Nine Introductions in Complex Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444862266, 9780080871646

Nine Introductions in Complex Analysis, Volume 53

1st Edition

Authors: Sanford Segal
eBook ISBN: 9780080871646
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 714
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
155.00
131.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
714
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1981
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871646

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Sanford Segal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Rochester, NY, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.