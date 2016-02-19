NIH: An Account of Research in Its Laboratories and Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126679809, 9781483277554

NIH: An Account of Research in Its Laboratories and Clinics

1st Edition

Editors: DeWitt Stetten
eBook ISBN: 9781483277554
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 572
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

NIH: An Account of Research in Its Laboratories and Clinics contains collected accounts of the Intramural Research Program, as they happened in the laboratories and clinics, in various installations of the National Institutes of Health across the U.S.A. One paper discusses the etiology of schizophrenia which notes that, based on evidence and expanded adoption studies by Ketty, Rosenthal, and Wender, genetic factors actually contribute to the development of the disease. In developing countries, schizophrenia follows a more benign course. Some papers describe bacteriology, mycology, viral hepatitis, basic immunology, clinical immunology, and the development of enzymology. Researchers studying proteins elucidate on the synthesis and folding of protein chains, protein conformation and dynamics, the semisynthesis and protein function, as well as on sequence analysis and collagen research. Other papers describe the breaking of the genetic code, the progress made from the genetic code to beta thalassemia, to investigations of genetic diseases (such as galactosemia, gout, Lesch-Nyhan disease, mucopolysaccharide storage disease, and sickle cell disease). One paper notes the contribution of the intramural clinical research program of the National Cancer Institute to cancer therapy with emphasis in cancer chemotherapy. Professors in pharmacology, practitioners of general medicine, specialists or researchers dealing with microchemistry, toxicology, drug therapy, or oncology will find the collection valuable.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Notes and Acknowledgments

Foreword

1 Prologue

2 The Early Days

3 Studies on the Etiology of Schizophrenia

4 Neurotransmitters and Neuropsychopharmacology

5 The Neurosciences—Basic and Clinical

6 Nutrition Research

7 Tissue Culture

I. The Tissue Culture Section, NCI

II. Studies in Cell Biology, NIAID

III. The Nervous System in Vitro

8 Bacteriology and Mycology

9 Viral Hepatitis

10 Immunology—Basic and Clinical

I. Introduction

II. Immunoglobulin Structure and Genetics

III. Genetic Control of Cellular Interactions and Specific Immune Response Genes

IV. Lymphokines

V. Clinical Immunology

11 Organic Chemistry in a Biomedical Research Organization

12 Development of Enzymology

I. Early Enzymological Research

II. Elucidation of the Pentose Phosphate Pathway

III. Recollections About Enzymology and Amino Acid Biochemistry at NCI

13 Studies on Proteins

I. The Synthesis and Folding of Protein Chains

II. Protein Conformation and Dynamics

III. Synthesis, Semisynthesis, and Protein Function

IV. Sequence Analysis

V. Collagen Research

VI. Muscle Research

14 A Revisionist View of the Breaking of the Genetic Code

15 From the Genetic Code to Beta Thalassemia

16 Genetic Diseases

I. Galactosemia: An Enzymological Approach

II. Gout and Lesch-Nyhan Disease

III. The Lipodystrophies

IV. Mucopolysaccharide Storage Diseases

V. Sickle Cell Disease

17 Viral Oncology

18 Virogenes to Oncogenes

19 SV40

I. The Virus and Poliomyelitis Vaccine

II. The Virus as a Model and Probe of Cellular Regulatory Processes

20 Studies on Slow Virus Diseases

21 Endocrinology

22 Spectroscopy and Chemical Physics

23 Computers in Biomedicai Research

24 Cardiac Surgery

25 Therapeutic Research in the National Cancer Institute

26 Epilogue

Index of Names

Details

No. of pages:
572
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483277554

About the Editor

DeWitt Stetten

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.