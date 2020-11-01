Nickel Base Single Crystals Across Length Scales
1st Edition
Description
Nickel Base Single Crystals Across Length Scales is addresses the most advanced knowledge in metallurgy and computational mechanics and how they are applied to superalloys used as bare materials or with a thermal barrier coating system. Joining both aspects, the book helps readers understand the mechanisms driving properties and their evolution from fundamental to application level. These guidelines are helpful for students and researchers who wish to understand issues and solutions, optimize materials, and model them in a cross-check analysis, from the atomistic to component scale. The book is useful for students and engineers as it explores processing, characterization and design.
Key Features
- Provides an up-to-date overview on the field of superalloys
- Covers the relationship between microstructural evolution and mechanical behavior at high temperatures
- Discusses both basic and advanced modeling and characterization techniques
- Includes case studies that illustrate the application of techniques presented in the book
Readership
Engineers, scientists and students in the fields of: Materials Engineering, Material Science, Mechanics and Mechanical Engineers
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction and Basics
1. Introduction, success in bridging and specific problems
2. Past, present and future of SX superalloys
3. Fundamentals: Thermodynamics and kinetics
4. Elastic properties, tensor properties
5. Microstructure and chemical characterization, (incl. Image Analysis)
6. Mechanical characterization
7. Elementary deformation: High temperature plasticity
8. Elementary damage process: Creep rupture, fatigue initiation, crack propagation
Part 2: Building SX parts
9. Processing (SX, DS), solidification and heat treatment
10. Ageing (microstructure evolution)
11. Refurbishment
12. Coated SX: High temperature and corrosion protection, thermal insulation
Part 3: Appropriate scale modeling, scale bridging methods
13. AM, MD, DFT atomic scale
14. DDD
15. Phase field
16. Crystal plasticity models: Dislocation based and Phenomenological approach
17. Macroscopic microstructure sensitive mechanical modeling
18. Crystal plasticity and damage at notches and crack tips in single crystal nickelbased alloys
Part 4: Application to engineering cases
19. Finite element implementation of crystal plasticity models in large deformation
20. Complex load spectra including full physical coupling and integrating advanced assessment procedures into component design (component design and life extension
Details
- No. of pages:
- 596
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128193570
About the Author
Georges Cailletaud
Professor Georges Cailletaud is a Professor at the Mines Paris Tech, a position he has held since 1994. From 2006-2011 he serves as Director of the UMR CNRS. Prior to this he was the Deputy Director of the Department "Mechanics and Materials" with the Mines ParisTech. Professor Cailletaud’s current research includes the study of: Field measurements and crystal plasticity; Multiscale study of the behaviour and failure of bainitic steels; numerical simulation of laser direct deposition; multiscale modeling of recrystallisation in metals; development of a phase field method in a finite element code; prévision Rof crack initiation in random multiaxial fatigue; failure of the irradiated bainitic steels; crack initiation and micro-propagation in polycrystalline aggregates; and contact in parallel FE computations. He is the author of two books and over 350 journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mines Paris Tech, France
Jonathan Cormier
Jonathan Cormier, Ph.D is He is an Associate Professor at ISAE-ENSMA. His current research focusses on Mechanical behavior of cast and forged Ni-based superalloys (isothermal and non-isothermal creep, fatigue, Thermo-mechanical fatigue); Damage processes and crack initiation in Ni-based alloys; Microstructure-Mechanical properties of superalloys; Constitutive modeling of the inelastic behavior of Ni-based alloys; Burner rig testing; durability of Thermal Barrier Coating systems. He currently serves as an editor of the Metallurgical and Materials Transactions A, B and E journals and was the recipient of the Jean-Rist Medal in 2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, ISAE-ENSMA, France
Gunther Eggeler
Gunther Eggeler is Chair of the Materials Science and Engineering at Ruht-Universitate Bochum. Since 2012 he is director of the collaborative research centre SFB/Transregio 103 - From Atoms to Turbine Blades - Scientific Basis for a new Generation of Single Crystal Super Alloys. From 2000 to 2011 he served as director of the collaborative research centre SFB 459 - Formgedächtnistechnik (Shape Memory Technology). He is member of the scientific advisory boards of ICOMAT (International Conference on Martensitic Transformations) and ESOMAT (European Symposium on Martensitic Transformations). He is leader of a high temperature materials research group at the Max Planck Institut für Eisenforschung (MPIE) and full member of the North Rhine Westphalian Academy of Sciences. As material scientist Gunther Eggeler studies elementary microstructural processes which govern the deformation and transformation behaviour of structural and functional engineering materials
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair for Materials Science and Engineering, Ruhr-Universitat Bochum, Germany
Vincent Maurel
Vincent Maurel, Ph.D. is a senior scientist with the Centre des Materiaux at the MINES Paris Tech. His areas of research include fatigue of materials at high temperature, mono and poly-crystalline superalloys, and analysis of coatings for turbine blades.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Centre des Materiaux, Mines ParisTech, France
Loeiz Naze
Professor Loeïz Nazé is an associate professor at the Mines ParisTech in the Materials Center. His areas of expertise include metallurgy and crystallography and his current areas of research include metallurgy, microstructures, and plastic deformation. Professor Naze studied engineering at the Lille University School of Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Mines ParisTech, France
