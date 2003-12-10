NGF and Related Molecules in Health and Disease, Volume 146
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of contributors. Preface. Acknowledgements. I. Growth Factors and Cell Signaling. 1. Trafficking the NGF signal: implications for normal and degenerating neurons (J.-D. Delcroix, J. Valletta et al.). 2. The p75 neurotrophin receptor - multiple interactors and numerous functions (J.J. Gentry, P.A. Barker, B.D. Carter). 3. The role of neurotransmission and the Chopper domain in p75 neurotrophin receptor death signaling (E.J. Coulson, K. Reid et al.). 4. The role of NT-3 signaling in Merkel cell development (M. Sieber-Blum, V. Szeder, M. Grim). II. Growth Factors, Progenitor Cells and Cell Survival. 5. Stem cells and nervous tissue repair: from in vitro to in vivo (L. Calzà, M. Fernandez et al.).
- Pathways of survival induced by NGF and extracellular ATP after grown factor deprivation (N. d'Ambrosi, B. Murra et al.). 7. ProNGF: a neurotrophic or an apoptotic molecule? (M. Fahnestock, G. Yu, M.D. Coughlin). 8. NGF deprivation-induced gene expression: after ten years, where do we stand? (R.S. Freeman, R.L. Burch et al.). 9. Neural stem and progenitor cells: choosing the right Shc (T. Cataudella, L. Conti, E. Cattaneo). III. Neurotrophins and CNS. 10. Acute and long-term synaptic modulation by neurotrophins (B. Lu). 11. Neurotrophic factors and psychiatric-like disorders: evidence in rodent models of schizophrenia and depression (F. Angelucci, A. Mathe). 12. Discovering novel phenotype-selective neurotrophic factors to treat neurodegenerative diseases (P.S. Petrova, A. Raibekas et al.). 13. Neurobehavioral coping to altered gravity: endogenous responses of neurotrophins (N. Francia, D. Santucci et al.). 14. Neurotrophic factors in Huntington's disease (J. Alberch, E. Pérez-Navarro, J.M. Canals). IV. Neurotrophins, PNS and Peripheral Tissues. 15. Neural crest development and neuroblastoma: the genetic and biological link (A. Nakagawara). 16. Neurotrophin-3 in the development of the enteric nervous system (A. Chalazonitis). 17. Neurotrophins in the ear: their roles in sensory neuron survival and fiber guidance (B. Fritzsch, L. Tessarollo et al.).
- Neurotrophin presence in human coronary atherosclerosis and metabolic syndrome: a role for NGF and BDNF in cardiovascular disease? (G.N. Chaldakov, M. Fiore et al.). 19. Neurotrophins in spinal cord nociceptive pathways (A. Merighi, G. Carmignoto et al.). V. Neurotrophins and the Immune System. 20. The role of neurotrophins in bronchial asthma: contribution of the pan-neurotrophin receptor p75 (H. Renz, S. Kerzel, A. Nockher). 21. Expression of nerve growth factor in the airways and its possible role in asthma (V. Freund, N. Frossard). 22. Neurotrophins and neurotrophin receptors in allergic asthma (C. Nassenstein, S. Kerzel, A. Braun). 23. Nerve growth factor and wound healing (K. Kawamoto, H. Matsuda). VI. Neurotrophins and Neuro-Inflammatory Responses. 24. Interactions between the cells of the immune and nervous system: neurotrophins as neuroprotection mediators in CNS injury (R. Tabakman, S. Lecht et al.). 25. Role of nerve growth factor and other trophic factors in brain inflammation (P. Villoslada, C.P. Genain). 26. Remyelination in multiple sclerosis: a new role for neurotrophins? (H.H. Althaus). 27. Role of NGF and neurogenic inflammation in the pathogenesis of psoriasis (S.P. Raychaudhuri, S.K. Raychaudhuri). VII. Neurotrophic Factors and Potential Therapeutic Applications.
- Nerve growth factor: from animal model of cholinergic neuronal degeneration to gene therapy in Alzheimer's disease (M.H. Tuszynski, A. Blesch). 29. Viral vestor-mediated gene transfer of neurotrophins to promote regeneration of the injured spinal cord (W.T.J. Hendriks, M.J. Ruitenberg et al.). 30. Neurotrophic factors and their receptors in human sensory neuropathies (P. Anand). 31. Epithelial growth control by neutrophins: leads and lessons from the hair follicle (V.A. Botchkarev, N.V. Botchkareva et al.). 32. Nerve growth factor, human skin ulcers and vascularization. Our experience (L. Aloe). Overview and Conclusion. 33. The nerve growth factor and the neuroscience chess board (R. Levi-Montalcini). Subject Index.
Description
The book highlights different aspects of current understanding of neurotrophin-receptor signal transduction pathways, including the signaling endosome hypothesis. Findings on the synaptotrophic potential of NGF and related neurotrophins, neurotrophin involvement in neuronal stem cell biology, biological activity of the NGF precursor proNGF, and nociception- and antinociception-associated activity of NGF and/or BDNF are also presented and discussed.
Several chapters deal with the involvement of various neurotrophins in the control of different nonneuronal processes, such as immune, inflammatory and allergic reactions, tissue repair and wound healing. The findings showed that neurotrophins play important roles in the pathobiology of a surprising variety of seemingly unrelated non-neurological diseases, including bronchial asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, hair growth disorders, psoriasis, corneal and skin ulcers, atherosclerosis, metabolic syndrome, crush syndrome, and Behçet's disease. There are also chapters on the involvement of NGF and related molecules in neurological diseases, including Huntington's disease, the multiple sclerosis-like model of experimental allergic encephalomyelitis, peripheral neuropathies, neuroblastoma, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and even motion sickness syndrome, also psychiatric disorders, including depression and schizophrenia. Finally, potential important therapeutic benefits are presented, for diabetic neuropathy, gastrointestinal dysmotility, CNS neurodegenerative disease, spinal cord injuries, cutaneous and corneal ulcers, as well as peripheral ischemic vasculopathy.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2003
- Published:
- 10th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497501
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444514721
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L. Aloe Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Istitute of Neurobiology and Molecular Medicine, National Research Council, Rome, Italy
L. Calza Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Veterinary Morphophysiology and Animal Production DIMORFIPA, University of Bologna, Italy