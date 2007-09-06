Nine Introductions in Complex Analysis - Revised Edition, Volume 208
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
A Note on Notational Conventions
Chapter 1: Conformal Mapping and the Riemann Mapping Theorem
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Linear fractional transformations
1.3 Univalent Functions
1.4 Normal Families
1.5 The Riemann Mapping Theorem
Chapter 2: Picard’s Theorems
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Bloch-Landau Approach
2.3 The Elliptic Modular Function
2.4 Introduction
2.5 The Constants of Bloch and Landau
Chapter 3: An Introduction to Entire Functions
3.1 Growth, Order, and Zeros
3.2 Growth, Coefficients, and Type
3.3 The Phragmén-Lindelöf Indicator
3.4 Composition of entire functions
Chapter 4: Introduction to Meromorphic Functions
4.1 Nevanlinna’s Characteristic and its Elementary Properties
4.2 Nevanlinna’s Second Fundamental Theorem
4.3 Nevanlinna’s Second Fundamental Theorem: Some Applications
Chapter 5: Asymptotic Values
5.1 Julia’s Theorem
5.2 The Denjoy-Carleman-Ahlfors Theorem
Chapter 6: Natural Boundaries
6.1 Natural Boundaries—Some Examples
6.2 The Hadamard Gap Theorem and Over-convergence
6.3 The Hadamard Multiplication Theorem
6.4 The Fabry Gap Theorem
6.5 The Pólya-Carlson Theorem
Chapter 7: The Bieberbach Conjecture
7.1 Elementary Area and Distortion Theorems
7.2 Some Coefficient Theorems
Chapter 8: Elliptic Functions
8.1 Elementary properties
8.2 Weierstrass’ -function
8.3 Weierstrass’ ζ- and σ-functions
8.4 Jacobi’s Elliptic Functions
8.5 Theta Functions
8.6 Modular functions
Chapter 9: Introduction to the Riemann Zeta-Function
9.1 Prime Numbers and ζ(s)
9.2 Ordinary Dirichlet Series
9.3 The Functional Equation, the Prime Number Theorem, and De La Vallée-Poussin’s Estimate
9.4 The Riemann Hypothesis
Appendix
1 The Area Theorem
2 The Borel-Carathéodory Lemma
3 The Schwarz Reflection Principle
4 A Special Case of the Osgood-Carathéodory Theorem
5 Farey Series
6 The Hadamard Three Circles Theorem
7 The Poisson Integral Formula
8 Bernoulli Numbers
9 The Poisson Summation Formula
10 The Fourier Integral Theorem
11 Carathéodory Convergence
Bibliography
Index
Description
The book addresses many topics not usually in "second course in complex analysis" texts. It also contains multiple proofs of several central results, and it has a minor historical perspective.
Key Features
- Proof of Bieberbach conjecture (after DeBranges)
- Material on asymptotic values
- Material on Natural Boundaries
- First four chapters are comprehensive introduction to entire and metomorphic functions
- First chapter (Riemann Mapping Theorem) takes up where "first courses" usually leave off
Readership
This book is primarily intended for graduate students in mathematics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 6th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080550763
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444518316
