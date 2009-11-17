Nitric Oxide - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123738660, 9780080920443

Nitric Oxide

2nd Edition

Biology and Pathobiology

Editors: Louis Ignarro
eBook ISBN: 9780080920443
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123738660
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th November 2009
Page Count: 845
Description

Nitric oxide (NO) is a gas naturally found in the body that conveys information between cells. In the last decade researchers have found that NO is a signaling molecule of key importance for the cardiovascular system, regulating blood pressure and blood flow to different organs. In addition, discoveries surrounding nitric oxide’s role as a principal neurotransmitter moderating erectile function, a pathophysiological negotiator and messenger in inflammation, and a weapon against infections have increased research attention across the fields of biochemistry, chemistry, molecular biology, gene therapy, cell biology, immunology, pharmacology, neuroscience, and physiology.

Key Features

  • Edited by Nobel Laureate Louis J. Ignarro
  • Up-to-date therapeutic implications of nitric oxide research
  • Authored by world experts on nitric oxide
  • Detailed research of the biochemistry and synthesis of nitric oxide

Readership

Researchers and students in biochemistry, cardiology, cell and molecular biology, neuroscience, pharmacology, endocrinology. Will also be an interest to academic clinicians in dermatology, neurology, oncology, etc.

Table of Contents

Section I. Chemical Biology

Chapter 1

Determinants of Nitric Oxide Chemistry: Impact of Cell Signaling Processes

Chapter 2

Nitric oxide redox biochemistry in lipid environments

Chapter 3

Mechanisms and biological consequences of peroxynitrite-dependent protein oxidation and nitration

Chapter 4

Systems Approaches to Unraveling Nitric Oxide Response Networks in Prokaryotes

Section II. Principles of Biology

A. Nitric Oxide Synthases

Chapter 5

Uncoupling of endothelial NO synthase (eNOS) in cardiovascular disease and its pharmacological reversal

Chapter 6

Tetrahydrobiopterin: An essential cofactor for Nitric Oxide Synthases and Amino Acid Hydroxylases

Chapter 7

Regulation of the expression of inducible nitric oxide synthase

Chapter 8

Molecular Regulation of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase

B. Guanylate Cyclase and Cyclic GMP

Chapter 9

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase: Allosteric Activation and Redox Regulation

C. Nitric Oxide Signaling

Chapter 10

Untargeted Discovery of NO-modified Proteins 

Chapter 11

Fatty Acid Transduction of Nitric Oxide Signaling: Cyclooxygenases, Lipoxygenases and Nitro-Fatty Acids

Chapter 12

Nitric Oxide Signaling in Vascular Cells is Regulated through CD47 by Thrombospondin-1

Chapter 13

The Regulation of Cell Energetics and Mitochondrial Signaling by Nitric Oxide

D. Regulation of Nitric Oxide Production

Chapter 14

Nitric oxide-asymmetric dimethylarginine system in endothelial cell senescence

E. Nitric Oxide and Remodeling

Chapter 15

The Role of Nitric Oxide in Apoptosis and Autophagy: Biochemical and Computational Studies

F. Nitrite and Nitrate

Chapter 16

NO formation from inorganic nitrate and nitrite

Chapter 17

Mechanisms of nitrite reduction in ischemia in the cardiovascular system: therapeutic potential

Chapter 18

Nitrite Therapy for Ischemic Syndromes

Chapter 19

Nitrite and heme globins: Reaction mechanisms and physiological targets

Section III. Principles of Pathobiology

A. Nitric Oxide and Cardiovascular Function

Chapter 20

Nitric Oxide in Vascular Damage and Regeneration

Chapter 21

Free radicals as atherosclerotic risk-The relation of NO-

Chapter 22

The role of oxidative stress in endothelial dysfunction and vascular inflammation

B. Pathophysiological Mechanisms of Nitric Oxide

Chapter 23

Nitric oxide, oxidative stress, immune response and critical care

Chapter 24

Reactive Metabolites of Oxygen and Nitrogen in Liver Ischemia and Reperfusion Injury

Chapter 25

Nitric oxide in airway inflammation

Chapter 26

Novel therapeutic applications of nitric oxide (NO) in the inhibition of tumor malignancy and reversal of resistance

 

 

Details

About the Editor

Louis Ignarro

Louis J. Ignarro, PhD, is Distinguished Professor Emeritus of the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the UCLA School of Medicine. He has broad and extensive experience in the molecular and chemical biology of the nitric oxide-cyclic GMP signaling systems. He and his basic research teams have discovered and expanded the production and actions of nitric oxide in mammalian tissues, including the protective roles of nitric oxide in preventing hypertension, stroke and myocardial infarction, and its neurotransmitter role as the mediator of erectile function in humans. For these discoveries, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Center for Health Sciences, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

