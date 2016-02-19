Nitration of Hydrocarbons and Other Organic Compounds
1st Edition
Nitration of Hydrocarbons and Other Organic Compounds tackles various concerns in the process of substituting hydrogen atoms in the aromatic or heterocyclic nucleus, or in saturated hydrocarbon, by nitro groups. The title first covers the nitration of aromatic and heterocyclic compounds with nitric acid and nitrating mixture, and then proceeds to discussing the mechanism of the nitration of aromatic compounds with nitric acid and nitrating mixture. Next, the selection deals with the nitration of saturated, aromatic-aliphatic and unsaturated hydrocarbons with nitric acid. The text also talks about the nitration with nitrogen oxides, along with the nitration of amines. The last chapter details the nitration of organic compounds with organic and inorganic nitrates and nitroxyl. The book will be of great interest to students, researchers, and practitioners of organic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Nitration of Aromatic and Heterocyclic Compounds with Nitric Acid and Nitrating Mixture
1. Nitration with Nitric Acid
2. Nitration with a Mixture of Nitric and Sulphuric Acids
3. Nitration with Nitric Acid and Glacial Acetic Acid or Acetic Anhydride
4. Nitration in the Presence of Catalysts
5. The Catalytic Action of Nitrous Acid in Nitration
II. The Mechanism of the Nitration of Aromatic Compounds with Nitric Acid and Nitrating Mixture
III. Nitration of Saturated, Aromatic-Aliphatic and Unsaturated Hydrocarbons with Nitric Acid
1. Properties of Nitroparaffins
2. Preparation of Mononitroparaffins and Nitro Compounds of the Aliphatic-Aromatic Series
3. Preparation of Polynitroparaffins
4. Properties of Nitroolefines
5. Nitration of Unsaturated Hydrocarbons
IV. Nitration of Amines
V. Nitration with Nitrogen Oxides
A. Nitration with Nitrogen Oxides without Catalysts
1. Nitration in the Liquid Phase
2. Nitration in the Vapor Phase
3. Nitration of Aromatic Compounds with Nitrous Fumes
4. Nitration of Aliphatic-Aromatic and Aliphatic Hydrocarbons with Nitrogen Oxides
B. Nitration with Nitrogen Oxides in the Presence of Catalysts
VI. Nitration of Organic Compounds with Organic and Inorganic Nitrates and Nitroxyl Chloride
1. Nitration with Organic Nitrates
2. Nitration with Inorganic Nitrates
3. Nitration with Nitroxyl Chloride
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184388