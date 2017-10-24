Nitride Semiconductor Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

Prof. JianJang Huang received the B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering (EE) and the M.S. degree in Graduate Institute of Photonics and Optoelectronics (GIPO) from National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei, Taiwan, in 1994 and 1996, respectively, and the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 2002. He had worked with WJ (Watkins Johnson) Communications in California, as a Staff Scientist from 2002 to 2004. He then came back to Taiwan in 2004 and is currently the professor at NTU EE and GIPO. Prof. Huang has been involved in the development of optoelectronic and electronic devices. He has developed a spin-coating method for nanosphere lithography (NSL) to significantly improve the performance of light emitting diodes (LEDs), solar cells and nanorod devices. His NSL approach has been licensed to several LED companies in Taiwan. He has also fabricated and characterized IGZO TFTs and the corresponding circuits on glass and flexible substrates. In recent years, his group has spent great efforts in realizing cancer cell probes using ZnO nanorods, and high-sensitivity protein sensors based on IGZO TFTs. Prof. Huang is a member of the Phi Tau Phi Scholastic Honor Society. He received “Wu Da-Yu” award in 2008, the most prestigious one for young researchers in Taiwan sponsored by National Science Council. And in the same year, he received the award for the most excellent young electrical engineer from the Chinese Institute of Electrical Engineering. He has served in several IPO committees in Taiwan Stock Exchange. He is currently the board director of GCS holdings in Torrance, CA, USA and the conference chair of SPIE, International Conference on Solid-State Lighting.