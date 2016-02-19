Nitro Compounds
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium Held at the Institute of Organic Synthesis, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warszawa, 18-20 September 1963
Description
Nitro Compounds provides information pertinent to the formation, mechanism, synthesis, and structure of nitro compounds. This book discusses the behavioral uniqueness of the nitro group in electric field. Organized into 50 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the amphoterism of HNO3 and its role in the reactions of HNO3 with organic substances. This text then examines the secondary nitroheptane obtained byvapor-phase nitration of n-heptane with nitrogen dioxide. Other chapters consider the explosion hazard of gaseous mixtures in exothermic reactions of oxidation and nitration. This book discusses as well the method used for the investigation of nitration of phenosulphonic acids. The final chapter deals with the relationship between the structure of nitrofuranoic compounds and the fungicidal, bactericidal, and herbicidal activity. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and organic chemists. Chemical researchers who are interested in the mechanism and synthesis of nitro compounds will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Nitration
Amphoterism of HNO3 and the Nitronium Ion
Über die Zusammensetzung der Produkte der direkten Nitrierung der höhermolekularen n-Alkane
The Reaction between n-Hexane and Dinitrogen Tetroxide Induced by Ionizing Radiation
Nitration of Paraffins. Determination of Nitro Group Position in Secondary Nitroheptane
Hazards Connected with Vapour-Phase Nitration of Saturated Hydrocarbons
HИTPOBaHИe ЦHKΠИчeCKИX
β-AHKeT0H0B (Nitration of Cyclic β-Diketones)
O-Nitration of Alcohols
The Substituent Effects of Positive Poles in Aromatic Nitration
Chromato-Polarographic Studies. XIX. Analysis of Mixtures of Nitrophenols
Mechanism of Nitration of Phenolsulphonic Acids
Functional Derivatives of 5-Nitro-2-Furyl-Polyalkenes
Über einige Nitroderivate des Pyridins
The Kinetics of the Nitration of Quinoline and Isoquinoline
Nitration of 8-Hydroxyquinoline with Dilute Nitric Acid and Nitrous Acid 97
Non-Aromatic Nitro Compounds
Recent Advances in the Field of Aliphatic Polynitro Compounds
O crpoenHИИ TayTOMepИИ HИTpocoeЦИ (On the Structure and Tautomerism of Nitro Compounds)
XИMHИR И cTpoeHИe HeπpeЦeЦbHbIX HИTPOHeHИИЙ (Chemistry and Structure of Unsaturated Nitro Compounds)
The Electrical Polarizabilities of Nitro Compounds
Hydrogen Bonding in β-Nitro Alcohols. III. Pyridine Complexes
Physikalische Eigenschaften homologer primӓrer und stellungsisomerer geradkettiger Nitroalkane
Stereochemistry of Heterocyclic Systems Deriving from Primary Nitroalkanes
Conformation of 5-Nitrotetrahydro-l,3-oxazines by N.M.R. and Dipole Moments
K pacЦexy Te∏∏OT cropaHИя a∏ИHφaτHЦecκИX HИTpocoeЦИHeHИИ (Calculation of Heats of Combustion of Aliphatic Nitro Compounds)
The Thermal Decomposition of Nitroethane under High Pressure
Kinetics and Mechanism of aci-Nitro Tautomerism of Alkane α,ω-bis-Nitronic Acids and Derivatives
Reaction des acides nitroniques
The Influence of Nitro Compounds on Polymerization of Styrene and Methyl Methacrylate
Synthesis and Reactions of Nitro Sugars and other Nitro Alcohols
Displacement of a Nitro Group by an Acyloxy Group under Friedel-Crafts Conditions
Condensation of Nitromethane and Nitroethane with Ethyl Maleate and Fumarate in the Presence of Potassium Fluoride
Synthesis of Tetraalkylpyrrolidines from λ-Nitroketones
The Action of Polyphosphoric Acid on 2-Nitro-l,3-propanediols and some of their Carbonate, Sulphite and 1,3-Dioxane Derivatives
Preparation of 5-Nitro-tetrahydro-l,3-oxazine-2-ones
Production and Technological Properties of N,N'-bis-β,β,β-Trinitroethyl) urea
Aromatic Nitro Compounds
Reactivity of Diazomethane towards Polynitro-Aromatics
Aromatische Nitroverbindungen aus Pyryliumsalzen. Möglichkeiten und Grenzen der Synthesen
Molecular-Orbital Calculation for Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions in Nitrohalo-Benzenes and -Naphthalenes
The Infrared Spectra of Nitrobenzene Derivatives
Regularities in Dipole Moments of Nitrobenzene, Nitrobiphenyl, and Nitrostilbene para-Derivatives
Polarographic Behaviour and Reactivity of 2-Nitrofuran Derivatives
Vapour Pressure over Dilute Benzene Solutions of Some Aromatic Nitro Compounds
Polynitro-Aromatics. III. A Novel Oxidation of Polynitrotoluene Derivatives
Nucleophilic Substitution by a Halogen in Aromatic Nitro Compounds
Biological Activity of Nitro Compounds
Pharmacological Effects of Aliphatic Nitro Compounds
Biological Activity of Nitroguanil
Derivatives of Pyrimidine Obtained by Condensation of p-Nitrophenylbiguanide and p-Nitrophenylamidineurea with Ethyl Acetoacetate and Acetylacetone, and Their Biological Activity
Antibacterially Active 3-Alkyl-5-(5-nitro-2-furyl)-l,3,4-Thiadiazolin-2-ones and Related Substances
Relative Fungitoxicities of Some Dinitroalkylphenols
Biological Activity of ß-Niirovinylbenzene Derivatives
ΦИ3И0Π0ГИЦeCKaя aKTИBHOCTb HИTpoΦypaHOBbIX COeЦИHeHИИ C ΠpOCTblMИ 3aMecTИTeΠяMИ (Biological Activity of Simple Nitrofuran Derivatives)
Subject Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 558
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284422