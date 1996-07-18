Nitric Oxide
1st Edition
Principles and Actions
This unique sourcebook serves as a comprehensive reference, bridging the well-established chemistry of nitric oxide and the new and exciting role of nitric oxide as an effector and signaling molecule in numerous biological systems. Nitric Oxide: Principles and Actions relates the chemical properties of the molecule to its possible effects on biological systems, under both normal physiological and pathophysiological conditions. Combining the chemistry and analysis of nitric oxide with newer studies of the relevance of the molecule gives this book a long life, making it extremely useful to researchers in a number of areas.
- Provides a much needed compilation of what is known about nitric oxide and its properties
- Enables researchers to understand the importance and use of nitric oxide in systems of study
- Covers an area of tremendous growth in research
- Provides the first collection of the roles of nitric oxide in microbial and mammalian systems and as a probe of metalloenzymes
- Presents the historically important role of nitric oxide in food preservation
The Physiological and Pathological Chemistry of Nitric Oxide
Nitric Oxide Complexes of Metalloproteins: An Introductory Overview
Nitric Oxide as a Signal in Vascular and Neural Cells
The Intracellular Reactions of Nitric Oxide in the Immune System and Its Enzymatic Synthesis
The Role of Nitric Oxide in Autoimmune Diabetes
A Role for Nitric Oxide in Liver Inflammation and Infection
The Role of Nitric Oxide in Allograft Rejection
The Role of Nitric Oxide in the Treatment of Foods
The Enzymology and Role of Nitric Oxide in the Biological Nitrogen Cycle
- No. of pages:
- 355
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 18th July 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080537542
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124355552
Jack Lancaster, Jr.
Louisianna State University Medical Center, New Orleans, U.S.A.
"...this book provides an ideal introduction for anyone interested in the chemistry and biochemistry of nitric oxide, providing not only a compendium of the current knowledge but also a guide to further reading in particular fields of nitric oxide research." --JOURNAL OF CHEMICAL NEUROANATOMY, February 2001