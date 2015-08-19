Next Generation Red Teaming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128041710, 9780128041864

Next Generation Red Teaming

1st Edition

Authors: Henry Dalziel
eBook ISBN: 9780128041864
Paperback ISBN: 9780128041710
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 19th August 2015
Page Count: 46
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
27.99
42.68
39.95
28.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
39.95
24.99
28.95
42.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Red Teaming is can be described as a type of wargaming.In private business, penetration testers audit and test organization security, often in a secretive setting. The entire point of the Red Team is to see how weak or otherwise the organization’s security posture is. This course is particularly suited to CISO’s and CTO’s that need to learn how to build a successful Red Team, as well as budding cyber security professionals who would like to learn more about the world of information security.

Key Features

  • Teaches readers how to dentify systemic security issues based on the analysis of vulnerability and configuration data

  • Demonstrates the key differences between Red Teaming and Penetration Testing

  • Shows how to build a Red Team and how to identify different operational threat environments.

Readership

Cyber Security professionals

Table of Contents

  • Author Biography
  • Contributing Editor Biography
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
  • Chapter 2. The Typical Approach
  • Chapter 3. Red Team Assessment
  • Chapter 4. Elements for Success
    • Composite Attack Case Study
  • Chapter 5. Who Are We Up Against
  • Chapter 6. Things to Keep in Mind
  • Chapter 7. Composite Attacks
  • Chapter 8. Conclusion

Details

No. of pages:
46
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780128041864
Paperback ISBN:
9780128041710

About the Author

Henry Dalziel

Henry Dalziel is a serial education entrepreneur, founder of Concise Ac Ltd, online cybersecurity blogger and e-book author. He writes for the Concise-Courses.com blog and has developed numerous cybersecurity continuing education courses and books. Concise Ac Ltd develops and distributes continuing education content [books and courses] for cybersecurity professionals seeking skill enhancement and career advancement. The company was recently accepted onto the UK Trade & Investment's (UKTI) Global Entrepreneur Programme (GEP).

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder, Concise Ac Ltd, UK

Reviews

"...contains quite a bit of information that should stimulate the thinking of those working on either attack or defense. The text is well written and supported with useful diagrams of the concepts." --Computing Reviews, Next Generation Red Teaming

"...It's a fast read that introduces the main things you need to keep in mind if you want to engage in red teaming, and offers a fresh perspective on the subject,…" --Help Net Security

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.