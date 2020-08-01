Nitric Oxide in Plant Biology
1st Edition
An Ancient Molecule with Emerging Roles
Description
In recent years, different studies have shown that Nitric Oxide plays a crucial role in the development of plants. NO acts as a signalling molecule which is required at each step of the plant life cycle including synthesis, regulating seed germination, nitrogen fixation, stress conditions and growth. Nitric oxide: An ancient molecule with emerging roles in plant biology is an extensive volume which provides a broad and detailed overview of NO in plant biology. This book contains important updates and discusses the emerging roles of NO, including NO production, NO signalling, NO homeostasis, crosstalk and stress responses. Edited by leading experts in the field and featuring the latest research from laboratories from across the globe, this promises to be a much-needed, broad and updated resource on Nitric Oxide in plant physiology.
Key Features
- A broad and detailed overview on NO in plant biology, including NO production, NO signalling, NO homeostasis, crosstalk and stress responses
- Edited by leading experts in the field
- Features the latest research from laboratories from across the globe
Readership
Students and researchers in the fields of plant signalling, plant physiology and plant stress responses. Also those within the agriculture, plant biotechnology and food industries
Table of Contents
Volume I: Nitric oxide and Stress interface
1. Mechanisms for nitric oxide synthesis in plants: Current updates
2. Nitric oxide synthase in the plant kingdom
3. Nitrate reductase dependent synthesis of NO in plants
4. Involvement of nitrate reductase in auxin-induced NO synthesis
5. Role of NO in plants: A current update
6. Role of Nitric oxide in abiotic stress tolerance in plants
7. NO homeostasis in plants: an overview
8. NO and regulation of metabolites in plants
9. Regulation of metal stress toxicity in plants by the nitric oxide
10. Regulation of salinity stress by NO in plants
11. Regulation of drought stress by NO in plants
12. Regulation of radiation stress in plants by NO
13. NO regulates temperature stress in plants
14. NO and nutrients regulation in plants
15. NO signalling and flood stress tolerance
16. Plant metabolism adjustment in exogenously applied NO under stress
17. NO and metabolic reprogramming under abiotic stress
18. NO and metabolic reprogramming under biotic stress
19. NO and lateral root development in plants under stress
20. Regulation of NADPH oxidase by NO under biotic stress
21. Regulation of NADPH oxidase by NO under abiotic stress
22. Ionomic regulation by the NO in plants
23. Targets of NO in plastids
24. NO and chloroplast biogenesis in plants
25. Polyamine metabolism and NO signalling in plants
Volume II: Nitric oxide crosstalk
1. NO and ROS crosstalk in plant developmental processes
2. NO and H2S crosstalk in plants under stress
3. Role of S-nitrosylation in abiotic stress tolerance in plants
4. A role of NO and Ca signalling in abiotic stress tolerance in plants
5. NO and ROS cross talk and acquisition of abiotic stress tolerance
6. NO and stomatal movement under abiotic stress
7. S nitrosoglutathione homeostasis in plants
8. Cross talk of NO and phytohormones in the regulation of plant development
9. NO and phytohormone crosstalk in plant defence against pathogen attack
10. NO and phytohormone crosstalk in plant defense against abiotic stress
11. NO signalling in plant disease resistance
12. NO signalling in plant-pathogen interaction
13. NO and ROS cross talk in plant disease resistance
14. Transcriptional regulation by NO in plant disease resistance
15. Role of mitochondrial nitric oxide synthase in plant-pathogen interaction
16. NO signaling in incompatible plant-pathogen interactions
17. Gene regulation by NO in plants
18. NO and post-translational modifications in plants
19. NO and protein methylation under stress
20. Proteolytic control of NO sensing in plants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 900
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128187975
About the Editor
Vijay Pratap Singh
Dr. Singh obtained his PhD from the University of Allahabad on topic “Oxidative stress and antioxidant system in some cyanobacteria simultaneously exposed to UV-B and heavy metal.” He has authored 102 publications, as well as editorials in reputed journals. His area of research interest is the role of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulphide signalling in the regulation of abiotic stress in plants. Dr. Singh is also working as an editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals. Vijay Pratap Singh is an Assistant Professor, Department of Botany C.M.P. Post Graduate College, University of Allahabad, India. Dr. Singh has obtained his D.Phil. degree from University of Allahabad. He has authored 95 publications including book chapters and editorials in reputed journals. He has edited several books with Elsevier, Wiley, CRC Press, Nova Publisher, Studium Press, etc. His area of research interest is regulation of abiotic stress in plants with special emphasis on nitric oxide, hydrogen sulfide, reactive oxygen species and phytohormonal signaling. Dr. Singh is also working as an editor and reviewer of reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Chaudhary Mahadeo Prasad College (Constituent of the University of Allahabad), Allahabad, UP, India
Samiksha Singh
Samiksha Singh is working as a D.Phil. research scholar in Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India. She has obtained her M.Sc. degree in Environmental Science from Lucknow University. Her area of research interest is management of abiotic stress in plants using biochemical and molecular approach. Samiksha Singh is a Junior Research Fellow in the Plant Physiology and Biochemistry Laboratory, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, India. Her area of research interest is management of metal stress in plants using biochemical and molecular approach with emphasis on nitric oxide and hydrogen sulfide signaling. She has authored 33 publications in reputed international journals. She has edited books with Wiley, Nova Science Publisher, Studium Press and others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scholar, Department of Botany, University of Allahabad, Allahabad, India
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi
Durgesh Kumar Tripathi is working as a Scientific Officer, Center of Medical Diagnostic and Research Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology. He has authored 60 publications in reputed journals and most of them are based on management of abiotic stress by the addition of silicon. His research interest is impact of ROS on structural, biochemical and molecular changes in crop plants under Si nutrition. Dr. Tripathi is also working as editor and reviewer of several reputed international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad, India
Maria Romero-Puertas
Dr. Romero-Puertas is working as a tenure track researcher at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular and Cellular Biology of Plants, in the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), Spain. She has authored more than 50 articles in highly reputed journals and Her research is related with NO signaling in plants under both, biotic and abiotic stress conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Plants, CSIC, Spain
Luisa Sandolio
Prof. Luisa M. Sandalio is a researcher with wide experience in the field of biochemistry and physiology of abiotic stress in plants, including heavy metal stress, salinity, herbicides and senescence processes. She is the head of the research group “Signaling by oxygen and nitrogen reactive species under stress conditions in plants” and of the Excellence Group of the same name under the auspices of the Junta de Andalucia in the Department of Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Plants in the Estación Experimental del Zaidín, CSIC, Granada, Spain. Her work has pioneered the study of different sources of superoxide radicals in plant peroxisomes and the presence in these organelles of a complex set of antioxidants. She has made especially contributed to our knowledge of the role of ROS and NO in cell responses to heavy metals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, Cellular and Molecular Biology of Plants, CSIC, Spain