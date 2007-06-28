Nitric Oxide, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- On the Comparative Biology of NO Synthetic Pathways: Parallel Evolution of NO-Mediated Signaling
Leonid L. Moroz and Andrea B. Kohn
- Nitric Oxide Biogenesis, Signalling and Roles in Molluscs: The Sepia officinalis Paradigm
Anna Palumbo and Marco d’Ischia
- Soluble Guanylyl Cyclases in Invertebrates: Targets for NO and O2
David B. Morton and Anke Vermehren
- Nitric Oxide Signalling in Insect Epithelial Transport
Shireen-A. Davies
- Nitric Oxide/Cyclic GMP Signaling and Insect Behavior
Ralf Heinrich and Geoffrey K. Ganter
- Impact of Nitrative/Nitrosative Stress in Mitochondria: Unraveling Targets for Malaria Chemotherapy
Shirley Luckhart, Kazunobu Kato and Cecilia Giulivi
- Effects of S-Nitrosation of Nitric Oxide Synthase
Douglas A. Mitchell, Thomas Michel and Michael A. Marletta
- Regulatory Role and Evolution of Unconventional NOS-Related RNAs
Sergei Korneev and Michael O’Shea
- The Role of Blood Nitrite in the Control of Hypoxic Vasodilation
Angela Fago and Frank B. Jensen
- Nitrite is a Vascular Store of NO which Mediates Hypoxic Signaling and Protects against Ischemia/Reperfusion Injury
Cameron Dezfulian, Mark T. Gladwin and Sruti Shiva
- Nitric Oxide and the Zebrafish (Danio rerio): Developmental Neurobiology and Brain Neurogenesis
Bo Holmqvist, Lars Ebbesson and Per Alm
- NO in the Development of Fish
Bernd Pelster
- Role of Nitric Oxide in Vascular Regulation in Fish
Claudio Agnisola and Daniela Pellegrino
- NOS Distribution and NO Control of Cardiac Performance in Fish and Amphibian Hearts
Bruno Tota, Sandra Imbrogno, Rosa Mazza and Alfonsina Gattuso
- Nitric Oxide and Histamine in Hibernation and Neuroprotection
Pertti Panula, Giuseppina Giusi, Rosa Maria Facciolo, Tina Sallmen, Minamaija Lintunen and Marcello Canonaco
- Nitric Oxide, Peroxynitrite and Matrix Metalloproteinases: Insight into the Pathogenesis of Sepsis
Jonathan Cena, Ava K. Chow and Richard Schulz
This volume provides a novel insight to the evolutionary and comparative aspects of nitric oxide- nitric oxide synthase system as a central regulator of invertebrate and vertebrate homeostasis. By critically selecting and summarizing the ever–increasing number of original studies, these presentations review a variety of important signalling and modulatory roles played by nitric oxide at molecular, cell, organ and organ system levels. It addresses not only specialists and graduate students in the field, but also all biologists concerned with how this unique, gaseous, pleiotropic molecule has been employed by living systems, uncovering a new dimension of the wonders of life.
Experimental biologists, researchers in developmental cell and comparative biology within animal and plant biology.
- 468
- English
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- 28th June 2007
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080546209
- 9780444531193
Bruno Tota Series Volume Editor
Universita della Calabria, Arcavacata de Rende, Italy
Barry Trimmer Series Volume Editor
Tufts University School of Medicine, Boston, MA, USA