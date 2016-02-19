NIH: An Account of Research in Its Laboratories and Clinics
1st Edition
Description
NIH: An Account of Research in Its Laboratories and Clinics contains collected accounts of the Intramural Research Program, as they happened in the laboratories and clinics, in various installations of the National Institutes of Health across the U.S.A. One paper discusses the etiology of schizophrenia which notes that, based on evidence and expanded adoption studies by Ketty, Rosenthal, and Wender, genetic factors actually contribute to the development of the disease. In developing countries, schizophrenia follows a more benign course. Some papers describe bacteriology, mycology, viral hepatitis, basic immunology, clinical immunology, and the development of enzymology. Researchers studying proteins elucidate on the synthesis and folding of protein chains, protein conformation and dynamics, the semisynthesis and protein function, as well as on sequence analysis and collagen research. Other papers describe the breaking of the genetic code, the progress made from the genetic code to beta thalassemia, to investigations of genetic diseases (such as galactosemia, gout, Lesch-Nyhan disease, mucopolysaccharide storage disease, and sickle cell disease). One paper notes the contribution of the intramural clinical research program of the National Cancer Institute to cancer therapy with emphasis in cancer chemotherapy. Professors in pharmacology, practitioners of general medicine, specialists or researchers dealing with microchemistry, toxicology, drug therapy, or oncology will find the collection valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Notes and Acknowledgments
Foreword
1 Prologue
2 The Early Days
3 Studies on the Etiology of Schizophrenia
4 Neurotransmitters and Neuropsychopharmacology
5 The Neurosciences—Basic and Clinical
6 Nutrition Research
7 Tissue Culture
I. The Tissue Culture Section, NCI
II. Studies in Cell Biology, NIAID
III. The Nervous System in Vitro
8 Bacteriology and Mycology
9 Viral Hepatitis
10 Immunology—Basic and Clinical
I. Introduction
II. Immunoglobulin Structure and Genetics
III. Genetic Control of Cellular Interactions and Specific Immune Response Genes
IV. Lymphokines
V. Clinical Immunology
11 Organic Chemistry in a Biomedical Research Organization
12 Development of Enzymology
I. Early Enzymological Research
II. Elucidation of the Pentose Phosphate Pathway
III. Recollections About Enzymology and Amino Acid Biochemistry at NCI
13 Studies on Proteins
I. The Synthesis and Folding of Protein Chains
II. Protein Conformation and Dynamics
III. Synthesis, Semisynthesis, and Protein Function
IV. Sequence Analysis
V. Collagen Research
VI. Muscle Research
14 A Revisionist View of the Breaking of the Genetic Code
15 From the Genetic Code to Beta Thalassemia
16 Genetic Diseases
I. Galactosemia: An Enzymological Approach
II. Gout and Lesch-Nyhan Disease
III. The Lipodystrophies
IV. Mucopolysaccharide Storage Diseases
V. Sickle Cell Disease
17 Viral Oncology
18 Virogenes to Oncogenes
19 SV40
I. The Virus and Poliomyelitis Vaccine
II. The Virus as a Model and Probe of Cellular Regulatory Processes
20 Studies on Slow Virus Diseases
21 Endocrinology
22 Spectroscopy and Chemical Physics
23 Computers in Biomedicai Research
24 Cardiac Surgery
25 Therapeutic Research in the National Cancer Institute
26 Epilogue
Index of Names
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277554