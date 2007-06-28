Nitric Oxide - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444531193, 9780080546209

Nitric Oxide, Volume 1

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Bruno Tota Barry Trimmer
eBook ISBN: 9780080546209
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444531193
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 28th June 2007
Page Count: 468
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
16300.00
13855.00
182.73
155.32
143.00
121.55
115.00
97.75
185.00
157.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
105.00
89.25
175.00
148.75
131.00
111.35
160.00
136.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. On the Comparative Biology of NO Synthetic Pathways: Parallel Evolution of NO-Mediated Signaling

Leonid L. Moroz and Andrea B. Kohn

  1. Nitric Oxide Biogenesis, Signalling and Roles in Molluscs: The Sepia officinalis Paradigm

Anna Palumbo and Marco d’Ischia

  1. Soluble Guanylyl Cyclases in Invertebrates: Targets for NO and O2

David B. Morton and Anke Vermehren

  1. Nitric Oxide Signalling in Insect Epithelial Transport

Shireen-A. Davies

  1. Nitric Oxide/Cyclic GMP Signaling and Insect Behavior

Ralf Heinrich and Geoffrey K. Ganter

  1. Impact of Nitrative/Nitrosative Stress in Mitochondria: Unraveling Targets for Malaria Chemotherapy

Shirley Luckhart, Kazunobu Kato and Cecilia Giulivi

  1. Effects of S-Nitrosation of Nitric Oxide Synthase

Douglas A. Mitchell, Thomas Michel and Michael A. Marletta

  1. Regulatory Role and Evolution of Unconventional NOS-Related RNAs

Sergei Korneev and Michael O’Shea

  1. The Role of Blood Nitrite in the Control of Hypoxic Vasodilation

Angela Fago and Frank B. Jensen

  1. Nitrite is a Vascular Store of NO which Mediates Hypoxic Signaling and Protects against Ischemia/Reperfusion Injury

Cameron Dezfulian, Mark T. Gladwin and Sruti Shiva

  1. Nitric Oxide and the Zebrafish (Danio rerio): Developmental Neurobiology and Brain Neurogenesis

Bo Holmqvist, Lars Ebbesson and Per Alm

  1. NO in the Development of Fish

Bernd Pelster

  1. Role of Nitric Oxide in Vascular Regulation in Fish

Claudio Agnisola and Daniela Pellegrino

  1. NOS Distribution and NO Control of Cardiac Performance in Fish and Amphibian Hearts

Bruno Tota, Sandra Imbrogno, Rosa Mazza and Alfonsina Gattuso

  1. Nitric Oxide and Histamine in Hibernation and Neuroprotection

Pertti Panula, Giuseppina Giusi, Rosa Maria Facciolo, Tina Sallmen, Minamaija Lintunen and Marcello Canonaco

  1. Nitric Oxide, Peroxynitrite and Matrix Metalloproteinases: Insight into the Pathogenesis of Sepsis

Jonathan Cena, Ava K. Chow and Richard Schulz

Description

This volume provides a novel insight to the evolutionary and comparative aspects of nitric oxide- nitric oxide synthase system as a central regulator of invertebrate and vertebrate homeostasis. By critically selecting and summarizing the ever–increasing number of original studies, these presentations review a variety of important signalling and modulatory roles played by nitric oxide at molecular, cell, organ and organ system levels. It addresses not only specialists and graduate students in the field, but also all biologists concerned with how this unique, gaseous, pleiotropic molecule has been employed by living systems, uncovering a new dimension of the wonders of life.

Readership

Experimental biologists, researchers in developmental cell and comparative biology within animal and plant biology.

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080546209
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444531193

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Bruno Tota Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universita della Calabria, Arcavacata de Rende, Italy

Barry Trimmer Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.