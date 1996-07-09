Nitric Oxide, Part A: Sources and Detection of NO; NO Synthase, Volume 268
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Generation, Detection, and Characterization of Biological and Chemical Sources of Nitric Oxide: Nitric Oxide Chemistry and Biology: W.H. Koppenol and J.G. Traynham, Say NO for Nitric Oxide: Nomenclature forNitrogen- and Oxygen-Containing Compounds. W.H. Koppenol, Thermodynamics of Reactions Involving Nitrogen–Oxygen Compounds. D.A. Wink, M.B. Grisham, J.B. Mitchell, and P.C. Ford, Direct and Indirect Effects of Nitric Oxide in Chemical Reactions Relevant to Biology. J.R. Lancaster, Jr., Diffusion of Free Nitric Oxide. F.T. Bonner, Nitric Oxide Gas. Methods for Detection of Nitric Oxide: T. Malinski, S. Mesaros, and P. Tomboulian, Nitric Oxide Measurement Using Electrochemical Methods. D. Christodoulou, S. Kudo, J.A. Cook, M.C. Krishna, A. Miles, M.B. Grisham, R. Murugesan, P.C. Ford, and D.A. Wink, Electrochemical Methods for Detection of Nitric Oxide. J.F. Brien, B.E. McLaughlin, K. Nakatsu, and G.S. Marks, Chemiluminescence Headspace–Gas Analysis for Determination of Nitric Oxide Formation in Biological Systems. R.W. Nims, J.C. Cook, M.C. Krishna, D. Christodoulou, C.M.B. Poore, A.M. Miles, M.B. Grisham, and D.A. Wink, Colorimetric Assaysfor Nitric Oxide and Nitrogen Oxide Species Formed from Nitric Oxide Stock Solutions and Donor Compounds. A.M. Miles, D.A. Wink, J.C. Cook, and M.B. Grisham, Determination of Nitric Oxide Using Fluorescence Spectroscopy. D.A. Wink, M.B. Grisham,A.M. Miles, R.W. Nims, M.C. Krishna, R. Pacelli, D. Teague, C.M.B. Poore, J.A. Cook, and P.C. Ford, Determination of Selectivity of Reactive Nitrogen Oxide Species for Various Substrates. J.S. Wishnok, J.A. Glogowski, and S.R. Tannenbaum, Quantitation of Nitrate, Nitrite, and Nitrosating Agents. D.L. Granger, R.R. Taintor, K.S. Boockvar, and J.B. Hibbs, Jr., Measurement of Nitrate and Nitrite in Biological Samples Using Nitrate Reductase and Griess Reaction. I. Yokoi, H. Habu, H. Kabuto, and A. Mori, Analysis of Nitrite, Nitrate, and Nitric Oxide Synthase Activity in Brain Tissue by Automated Flow Injection Technique. S.S. Gross, Microtiter Plate Assay for Determining Kinetics of Nitric Oxide Synthesis. B. Kalyanaraman, Detection of Nitric Oxide by Electron Spin Resonance in Chemical, Photochemical, Cellular, and Physiological Systems. D. Hall and G. Buettner, In Vivo Spin Trapping of Nitric Oxide by Heme: Electron Paramagnetic Detection ex Vivo. A.N. Osipov, N.V. Gorbunov, B.W. Day, N.M. Elsayed, and V.E. Kagan, Electron Spin Resonance and Mass Spectral Analysis of Interactions of Ferrylhemoglobin and Ferrylmyoglobin with Nitric Oxide. K. Ichimori, C.M. Arroyo, and H. Nakazawa, Electron Spin Resonancesfor Spin Trapping of 3,5-Dibromo-4-nitrosobenzene Sulfonate. T. Akaike and H. Maeda, Quantitation of Nitric Oxide Using 2-Phenyl-4,4,5,5-tetramethylimidazoline-1-oxyl 3-Oxide and Its Derivatives in Biological Systems. Y. Kotake, Continuous andQuantitative Monitoring of Rate of Cellular Nitric Oxide Generation. A. Kozlov, A. Bini, A. Iannone, I. Zini, and A. Tomasi, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Characterization of Rat Neuronal Nitric Oxide Production ex Vivo. M.B. Grisham, G.G. Johnson, and J.R. Lancaster, Jr., Quantitation of Nitrate and Nitrite in Extracellular Fluids. R.S. Lewis and W.M. Deen, Stirred Reactor with Continuous Nitric Oxide Sampling for Use in Kinetic Studies. Nitric Oxide Donors: Nitric Oxide Deactivation and Nitric Oxide Gas: N.S. Kishnani and H.-L. Fung, Nitric Oxide Generation from Pharmacologic NO Donors. N. Bettache, T.D. Carter, J.E.T. Corrie, D. Ogden, and D.R. Trentham, Photolabile Donors of Nitric Oxide: Ruthenium Nitrosyl Chlorides as Caged Nitric Oxide. L.K. Keefer, R.W. Nims, K.M. Davies, and D.A. Wink, NONOates, 1-Substituted Diazen-1-ium-1,2-diolates, as Nitric Oxide Donors: Convenient Nitric Oxide Dosage Forms. G.N. Welch, G.R. Upchurch, Jr., and J. Loscalzo, S-Nitrosothiol Detection. D.L.H. Williams, S-Nitrosothiols and Role of Metal Ions in Decomposition to Nitric Oxide. Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Enzymes and Proteins Associated with Nitric Oxide Metabolism: Nitric Oxide Synthase: Reduction Mechanism, Purification, and Activity Assays: Q. Liu and S.S. Gross, Binding Sites of Nitric Oxide Synthases. D.J. Stuehr, Purification and Properties of Nitric Oxide Synthases. U. Firstermann and I. Gath, Purification of Isoforms of Nitric Oxide Synthase. E.P. Garvey, E.S. Furfine, and P.A. Sherman, Purification and Inhibitor Screening of Human Nitric Oxide Synthase Isozymes. T.M. Dawson and V.L. Dawson, Generation of Isoform-Specific Antibodies to Nitric Oxide Synthases. P. Klatt, K. Schmidt, E.R. Werner, and B. Mayer, Determination of Nitric Oxide Synthase Cofactors: Heme, FAD, FMN, and Tetrahydrobiopterin. Inhibitors of Nitric Oxide Synthase Isozymes: J.M. Fukuto, Chemistry of N-Hydroxy-L-arginine. O.W. Griffith and R.G. Kilbourn, Nitric Oxide Synthase Inhibitors: Amino Acids. P.K. Moore and P.A. Bland-Ward, 7-Nitroindazole: An Inhibitor of Nitric Oxide Synthase. J.A. Corbett and M.L. McDaniel, Selective Inhibition of Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase by Aminoguanidine. Induction of Nitric Oxide Synthase: C.-C. Wu and C. Theimermann, Biological Control and Inhibition of Induction of Nitric Oxide Synthase. B. Mayer, P. Klatt, B.M. List, C. Harteneck, and K. Schmidt, Large-Scale Purification of Rat Brain Nitric Oxide Synthase from Baculovirus Overexpression System. Molecular Cloning and Expression: H. Xia and D.S. Bredt, Cloned and Expressed Nitric Oxide Synthase Proteins. L.J. Robinson, P. Ghanouni, and T. Michel, Posttranslational Modifications of Endothelial Nitric Oxide Synthase. I.G. Charles, C.A. Scorer, M.A. Moro, C. Fernandez, A. Chubb, J. Dawson, N. Foxwell, R.G. Knowles, and S.A. Baylis, Expression of HumanNitric Oxide Synthase Isozymes. Nitric Oxide Synthase and Hemoprotein Homology: K. McMillan, J.C. Salerno, and B.S.S. Masters, Nitric Oxide Synthases: Analogies to Cytochrome P450 Monooxygenases and Characterization of Recombinant Rat Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase Hemoprotein. M.D. Maines, Carbon Monoxide and Nitric Oxide Homology: Differential Modulation of Heme Oxygenases in Brain and Detection of Protein and Activity. Tissue Distribution of Nitric Oxide Synthase: D.S.Chao, P.M. Huang, F. Huang, and D.S. Bredt, Localization of Neuronal Nitric Oxide Synthase. M.N. Wallace, NADPH Diaphorase Activity in Activated Astrocytes Representing Inducible Nitric Oxide Synthase. E.F. Sato, K. Utsumi, and M. Inoue, Human Oral Neutrophils: Isolation and Characterization. U. Firstermann and N.J. Dun, Immunohistochemical Localization of Nitric Oxide Synthases. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
Nitric oxide, recently named"Molecule of the Year"by the journal Science, impinges on a wide range of fields in biological research, particularly in the areas of biomedicine and cell and organismal biology, as well as in fundamental chemistry. This volume and its companion Volume 269 highlight the most current and up-to-date methods used to research the physiology and toxicity of nitric oxide in cellular and organismal systems. It will be a valuable resourcefor the experienced researcher as well as for those newly entering the field.
Key Features
- Generation, detection, and characterization of biological and chemical sources of nitric oxide
- Biochemistry and molecular biology of enzymes and proteins associated with nitric oxide metabolism
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, physiologists, pharmacologists, cell biologists, biomedical researchers, and neuroscientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 555
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 9th July 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080883816
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121821692
Reviews
Praise for the Series
"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." --NEUROSCIENCE
"Incomparably useful." --ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY
"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." --BIO/TECHNOLOGY
"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." --CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY
"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." --AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS
"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." --ENZYMOLOGIA
"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." --JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany