Nitric Oxide (Donor/Induced) in Chemosensitization, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Nitric Oxide Mediated Chemosensitization: Gene Therapy Versus Exogenous Introduction of NO Donors
2. Nitric Oxide Donors Sensitize Resistant Cancer Cells to Apoptosis Induced by Chemotherapy: Molecular Mechanisms of Sensitization
3. RRx-001 Reset: Chemoresensitization Via NO-Mediated M1 Macrophage Repolarization
4. Nitric Oxide and Nitric Oxide-Donors in Pre-Clinical Studies of Breast and Prostate Cancer
5. Evaluation of the Impact of Nitric Oxide on Resistance to Platinum-Based Chemotherapeutics
6. Nitric oxide and platinum derivatives-based regimens for cancer treatment: from preclinical studies to clinical trials
7. NO-H2S Releasing Chimeras as a Multifaceted Approach to Cancer Therapy
8. Nitric Oxide-based Anticancer Therapeutics: The New Technologies of The Nanoparticles
9. Nitric Oxide in Rectal Cancer: from Mice to Patients
10. Chemoprotective and Chemosensitizing Effects of Nitric oxide and Other Biologically Active Gases in Breast Cancer Chemotherapy: Potential Implications
11. Role of Nitric Oxide in Cancer Stem Cell Regulation and Metastasis
12. Nitric Oxide Interacting with Glutathione Transferases
13. Application of MRI to Study the Role of Nitric Oxide in Cancer Therapy
14. S-Nitrosothiol Metabolism In Cancer And Therapeutic Implications
Description
Nitric Oxide as a Chemosensitizing Agent, Volume One is the first book to describe several reviews by authoritative scientists and clinicians on novel findings in the reversal of drug resistant cancers by the combination treatment of Nitric Oxide and sub toxic concentrations of chemotherapeutic drugs that have been reported in both in vitro, in vivo and preclinical models. The book describes the various underlying chemical, molecular and genetic mechanisms by which NO and NO reactive species mediate the anti-cancer activity, thus reducing the threshold of drug resistance and enabling chemo therapeutic drugs to induce their cytotoxic activity and reversal of resistance.
This book exposes scientists and clinicians to this highly beneficial topic for research investigations and pharmaceutical companies to new avenues for R&D. It is a valuable resource for cancer researchers, oncologists and members of several areas of the biomedical field who are interested in understanding how to use Nitric Oxide as a sensitizing agent for chemotherapy.
Key Features
- Brings updated information as reviewed by experts in the field
- Presents expert analysis and summary of reported and novel findings and potential translational application in cancer patients
- Describes molecular mechanisms with new and helpful approaches that can be used in reader investigations
Readership
Cancer researchers; oncologists; pharmacists; graduate students in cancer studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 29th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128164716
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110201
About the Editors
Benjamin Bonavida Editor
Dr. Bonavida is internationally renowned by his expertise and various publications in the field of tumor cell sensitization to chemotherapy and in particular the novel role of Nitric Oxide (NO) donors in chemo-sensitization and reversal of drug resistance. He was the first individual to co-organize the first international workshop on NO and Cancer with Dr. Jean-François Jeannin in Paris. Subsequently, they co-organized three additional conferences on the same topic. The last fourth workshop was held in March in Sevilla, Spain with Dr. Muntane, and the proceedings were published in Redox Biology recently. These conferences focus on NO and derivatives in cancer and their therapeutic applications in resistant cancer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles, USA