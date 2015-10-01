Nicotine Use in Mental Illness and Neurological Disorders, Volume 124
1st Edition
Serial Volume Editors: Mariella De Biasi
eBook ISBN: 9780128016268
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128015834
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2015
Page Count: 296
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Part 1: Introductory chapter
- Chapter One: Neuronal Nicotinic Acetylcholine Receptor Structure and Function and Response to Nicotine
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nicotinic Receptor Structure
- 3 Nicotinic Receptor Channel Gating
- 4 Cationic Permeability of the Nicotinic Receptor Pore
- 5 Nicotinic Receptor Response to Nicotine from Tobacco
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Part 2: Schizophrenia
- Chapter Two: The Role of Nicotine in Schizophrenia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Effects of Nicotine on Schizophrenia Endophenotypes and Symptom Domains
- 3 Nicotinic Receptor Genes in Schizophrenia
- 4 Development of Nicotinic Agents for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
- 5 Conclusions
- Chapter Three: Neuronal α7 Nicotinic Receptors as a Target for the Treatment of Schizophrenia
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The α7 nAChRs
- 3 The Heteromeric α7-Containing Receptors
- 4 Localization of the α7 Receptors
- 5 Allosteric Modulation
- 6 The α7 Receptors in Brain Circuits
- 7 α7 Receptors and Schizophrenia
- 8 α7 and NMDA Receptor Interactions in Schizophrenia
- 9 α7 Receptors as a Drug Target
- 10 Effects of α7-Selective Compounds on Behavior
- 11 Conclusions
- Chapter Four: Role of the Neuregulin Signaling Pathway in Nicotine Dependence and Co-morbid Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Known Mechanisms of Neuregulin–ErbB Signaling
- 3 NRG3: Relevance in Smoking Behavior and Co-morbid Disorders
- 4 ERBB4: Relevance in Smoking Behavior and Co-morbid Disorders
- 5 Summary
- Chapter Five: Effective Cessation Strategies for Smokers with Schizophrenia
- Abstract
- 1 Efficacy of Bupropion, as Monotherapy or in Combination with NRT
- 2 Efficacy of Varenicline
- 3 Duration of Treatment
- 4 Behavioral Treatment
- 5 Treatment Adherence
- 6 Safety Issues
- 7 Conclusion
- Part 3: Mood disorders
- Chapter Six: Role of the Brain's Reward Circuitry in Depression: Transcriptional Mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The NAc Reward Circuit in Mood Regulation
- 3 Transcriptional and Epigenetic Mechanisms in the NAc in Mood Regulation
- 4 Future Directions
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Seven: Nicotine Addiction and Psychiatric Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Nicotine's Effects on ADHD
- 3 Involvement of nAChRs in Anxiety and Anxiety Disorders
- 4 Effects of Nicotine Dependence, Withdrawal, and nAChR Regulation on Depression
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter Eight: The Role of Depression in the Uptake and Maintenance of Cigarette Smoking
- Abstract
- 1 The Smoking and Depression Problem
- 2 Adolescent Smoking Uptake and Depression
- 3 Smoking Cessation and Depression
- 4 Targeting Positive Mood May Increase Smoking Cessation Treatment Effectiveness
- 5 Individual Differences in Cessation Outcome and Treatment Effectiveness
- 6 Conclusions
- Part 4: Parkinson's disease
- Chapter Nine: Nicotine and Nicotinic Receptor Drugs: Potential for Parkinson's Disease and Drug-Induced Movement Disorders
- Abstract
- 1 Parkinson's Disease Overview
- 2 Neuroprotection and Parkinson's Disease
- 3 Nicotine and nAChR Drugs Do Not Improve Parkinsonian Motor Symptoms
- 4 Nicotine and nAChR Drugs Reduce LIDs
- 5 Nicotine and nAChR Drugs Reduce Antipsychotic-Induced Tardive Dyskinesias
- 6 Beneficial Role of Nicotine and nAChR Drugs in Cognition, Depression, and Other Neuropsychiatric Disorders
- 7 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgment
- Part 5: Alzheimer's disease
- Chapter Ten: Nicotinic Cholinergic Mechanisms in Alzheimer's Disease
- Abstract
- 1 Homomeric and Heteromeric α7-nAChRs
- 2 Alterations of α7-nAChR Expressions in AD Animal Models and AD Patients
- 3 Interaction of Amyloid Beta Peptides (Aβ) and α7-nAChRs
- 4 Coincident Roles of α7-nAChRs in Aβ Toxicity
- 5 Roles of α7-nAChRs in Neuronal Hyperexcitation in AD
- 6 Coincident Roles of α7-nAChRs in AD Pathogenesis
- 7 Conclusions
- Index
- Contents of Recent Volumes
Description
Nicotine Use in Mental Illness and Neurological Disorders, a volume in the International Review of Neurobiology series, is a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into nicotine use in mental illness and neurological disorders. It reviews current knowledge and understanding, also provides a starting point for researchers and practitioners entering the field.
Key Features
- Provides a broad coverage of subject matter
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art research into nicotine use in mental illness and neurological disorders
- Ideal for researchers and practitioners, and those just entering the field
Readership
People working in basic neuroscience, neurology and psychiatry; medical doctors and care givers.
