Nitric Oxide
3rd Edition
Biology and Pathobiology
Description
Nitric Oxide: Biology and Pathobiology, Third Edition, provides information on nitric oxide, a signaling molecule of key importance for the cardiovascular system that regulates blood pressure and blood flow to different organs.
With recent links to the role of nitric oxide in the expression of healthy benefits of controlled diet and aerobic exercise, and the reactions of nitric oxide that can impact cell signaling, this book provides a comprehensive resource during a time when increased research attention is being paid across the fields of pharmacology, biochemistry, cell and molecular biology, chemistry, immunology, neurobiology, immunology, nutrition sciences, drug development and the clinical management of both acute and chronic diseases.
Key Features
- Includes perspectives from Jack Lancaster on the discovery of EDRF and nitric oxide
- Provides detailed coverage of the new gaseous signaling agents
- Features expanded coverage on the principles of biology, including nitric oxide synthases, nitrite and nitrate biology and pathobiology, and signaling mechanisms
- Incorporates expanded pathobiology coverage, including nitric oxide and cardiovascular function, obesity, diabetes, and erectile function/dysfunction
Readership
Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, physiology, pathobiology, pharmacology, and endocrinology
Table of Contents
Perspective
1. A concise history of the discovery of mammalian nitric oxide (nitrogen monoxide) biogenesis
Chemical Biology
2. An integrated view of the chemical biology of NO, CO, H2S and O2
3. Detection of nitric oxide and related species in biological systems: A state-of-the-art review
4. S-nitrosothiols and nitric oxide biology and therapeutics
5. Cooperative interactions between NO and H2S: Chemistry, biology, physiology, pathophysiology
6. Heme protein metabolism of NO and nitrite
Enzymology
7. Cross-regulation between iNOS/NO and Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathways
8. Regulation and physiological functions of NO-sensitive guanylyl cyclase
9. Upcoupling eNOS in cardiovascular disease
Biology/Pharmacology
10. Synthesis, actions and perspectives of nitric oxide in photosynthetic organisms
11. Mitochondria and nitric oxide
12. Nitric oxide formation from inorganic nitrate
13. Biochemistry of molybdopterin nitrate/nitrite reductases
14. NOS, NO and the red cell
15. Update on nitrite reduction in ischaemic disease: Mechanisms and clinical translation
16. Electrophilic Nitro-Fatty Acids: Nitric Oxide and Nitrite-Derived Signaling Mediators and New Drug Candidates
17. Regulation of redox signaling by a nitrated nucleotide and reactive cysteine persulfides
18. Diffusional control of nitric oxide in the vessel wall
19. Asymmetric-Dimethylarginine
20. The role of nitric oxide in epigenetic regulation
Inflammation and Pathobiology
21. Peroxynitrite formation and detection in living cells
22. Nitric oxide in sepsis and hemorrhagic shock: Beneficial or detrimental?
23. NO signaling defects in hypertension
24. Nitric oxide regulation of cardiovascular physiology and pathophysiology
25. Inhaled nitric oxide: Current clinical use and future potential uses and development
26. The defective arginine-nitric oxide pathway in sickle cell disease
27. Aberrant nitric oxide signaling contributes to protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases via S-nitrosylation and tyrosine nitration
28. NO in cancer: Carcinogenesis, metastases and therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 24th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128042731
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128043196
About the Editor
Louis Ignarro
Louis J. Ignarro, PhD, is Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the UCLA School of Medicine. He has broad and extensive experience in the molecular and chemical biology of the nitric oxide-cyclic GMP signaling systems. He and his basic research teams have discovered and expanded the production and actions of nitric oxide in mammalian tissues, including the protective roles of nitric oxide in preventing hypertension, stroke and myocardial infarction, and its neurotransmitter role as the mediator of erectile function in humans. For these discoveries, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Center for Health Sciences, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Bruce Freeman
Bruce Freeman, PhD is the Irwin Fridovich Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He has extensive experience in the biochemistry and pharmacology of nitric oxide signaling and oxidative inflammatory reactions. He and his research team have pioneered the discovery of potent inflammatory and cell signaling mediators, that are now being translated into new therapeutic strategies by Complexa, Inc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept Pharmacology & Chemical Biology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine