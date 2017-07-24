Perspective

1. A concise history of the discovery of mammalian nitric oxide (nitrogen monoxide) biogenesis

Chemical Biology

2. An integrated view of the chemical biology of NO, CO, H2S and O2

3. Detection of nitric oxide and related species in biological systems: A state-of-the-art review

4. S-nitrosothiols and nitric oxide biology and therapeutics

5. Cooperative interactions between NO and H2S: Chemistry, biology, physiology, pathophysiology

6. Heme protein metabolism of NO and nitrite

Enzymology

7. Cross-regulation between iNOS/NO and Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathways

8. Regulation and physiological functions of NO-sensitive guanylyl cyclase

9. Upcoupling eNOS in cardiovascular disease

Biology/Pharmacology

10. Synthesis, actions and perspectives of nitric oxide in photosynthetic organisms

11. Mitochondria and nitric oxide

12. Nitric oxide formation from inorganic nitrate

13. Biochemistry of molybdopterin nitrate/nitrite reductases

14. NOS, NO and the red cell

15. Update on nitrite reduction in ischaemic disease: Mechanisms and clinical translation

16. Electrophilic Nitro-Fatty Acids: Nitric Oxide and Nitrite-Derived Signaling Mediators and New Drug Candidates

17. Regulation of redox signaling by a nitrated nucleotide and reactive cysteine persulfides

18. Diffusional control of nitric oxide in the vessel wall

19. Asymmetric-Dimethylarginine

20. The role of nitric oxide in epigenetic regulation

Inflammation and Pathobiology

21. Peroxynitrite formation and detection in living cells

22. Nitric oxide in sepsis and hemorrhagic shock: Beneficial or detrimental?

23. NO signaling defects in hypertension

24. Nitric oxide regulation of cardiovascular physiology and pathophysiology

25. Inhaled nitric oxide: Current clinical use and future potential uses and development

26. The defective arginine-nitric oxide pathway in sickle cell disease

27. Aberrant nitric oxide signaling contributes to protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases via S-nitrosylation and tyrosine nitration

28. NO in cancer: Carcinogenesis, metastases and therapy