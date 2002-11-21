Nitric Oxide, Part D - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822620, 9780080497037

Nitric Oxide, Part D, Volume 359

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Enrique Cadenas Lester Packer
eBook ISBN: 9780080497037
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822620
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st November 2002
Page Count: 514
Table of Contents

Detection of nitric oxide. Nitrosothiols and nitric oxide in cell signaling. Nitric oxide and mitochondrial functions. Peroxynitrite. Nitric oxide synthases.

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

Key Features

  • Presents information on nitrosothiols and nitric oxide in cell signaling
  • Details nitric oxide and mitochondrial functions
  • Explains nitric oxide synthases

Readership

Biochemists, pharmacologists, molecular and cell biologists, physiologists, neuroscientists, biomedical researchers, and biophysicists

Details

No. of pages:
514
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080497037
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822620

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be Colowick and Kaplan's multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY

About the Serial Volume Editors

Enrique Cadenas Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, USA

Lester Packer

Lester Packer Serial Volume Editor

Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.

Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.

He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:

Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA

