Next Generation Red Teaming
1st Edition
Description
Red Teaming is can be described as a type of wargaming.In private business, penetration testers audit and test organization security, often in a secretive setting. The entire point of the Red Team is to see how weak or otherwise the organization’s security posture is. This course is particularly suited to CISO’s and CTO’s that need to learn how to build a successful Red Team, as well as budding cyber security professionals who would like to learn more about the world of information security.
Key Features
- Teaches readers how to dentify systemic security issues based on the analysis of vulnerability and configuration data
-
Demonstrates the key differences between Red Teaming and Penetration Testing
-
Shows how to build a Red Team and how to identify different operational threat environments.
Readership
Cyber Security professionals
Table of Contents
- Author Biography
- Contributing Editor Biography
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- Chapter 2. The Typical Approach
- Chapter 3. Red Team Assessment
- Chapter 4. Elements for Success
- Composite Attack Case Study
- Chapter 5. Who Are We Up Against
- Chapter 6. Things to Keep in Mind
- Chapter 7. Composite Attacks
- Chapter 8. Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 46
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2015
- Published:
- 19th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041864
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128041710
About the Author
Henry Dalziel
Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK
Reviews
"...contains quite a bit of information that should stimulate the thinking of those working on either attack or defense. The text is well written and supported with useful diagrams of the concepts." --Computing Reviews, Next Generation Red Teaming
"...It's a fast read that introduces the main things you need to keep in mind if you want to engage in red teaming, and offers a fresh perspective on the subject,…" --Help Net Security