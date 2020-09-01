Next Generation Technology Driven Precission Medicine and Smart Healthcare
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Big data infrastructure, framework and design for smart healthcare
Section 2: Signal processing techniques for smart healthcare applications
Section 3: Business analytics (descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive) for smart healthcare
Section 4: Emerging tools and techniques for smart healthcare
Section 5: Challenges (e.g. security, privacy, and policy) in big data for smart healthcare. While in existing books, the focus is on limited areas (sections)
Section 6: APPENDIXES
Description
Next Generation Technology Driven Precission Medicine and Smart Healthcare serves as a key reference for practitioners and experts involved in healthcare as they strive to enhance the value added of healthcare and develop more sustainable healthcare systems. It brings together insights from emerging sophisticated information and communication technologies such as big data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, medical intelligence, and, by dwelling on their current and prospective applications, highlights managerial and policymaking challenges they may generate.
The book is split into five sections: big data infrastructure, framework and design for smart healthcare; signal processing techniques for smart healthcare applications; business analytics (descriptive, diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive) for smart healthcare; emerging tools and techniques for smart healthcare; and challenges (security, privacy, and policy) in big data for smart healthcare. The content is carefully developed to be understandable to different members of healthcare chain to leverage collaborations with researchers and industry.
Key Features
- Presents a holistic discussion on the new landscape of data driven medical technologies including Big Data, Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Precision Medicine
- Discusses such technologies with case study driven approach with reference to real world application and systems, to make easier the understanding to the reader not familiar with them
- Encompasses an international collaboration perspective, providing understandable knowledge to professionals involved with healthcare to leverage productive partnerships with technology developers
Readership
Clinicians, medical doctors, bioinformaticians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128220603
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Miltiadis Lytras Editor
Dr. Miltiadis D. Lytras is an expert in advanced computer science and management, editor, lecturer, and research consultant, with extensive experience in academia and the business sector in Europe and Asia. Dr. Lytras is a Research Professor at Deree College - The American College of Greece and a Distinguished Scientist at the King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Lytras is a world-class expert in the fields of cognitive computing, information systems, technology enabled innovation, social networks, computers in human behavior, and knowledge management. In his work, Dr. Lytras seeks to bring together and exploit synergies among scholars and experts committed to enhancing the quality of education for all.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Professor, Deree College, The American College of Greece, Greece and Distinguished Scientist, King Abdulaziz University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Anna Visvizi Editor
Dr. Anna Visvizi is a political scientist and economist, editor, lecturer, and research consultant with extensive experience in academia and the think-tank sector in Europe and the US. Dr. Visvizi is Associate Professor at Deree College -The American College of Greece, Greece. She is also Visiting Researcher at Effat University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr. Visvizi’s expertise covers issues pertinent to the intersection of politics, economics and ICT. This translates in her research and advisory roles in such areas as politics and economics of innovation, smart cities and smart villages, and politics of migration. The geographical focus of her research covers predominantly the EU, including the EMU, and Central Europe.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Deree College, The American College of Greece, Greece and Visiting Researcher, Effat University, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Akila Sarirete Editor
Dr. Akila Sarirete is Dean of Graduate Studies and Research at Effat University. She received her PhD degree in Computer Science and Knowledge Management. Her main research interests are in artificial intelligence, knowledge management, communities of practice, machine learning, big data, and service-oriented architectures. She presented her research work in several conferences in different countries. Dr. Sarirete has a vast experience in software development industry and software engineering. She is interested in engineering education, innovation, smart cities and villages especially, the human aspect and the collaborative work.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Computer Science Department, College of Engineering, Deree College, The American College of Greece, Greece and Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, Effat University, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Kwok Tai Chui Editor-in-Chief
Dr. Kwok Tai Chui received the B.Eng. degree in electronic and communication engineering – Business Intelligence Minor, with First-class Honor, and PhD degree from City University of Hong Kong in 2013 and 2017 respectively. He was the recipient of 2nd Prize Award (Postgraduate Category) of 2014 IEEE Region 10 Student Paper Contest. Also, he received Best Paper Award in IEEE The International Conference on Consumer Electronics-China, in both 2014 and 2015. He has published more than 30 research publications in edited book, referred international journals, conferences and book chapters. His research interests include wireless communication, pattern recognition, healthcare, machine learning algorithms and optimization. He has served as various editorial positions and guest editors in referred international journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electronic Engineering