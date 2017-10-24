Nitride Semiconductor Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
2nd Edition
Materials, Technologies, and Applications
Table of Contents
Part One Materials and fabrication
1. Molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) growth of nitride semiconductors
2. MOCVD growth of nitride semiconductors
3. GaN on sapphire substrates for visible light-emitting diodes
4. Gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon substrates for LEDs
5. Phosphors for white LEDs
6. Recent development of fabrication technologies of nitride LEDs for performance improvement
7. Nanostructured LED
8. Nonpolar and semipolar LEDs
Part Two Performance of nitride LEDs
9. Efficiency droop in GaInN/GaN LEDs
10. Photonic crystal nitride LEDs
11. Nitride LEDs based on quantum wells and quantum dots
12. Colour tuneable LEDs and pixelated micro-LED arrays
13. Reliability of nitride LEDs
14. Physical mechanisms limiting the performance and the reliability of GaN-based LEDs
15. Chip packaging: encapsulation of nitride LEDs
Part Three Applications of nitride LEDs
16. White LEDs for lighting applications
17. Ultraviolet LEDs
18. Infrared emitters using III-nitride semiconductors
19. LEDs for liquid crystal display (LCD) backlighting
20. LEDs and automotive lighting applications
21. LEDs for large displays
22. LEDs for projectors
Description
Nitride Semiconductor Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs): Materials, Technologies, and Applications, Second Edition reviews the fabrication, performance and applications of the technology, encompassing the state-of-the-art material and device development, along with considerations regarding nitride-based LED design. This updated edition is based on the latest research and advances, including two new chapters on LEDs for large displays and laser lighting. Chapters cover molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) growth of nitride semiconductors, modern metalorganic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD) techniques, the growth of nitride-based materials, and gallium nitride (GaN)-on-sapphire and GaN-on-silicon technologies for LEDs. Nanostructured, non-polar and semi-polar nitride-based LEDs, as well as phosphor-coated nitride LEDs, are also discussed.
The book also addresses the performance of nitride LEDs, including photonic crystal LEDs, surface plasmon enhanced LEDs, color tuneable LEDs, and LEDs based on quantum wells and quantum dots. Further chapters discuss the development of LED encapsulation technology and fundamental efficiency droop issues in gallium indium nitride (GaInN) LEDs.
It is a technical resource for academics, physicists, materials scientists, electrical engineers, and those working in the lighting, consumer electronics, automotive, aviation, and communications sectors.
Key Features
- Features new chapters on laser lighting, addressing the latest advances on this topic
- Reviews fabrication, performance, and applications of this technology that encompass the state-of-the-art material and device development
- Covers the performance of nitride LEDs, including photonic crystal LEDs, surface plasmon enhanced LEDs, color tuneable LEDs, and LEDs based on quantum wells and quantum dots
- Highlights applications of nitride LEDs, including liquid crystal display (LCD) backlighting, infra-red emitters, and automotive lighting
- Provides a comprehensive discussion of gallium nitride on both silicon and sapphire substrates
Readership
Researchers, engineers, and R&D engineers working in the fields of light emitting diode based solid state lighting technology or who are developing nitride devices; Manufacturers of computer monitors, cell phones, and tablets. Also could appeal to graduate students in materials science and engineering disciplines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 822
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 24th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081019436
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081019429
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jian-Jang Huang Author
Prof. JianJang Huang received the B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering (EE) and the M.S. degree in Graduate Institute of Photonics and Optoelectronics (GIPO) from National Taiwan University (NTU), Taipei, Taiwan, in 1994 and 1996, respectively, and the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 2002. He had worked with WJ (Watkins Johnson) Communications in California, as a Staff Scientist from 2002 to 2004. He then came back to Taiwan in 2004 and is currently the professor at NTU EE and GIPO. Prof. Huang has been involved in the development of optoelectronic and electronic devices. He has developed a spin-coating method for nanosphere lithography (NSL) to significantly improve the performance of light emitting diodes (LEDs), solar cells and nanorod devices. His NSL approach has been licensed to several LED companies in Taiwan. He has also fabricated and characterized IGZO TFTs and the corresponding circuits on glass and flexible substrates. In recent years, his group has spent great efforts in realizing cancer cell probes using ZnO nanorods, and high-sensitivity protein sensors based on IGZO TFTs. Prof. Huang is a member of the Phi Tau Phi Scholastic Honor Society. He received “Wu Da-Yu” award in 2008, the most prestigious one for young researchers in Taiwan sponsored by National Science Council. And in the same year, he received the award for the most excellent young electrical engineer from the Chinese Institute of Electrical Engineering. He has served in several IPO committees in Taiwan Stock Exchange. He is currently the board director of GCS holdings in Torrance, CA, USA and the conference chair of SPIE, International Conference on Solid-State Lighting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, National Taiwan University
Hao-Chung Kuo Author
Professor H. C. Kuo received the B.S. degree in Physics from National Taiwan University, Taiwan the M.S. degree in Electrical and computer engineering from Rutgers University in 1995, and the Ph.D. from Center of Compound Semiconductor Microelectronics (CCSM) of University of Illinois- Urbana Champaign in 1998. He has an extensive professional career both in research and industrial research institutions that includes: Research Consultant in Lucent Technologies, Bell Lab (1995-97); Member of Technical Staff in Fiber-optics Division at Agilent Technologies, USA (1999-2001) and Manager of LuxNet Corporation, USA (2001-2002). Since October, 2002 he joined National Chiao Tung University as a faculty member of Institute of Electro-Optical Engineering. Professor Kuo is a member of the IEEE and a recipient of Yang faculty Award from the Foundation for the Advancement of Outstanding Scholarship, he was author and co-author of 70 SCI journal papers and 80 international conference papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Chiao-Tung University, Taiwan
Shyh-Chiang Shen Author
Shyh-Chiang Shen received his B.S. and M.S. degrees, both in electrical engineering, from National Taiwan University in 1993 and 1995, respectively. He received his Ph.D. degree in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in 2001. During his graduate study at the University of Illinois, he was involved in the development of low-voltage RF MEMS switches and ion-implanted GaAs MESFET using e-beam direct gate-writing photolithography techniques. Dr. Shen joined Xindium Technologies, Inc. as a senior processing engineer in June 2001. He developed a proprietary high-performance InP SHBT technology for 40Gb/s OEIC applications and InP-based power HBT technology for wireless communications. In August 2004, he joined the HSIC group at the University of Illinois as a postdoctoral research associate to work on exciting research projects. In January 2005, he joined the Georgia Institute of Technology as an Assistant Professor. Dr. Shen holds 7 awarded U.S. patents in the MEMS and microelectronics areas. His current research is focused on wide bandgap semiconductor microelectronics and optoelectronic devices for high-energy-efficiency applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Georgia Institute of Technology, USA