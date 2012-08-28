Next Generation of International Chemical Additives
The objective is writing ‘Next Generation Chemical Additives’ to identify the next generation chemical additives for eight selected industries. The text will also provide methods for their preparation, additive treatment levels, and testing methods to evaluate additive performance. To ensure optimum performance of materials and products, chemists, formulators, and blenders must be provided with the most current information on existing chemical additives. It is even more essential that corporate operations officers can easily identify the next generation of chemical additives. In addition to this a critical comparison will be given with the existing additives.
- Structural and physical properties as well as low and elevated temperature toxicity information provided in an easy to understand format
Highlights the advantages of the selected additive over existing agents
Applications using the newly identified chemical additive provided for existing commercial materials and products
The most direct method for preparing the chemical agent described
Simplistic and sophisticated method for characterizing the chemical agent provided
chemists and chemical engineers working in the research and development within the following industries: automotive, biotechnology and biomedical, consumer goods, engineering companies for new materials, fibers, Food industry, plastics, polymer alloys and composites. The book could also be useful to process engineers in these industries.
Dedication
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. Adhesives
A Crosslinkable Additive Package
B Glass Adhesives
C Hot Melt Adhesives
D UV Curable Adhesives
E UV Curable Adhesives
Chapter 2. Antioxidants
A Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration
B Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration in Thermosets
C Photochemical Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration
Chapter 3. Automotive Additives
A Detergents to Clean Intake Valves to Improve Vehicle Fuel Economy
B Gas Generators for Air Bags
C Lubricating Oil Antioxidants
D Lubricant Antioxidants that are Colorless and Amine-Reagent-Free
E Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers with Minimum Oil
F Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers to Improve Fuel Economy
G Marine Lubricant Dispersant Designed to Shed Water
H Transmission Oil Additive to Improve Traction and Heat Resistance
Chapter 4. Automotive Tire Additives
A Improvement of Dynamic Modulus Storage Without Hysteresis Penalty
B Reduction of Rolling Resistance in Automotive Tires
C Vulcanization Accelerators
Chapter 5. Battery and Charge Extenders
A Charge Control Extenders
B Extended Battery Lifetime Additives
C Improving Peak, Repair Complete and Withstand Voltages Using Ionic Liquids
Chapter 6. Carpets
A Stain Resistant Carpet Spray
Chapter 7. Colorants
A Heat-Stable Pigments with Improved Fastness and Good Weatherability
Chapter 8. Composites
A Organic/Inorganic Silicon Composites Containing Molecular Aggregates
Chapter 9. Cosmetics
A Body Perspiration Treatment
B Body Perspiration Malodor Treatment
C Detergent Powder to Enhancer Fabric Fragrance and Shampoo
C Fragrance Delivery Device
D Hair Bleach Activators for Both Dyeing and Lightening Hair
E Hair Styling Gel for Luster and Stiffness
F Hair Shampoo Foaming Agent
G Hair Moisturizing Agent
H Lotions to Reduce Facial Skin Pore Size
I Lotion Skin Additives to Reduce Fat Cells
J Lotion to Reduce Fine Lines
K Lotion to Treat Extremely Dry Skin
L Lotion with High Emulsion Stability and Low Critical Aggregation Concentration
M Sunscreens for UV-A and UV-B Exposure
N Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection
O Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection
P Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection
Q Nonionic Surfactants for Shampoos and Soaps
R Toothpaste and Mouthwash
Chapter 10. Dental Adhesives
A Dental Adhesive
B Dental Crosslinking Agents
Chapter 11. Disinfectants
A Disinfectant Additive
Chapter 12. Dispersants
A Nanotube Dispersants
B Cement Dispersants
C Pigment Dispersants
Chapter 13. Drilling Additives
A Natural Gas Hydrate Inhibitors
B Thixotropic Agents
C Tunnel Boring Dispersants Effective as Antiwear, Friction Modifier, and Rheology Modifier
Chapter 14. Drug Delivery
A Drug Delivery by Nanoparticles
B Inulin Polyketal as a Drug Delivery Agent
Chapter 15. Electronic Additives
A Low Dielectric Constant and Low Water Absorption Electronic Additives
Chapter 16. Extreme Pressure Additives
A Increasing Steel Tapping Efficiency
Chapter 17. Films
A Heat-curable Polyimide Silicone Resins
B Low Volatile Organic Films
C Nonadhesive Surface Additive Treatment
Chapter 18. Fire Retardants
A Flame Retardant
B Flame Retardant
C Flame Retardant
D Flame Retardants for Engineered Plastics
E Halogen-free Resin Flame Retardant
Chapter 19. Flame Suppressants
A Pyrotechnically Flame Suppressants
Chapter 20. Food Additives
A Iron Supplement
B Food Additive to Counter Bitter Taste
Chapter 21. INK
A Ink and Ink-jet Colorant Dispersants
B Jet Ink Stabilizer
Chapter 22. Laundry
A Fabric Whiteners
B Non-rinse Fabric Softener
Chapter 23. Medical
A Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives
B Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives
C Polyurethane Stent and Scaffold Extenders
Chapter 24. Ophthalmology
A Antimicrobial Agent for Contact Lens
B UV-Absorbers for Ophthalmic Lens Materials
Chapter 25. Paint Additives
A Crack Resistant Paint
B Creepage Resistant Paint Compositions
C Elastic Paint Compositions
D Low-Viscosity Paint Compositions
E Rheology Control Agents
F Surface Active Agents
G Water Resistance in Paint
Chapter 26. Photography
A Radiation Curable Films
Chapter 27. Polymers
A Antihaze Agents
B Antioxidant Esters for Thermoplastics
C Antioxidants
D Oxidatively and Abrasive-Resistant Polymers
E Blends and Recycling
F Compatibilizing Agents
G Crystalline Inhibitors
H Curing Agents
I Curing Agents
J Foam Stabilizers
K Formaldehyde Scavengers for Resins
L Nucleating Agents
M Photocurable Initiatives
N Plasticizers
O Plasticizers
P Photoinitiators
Q Polymer Composites
R Polymer Composites
S Rubber Latex Preservation
T Thermoplastic Resins Monomers
U Ultrahigh Molecular Weight Polymers
Chapter 28. Powder Coating Additives
A Impact Resistance and Low Off-gassing Additives
Chapter 29. Surfactants
A Antimicrobial Surface Modification
B Biodegradable Surfactants
C Hydrolytically Stable Surfactants
D Hydrolysis Resistant Aqueous Surfactants
Chapter 30. Textile Additives
A Antimicrobial Fibers
B Textile Shading Compositions
C Thermally Stable Fiber Coatings
D Weatherable Fabrics
Chapter 31. Water Treatment
A Cationic Flocculants
B Water Purification Additive
C Municipal Waste Water Flocculants
Index
Thomas F. DeRosa
Southbury, Connecticut, USA