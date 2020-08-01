Nitric Oxide in Plant Biology

Volume I: Nitric oxide and Stress interface

1. Mechanisms for nitric oxide synthesis in plants: Current updates

2. Nitric oxide synthase in the plant kingdom

3. Nitrate reductase dependent synthesis of NO in plants

4. Involvement of nitrate reductase in auxin-induced NO synthesis

5. Role of NO in plants: A current update

6. Role of Nitric oxide in abiotic stress tolerance in plants

7. NO homeostasis in plants: an overview

8. NO and regulation of metabolites in plants

9. Regulation of metal stress toxicity in plants by the nitric oxide

10. Regulation of salinity stress by NO in plants

11. Regulation of drought stress by NO in plants

12. Regulation of radiation stress in plants by NO

13. NO regulates temperature stress in plants

14. NO and nutrients regulation in plants

15. NO signalling and flood stress tolerance

16. Plant metabolism adjustment in exogenously applied NO under stress

17. NO and metabolic reprogramming under abiotic stress

18. NO and metabolic reprogramming under biotic stress

19. NO and lateral root development in plants under stress

20. Regulation of NADPH oxidase by NO under biotic stress

21. Regulation of NADPH oxidase by NO under abiotic stress

22. Ionomic regulation by the NO in plants

23. Targets of NO in plastids

24. NO and chloroplast biogenesis in plants

25. Polyamine metabolism and NO signalling in plants

Volume II: Nitric oxide crosstalk

1. NO and ROS crosstalk in plant developmental processes

2. NO and H2S crosstalk in plants under stress

3. Role of S-nitrosylation in abiotic stress tolerance in plants

4. A role of NO and Ca signalling in abiotic stress tolerance in plants

5. NO and ROS cross talk and acquisition of abiotic stress tolerance

6. NO and stomatal movement under abiotic stress

7. S nitrosoglutathione homeostasis in plants

8. Cross talk of NO and phytohormones in the regulation of plant development

9. NO and phytohormone crosstalk in plant defence against pathogen attack

10. NO and phytohormone crosstalk in plant defense against abiotic stress

11. NO signalling in plant disease resistance

12. NO signalling in plant-pathogen interaction

13. NO and ROS cross talk in plant disease resistance

14. Transcriptional regulation by NO in plant disease resistance

15. Role of mitochondrial nitric oxide synthase in plant-pathogen interaction

16. NO signaling in incompatible plant-pathogen interactions

17. Gene regulation by NO in plants

18. NO and post-translational modifications in plants

19. NO and protein methylation under stress

20. Proteolytic control of NO sensing in plants