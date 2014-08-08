Nitric Oxide, Volume 96
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Former Editors
- Preface
- Chapter One: Regulation of Nociceptive Transduction and Transmission by Nitric Oxide
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Role of NO in Nociceptive Transduction at the Periphery
- 3 Diverse Effects of NO on Ion Channels Expressed on Primary Sensory Neurons
- 4 Role of NO in Regulating Nociceptive Transmission at the Spinal Cord Level
- 5 NO Reduces Excitatory, But Potentiates Inhibitory, Synaptic Transmission in Spinal Cords
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Two: microRNA and Human Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Regulation of Human iNOS Gene
- 3 miRNAs Regulation
- 4 Conclusion
- Chapter Three: Heart Mitochondrial Nitric Oxide Synthase: A Strategic Enzyme in the Regulation of Cellular Bioenergetics
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Heart Mitochondrial NO Production
- 3 Regulation of Heart mtNOS
- 4 Effects of NO on Heart Mitochondrial Function
- 5 Physiopathological Regulation of Heart mtNOS
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Four: Nitric Oxide Regulation of Adult Neurogenesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Adult Neurogenesis
- 3 Expression of NOS in Neurogenic Regions
- 4 Pharmacological Studies of NO on Adult Neurogenesis In Vivo
- 5 NOS Knockout Animals and Adult Neurogenesis
- 6 Neuropeptide Y and NO
- 7 The Dual Role of NO in Adult Neurogenesis
- 8 Concentration-Dependent Effects of NO
- 9 Conclusions
- Chapter Five: Nitric Oxide in the Nervous System: Biochemical, Developmental, and Neurobiological Aspects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NO Signaling Pathways
- 3 NO and Neuronal Viability
- 4 NO and Neurotransmitters Release
- 5 NO and Neuroplasticity
- Chapter Six: Hippocampus and Nitric Oxide
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Profiles of NO in the CNS
- 3 NO and Hippocampal Plasticity
- 4 NO and the Related CNS Disorders
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Seven: Nitric Oxide and Hypoxia Signaling
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Part 1: NO Biology in Normoxia, Hypoxia, and Anemia
- 3 Part 2: Effects of Hypoxia on NOSs
- 4 Summary
- Chapter Eight: NO Binding to the Proapoptotic Cytochrome c–Cardiolipin Complex
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The cyt c–CL Complex
- 3 Ligand Binding to the cyt c/CL Complex
- 4 Insights into the Nature and Formation of the Proximal NO Complex in cyt c–CL
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Nine: The Nitric Oxide-Mediated Regulation of Prostaglandin Signaling in Medicine
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 NOS and NO Production
- 3 COX and Prostaglandin in Biology
- 4 The Role of Nitric Oxide in Prostaglandin Regulation
- 5 Perspective/conclusion
- Chapter Ten: Nitric Oxide as a Mediator of Estrogen Effects in Osteocytes
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Bone-Protective Effects of Estrogen
- 3 Induction of NO Synthesis by Estrogen
- 4 NO/cGMP Signaling in Bone Cells
- 5 Bone-Anabolic Effects of NO in Humans—Lessons from Clinical Trials
- 6 Estrogen Promotion of Osteocyte Survival via the NO/cGMP/PKG Pathway
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Eleven: Insights into the Diverse Effects of Nitric Oxide on Tumor Biology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Cellular Reactions of NO
- 3 Conclusion/Discussion
- Chapter Twelve: Dual Effect of Interferon (IFNγ)-Induced Nitric Oxide on Tumorigenesis and Intracellular Bacteria
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Interferon γ
- 3 NOS2/NO
- 4 L-Arg Metabolism
- 5 NOS2/NO in Disease
- 6 IFNγ-Induced NO as a Mechanism to Inhibit Renal Cancer Growth
- 7 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Thirteen: Antiobesogenic Role of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 eNOS is Important for Regulating Vascular and Metabolic Function
- 3 NO Bioavailability is Decreased in Obese and Diabetic States
- 4 Regulation of Obesity and Insulin Resistance by eNOS
- 5 Synopsis
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fourteen: Nitric Oxide and Cerebrovascular Regulation
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Sources of NO in the Neurovascular Unit
- 3 Resting CBF
- 4 Autoregulation
- 5 Neurovascular Coupling (Fig. 14.1)
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Fifteen: Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Gene Polymorphisms in Cardiovascular Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Genetic Variants
- 3 eNOS Polymorphisms in CVD
- 4 eNOS Polymorphisms in Other Diseases
- 5 Conclusion
- Chapter Sixteen: Role of Nitric Oxide in Pathophysiology and Treatment of Pulmonary Hypertension
- Abstract
- 1 Role of NO in Vasorelaxation and Proliferation in PH
- 2 Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase Expression and its Activity in Relationship to the Vasoreactivity
- 3 Physiological Role of NO in Pulmonary Hypertension
- 4 Use of NO in Patients with PH in Clinical Practice
- 5 Clinical Application of NO Inhalation in Patients with Pulmonary Hypertension
- Index
Description
First published in 1943, Vitamins and Hormones is the longest-running serial published by Academic Press.
The Series provides up-to-date information on vitamin and hormone research spanning data from molecular biology to the clinic. A volume can focus on a single molecule or on a disease that is related to vitamins or hormones. A hormone is interpreted broadly so that related substances, such as transmitters, cytokines, growth factors and others can be reviewed.
This volume focuses on nitric oxide.
Key Features
- Expertise of the contributors
- Coverage of a vast array of subjects
- In depth current information at the molecular to the clinical levels
- Three-dimensional structures in color
- Elaborate signaling pathways
Readership
Researchers, faculty, and graduate students interested in cutting-edge review concerning the molecular and cellular biology of vitamins, hormones, and related factors and co-factors. Libraries and laboratories at institutes with strong programs in cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology, gene regulation, hormone control, and signal transduction are likely to be interested
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 8th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004395
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002544
About the Serial Editors
Gerald Litwack Serial Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry. He held positions at the Sorbonne, Rutgers University, University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine, Temple University School of Medicine (as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, later the Laura H. Carnell Professor), Jefferson Medical College (as chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute), Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences), and Texas A&M Health Science Center (Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine). He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA