusses as well the method used for the investigation of nitration of phenosulphonic acids. The final chapter deals with the relationship between the structure of nitrofuranoic compounds and the fungicidal, bactericidal, and herbicidal activity. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and organic chemists. Chemical researchers who are interested in the mechanism and synthesis of nitro compounds will also find this book useful.

Nitration

Amphoterism of HNO3 and the Nitronium Ion

Über die Zusammensetzung der Produkte der direkten Nitrierung der höhermolekularen n-Alkane

The Reaction between n-Hexane and Dinitrogen Tetroxide Induced by Ionizing Radiation

Nitration of Paraffins. Determination of Nitro Group Position in Secondary Nitroheptane

Hazards Connected with Vapour-Phase Nitration of Saturated Hydrocarbons

HИTPOBaHИe ЦHKΠИчeCKИX

β-AHKeT0H0B (Nitration of Cyclic β-Diketones)

O-Nitration of Alcohols

The Substituent Effects of Positive Poles in Aromatic Nitration

Chromato-Polarographic Studies. XIX. Analysis of Mixtures of Nitrophenols

Mechanism of Nitration of Phenolsulphonic Acids

Functional Derivatives of 5-Nitro-2-Furyl-Polyalkenes

Über einige Nitroderivate des Pyridins

The Kinetics of the Nitration of Quinoline and Isoquinoline

Nitration of 8-Hydroxyquinoline with Dilute Nitric Acid and Nitrous Acid 97

Non-Aromatic Nitro Compounds

Recent Advances in the Field of Aliphatic Polynitro Compounds

O crpoenHИИ TayTOMepИИ HИTpocoeЦИ (On the Structure and Tautomerism of Nitro Compounds)

XИMHИR И cTpoeHИe HeπpeЦeЦbHbIX HИTPOHeHИИЙ (Chemistry and Structure of Unsaturated Nitro Compounds)

The Electrical Polarizabilities of Nitro Compounds

Hydrogen Bonding in β-Nitro Alcohols. III. Pyridine Complexes

Physikalische Eigenschaften homologer primӓrer und stellungsisomerer geradkettiger Nitroalkane

Stereochemistry of Heterocyclic Systems Deriving from Primary Nitroalkanes

Conformation of 5-Nitrotetrahydro-l,3-oxazines by N.M.R. and Dipole Moments

K pacЦexy Te∏∏OT cropaHИя a∏ИHφaτHЦecκИX HИTpocoeЦИHeHИИ (Calculation of Heats of Combustion of Aliphatic Nitro Compounds)

The Thermal Decomposition of Nitroethane under High Pressure

Kinetics and Mechanism of aci-Nitro Tautomerism of Alkane α,ω-bis-Nitronic Acids and Derivatives

Reaction des acides nitroniques

The Influence of Nitro Compounds on Polymerization of Styrene and Methyl Methacrylate

Synthesis and Reactions of Nitro Sugars and other Nitro Alcohols

Displacement of a Nitro Group by an Acyloxy Group under Friedel-Crafts Conditions

Condensation of Nitromethane and Nitroethane with Ethyl Maleate and Fumarate in the Presence of Potassium Fluoride

Synthesis of Tetraalkylpyrrolidines from λ-Nitroketones

The Action of Polyphosphoric Acid on 2-Nitro-l,3-propanediols and some of their Carbonate, Sulphite and 1,3-Dioxane Derivatives

Preparation of 5-Nitro-tetrahydro-l,3-oxazine-2-ones

Production and Technological Properties of N,N'-bis-β,β,β-Trinitroethyl) urea

Aromatic Nitro Compounds

Reactivity of Diazomethane towards Polynitro-Aromatics

Aromatische Nitroverbindungen aus Pyryliumsalzen. Möglichkeiten und Grenzen der Synthesen

Molecular-Orbital Calculation for Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions in Nitrohalo-Benzenes and -Naphthalenes

The Infrared Spectra of Nitrobenzene Derivatives

Regularities in Dipole Moments of Nitrobenzene, Nitrobiphenyl, and Nitrostilbene para-Derivatives

Polarographic Behaviour and Reactivity of 2-Nitrofuran Derivatives

Vapour Pressure over Dilute Benzene Solutions of Some Aromatic Nitro Compounds

Polynitro-Aromatics. III. A Novel Oxidation of Polynitrotoluene Derivatives

Nucleophilic Substitution by a Halogen in Aromatic Nitro Compounds

Biological Activity of Nitro Compounds

Pharmacological Effects of Aliphatic Nitro Compounds

Biological Activity of Nitroguanil

Derivatives of Pyrimidine Obtained by Condensation of p-Nitrophenylbiguanide and p-Nitrophenylamidineurea with Ethyl Acetoacetate and Acetylacetone, and Their Biological Activity

Antibacterially Active 3-Alkyl-5-(5-nitro-2-furyl)-l,3,4-Thiadiazolin-2-ones and Related Substances

Relative Fungitoxicities of Some Dinitroalkylphenols

Biological Activity of ß-Niirovinylbenzene Derivatives

ΦИ3И0Π0ГИЦeCKaя aKTИBHOCTb HИTpoΦypaHOBbIX COeЦИHeHИИ C ΠpOCTblMИ 3aMecTИTeΠяMИ (Biological Activity of Simple Nitrofuran Derivatives)

