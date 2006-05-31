Ninth European Fluid Machinery Congress
1st Edition
Applying the Latest Technology to New and Existing Process Equipment
Description
This book contains the papers presented at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers conference held in The Hague in April 2006. The papers cover technology on design and operating experiences with regard to fluid machinery.Fluid machinery performance is critical for the transport of liquids and gases during the extraction and processing of hydrocarbon products. Innovations in fluid machinery can be applied to achieve optimum availability and increased efficiency.Advances in exploitation and process technology have led to increasing pressure and temperature challenges for fluid machinery. Designers must also address the stringent limits on the weight and volume of production equipment. This conference showcased the most up-to-date research and practical experience.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 31st May 2006
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342427