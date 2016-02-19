看護介入分類(NIC) 原著第7版
7th Edition
Details
- No. of pages:
- 804
- Language:
- Japanese
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Japan 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Japan
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9784860340032
About the Author
Gloria Bulechek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa Iowa City, IA 52242
Howard Butcher
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa Iowa City, IA 52242
Joanne M. Dochterman
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor Emeritus College of Nursing Center for Nursing Classification and Clinical Effectiveness University of Iowa; Adjunct Associate Director of Nursing University of Iowa, Iowa City.
Cheryl Wagner
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Program Director MSN Nurse Administrator/Executive Online Program College of Nursing South University Iowa City, IA 52242