Nitric Oxide in Brain Development, Plasticity, and Disease, Volume 118

Nitric oxide, "Molecule of the Year" in 1995, continues to be one of the most widely studied molecules in brain research. This excellent volume elucidates the implications of this gas in a variety of brain processes.

The volume is divided into five sections, describing: the mechanisms underlying the release and action of Nitric Oxide in the CNS, and the distribution of Nitric Oxide in the brain using various techniques; how Nitric Oxide interacts with and regulates the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor; the role of Nitric Oxide in pathway refinement and synapse stabilization in the developing CNS; the role of Nitric Oxide in adult brain plasticity including long-term potentiation and depression; and the role of Nitric Oxide in brain injury such as occurs during ischemia and other events produced by glutamate neurotoxicity, and in neuroprotective mechanisms that promote neuron survival.



Nitric Oxide in Brain Development, Plasticity, and Disease is the first Progress in Brain Research volume to be published in abstracted form on the World Wide Web. It includes title pages, abstracts, selected figures, and complete references. It also includes a digital brain atlas for readers to view a mouse brain in a three-dimensional full-color rendition, and much more.