看護介入分類(NIC) 原著第7版 - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9784860340032

看護介入分類(NIC) 原著第7版

7th Edition

Authors: Gloria Bulechek Howard Butcher Joanne M. Dochterman Cheryl Wagner
Paperback ISBN: 9784860340032
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 804
No. of pages:
804
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
Paperback ISBN:
9784860340032

About the Author

Gloria Bulechek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa Iowa City, IA 52242

Howard Butcher

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa Iowa City, IA 52242

Joanne M. Dochterman

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor Emeritus College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa; Adjunct Associate Director of Nursing University of Iowa, Iowa City.

Cheryl Wagner

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor Program Director MSN Nurse Administrator/Executive Online Program College of Nursing South University Iowa City, IA 52242

