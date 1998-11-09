Nitric Oxide in Brain Development, Plasticity, and Disease, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface. Section I: Nitric Oxide: Brain Distribution, Production and Signaling. 1. Regulation of neuronal nitric oxide synthase and identification of novel nitric oxide signaling pathways (T.M. Dawson, M. Sasaki, M. Gonzalez-Zulueta, V.L. Dawson). 2. Genetic analysis of NOS isoforms using nNOS and eNOS knockout animals (P.L. Huang, E.H. Lo). 3. Monitoring neuronal NO release in vivo in cerebellum, thalamus and hippocampus (S.R. Vincent, J.A. Williams, P.B. Reiner, A.D.-E. El-Husseini). 4. A web-accessible digital atlas of the distribution of nitric oxide synthase in the mouse brain (R.J. Cork, M.L. Perrone, D. Bridges, J. Wandell, C.A. Scheiner, R.R. Mize). Section II: Nitric Oxide and NMDA Receptor Interaction. 5. Why is the role of nitric oxide in NMDA receptor function and dysfunction so controversial? (E. Aizenman, J.C. Brinecombe, W.K. Potthoff, P.A. Rosenberg). 6. Redox modulation of the NMDA receptor by NO-related species (S.A. Lipton, P.V. Rayudu, Y.-B. Choi, N.J. Sucher, H.S.-V. Chen). 7. The subcellular distribution of nitric oxide synthase relative to the NRI subunit of NMDA receptors in the cerebral cortex (C. Aoki, D.S. Bredt, S. Fenstemaker, M. Ludin). Section III: Nitric Oxide in Brain Development. 8. Nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in a visual system development (K.S. Cramer, C.A. Leamey, M. Sur). 9. Mechanisms involved in development of the pattern of retinotectal connections: roles of Eph receptor tyrosine kinases, NMDA receptors and nitric oxide (A.F. Ernst, W.M. Jurney, S.C. McLoon). 10. The role of nitric oxide in development of the patch-cluster system and retinocollicular pathways in the rodent superior colliculus (R.R. Mize, H.H. Wu, J. Cork, C.A. Scheiner). Section IV: Nitric Oxide in Synaptic Plasticity. 11. Nitric oxide as a retrograde messenger during long term potentiation in hippocampus (R.D. Hawkins, H. Son, O. Arancio). 12. Modulation of LTP induction by NMDA receptor activation and nitric oxide release (C.F. Zorumski, Y. Izumi). 13. Dynamic modulation of synaptic function in the visual cortex by nitric oxide (M.J. Friedlander, P. Kara). 14. Interaction of nitric oxide and external calcium fluctuations: a possible substrate for rapid information retrieval (D.M. Egelman, R.D. King, P.R. Montague). Section V: Nitric Oxide and Other Signals in Neurodegeneration and Neuroprotection. 15. Nitric oxide in neurodegeneration (V.L. Dawson, T.M. Dawson). 16. Mechanisms of NO neurotoxicity (T. Dalkara, M. Endres, M.A. Moskowitz). 17. Glial glutamatic transport as target for NO: consequences for neurotoxicity (Z.-C. Ye, H. Sontheimer). 18. Expression of nitric oxide synthase-2 in glia associated with CNS pathology (A.K. Loihl, S. Murphy). 19. Role of endogenous nitric oxide and peroxynitrite formation in the survival and death of motor neurons in culture (A.G. Estévez, N. Spear, S.M. Manuel, L. Barbeito, R. Radi, J.S. Beckman). 20. The neuromessenger platelet activating factor in plasticity and neurodegeneration (N.G. Bazan). Subject Index.
Nitric oxide, "Molecule of the Year" in 1995, continues to be one of the most widely studied molecules in brain research. This excellent volume elucidates the implications of this gas in a variety of brain processes.
The volume is divided into five sections, describing: the mechanisms underlying the release and action of Nitric Oxide in the CNS, and the distribution of Nitric Oxide in the brain using various techniques; how Nitric Oxide interacts with and regulates the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor; the role of Nitric Oxide in pathway refinement and synapse stabilization in the developing CNS; the role of Nitric Oxide in adult brain plasticity including long-term potentiation and depression; and the role of Nitric Oxide in brain injury such as occurs during ischemia and other events produced by glutamate neurotoxicity, and in neuroprotective mechanisms that promote neuron survival.
Nitric Oxide in Brain Development, Plasticity, and Disease is the first Progress in Brain Research volume to be published in abstracted form on the World Wide Web. It includes title pages, abstracts, selected figures, and complete references. It also includes a digital brain atlas for readers to view a mouse brain in a three-dimensional full-color rendition, and much more.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- 9th November 1998
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080862439
- 9780444828859
R.R. Mize Editor
Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy and the Neuroscience Center, Louisiana State University Medical Center, New Orleans, LA, USA
T.M. Dawson Editor
Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
V.L. Dawson Editor
Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA
M.J. Friedlander Editor
Department of Neurobiology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL, USA