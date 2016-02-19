Nitration of Hydrocarbons and Other Organic Compounds tackles various concerns in the process of substituting hydrogen atoms in the aromatic or heterocyclic nucleus, or in saturated hydrocarbon, by nitro groups. The title first covers the nitration of aromatic and heterocyclic compounds with nitric acid and nitrating mixture, and then proceeds to discussing the mechanism of the nitration of aromatic compounds with nitric acid and nitrating mixture. Next, the selection deals with the nitration of saturated, aromatic-aliphatic and unsaturated hydrocarbons with nitric acid. The text also talks about the nitration with nitrogen oxides, along with the nitration of amines. The last chapter details the nitration of organic compounds with organic and inorganic nitrates and nitroxyl. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of organic chemistry.