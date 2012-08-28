Next Generation of International Chemical Additives - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444537881, 9780444537898

Next Generation of International Chemical Additives

1st Edition

A Critical Review of Current US Patents

Authors: Thomas F. DeRosa
eBook ISBN: 9780444537898
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444537881
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2012
Page Count: 578
Description

The objective is writing ‘Next Generation Chemical Additives’ to identify the next generation chemical additives for eight selected industries. The text will also provide methods for their preparation, additive treatment levels, and testing methods to evaluate additive performance. To ensure optimum performance of materials and products, chemists, formulators, and blenders must be provided with the most current information on existing chemical additives. It is even more essential that corporate operations officers can easily identify the next generation of chemical additives. In addition to this a critical comparison will be given with the existing additives.

Key Features

  • Structural and physical properties as well as low and elevated temperature toxicity information provided in an easy to understand format

  • Highlights the advantages of the selected additive over existing agents

  • Applications using the newly identified chemical additive provided for existing commercial materials and products

  • The most direct method for preparing the chemical agent described

  • Simplistic and sophisticated method for characterizing the chemical agent provided

Readership

chemists and chemical engineers working in the research and development within the following industries: automotive, biotechnology and biomedical, consumer goods, engineering companies for new materials, fibers, Food industry, plastics, polymer alloys and composites. The book could also be useful to process engineers in these industries.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1. Adhesives

A Crosslinkable Additive Package

Crosslinkable Additive Package

B Glass Adhesives

Glass Adhesives

C Hot Melt Adhesives

Hot Melt Adhesives

D UV Curable Adhesives

UV Curable Adhesives

E UV Curable Adhesives

UV Curable Adhesives

Chapter 2. Antioxidants

A Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration

Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration

B Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration in Thermosets

Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration in Thermosets

C Photochemical Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration

Photochemical Antioxidants to Minimize Resin Discoloration

Chapter 3. Automotive Additives

A Detergents to Clean Intake Valves to Improve Vehicle Fuel Economy

Detergents to Clean Intake Valves to Improve Vehicle Fuel Economy

B Gas Generators for Air Bags

Gas Generators for Air Bags

C Lubricating Oil Antioxidants

Lubricating Oil Antioxidants

D Lubricant Antioxidants that are Colorless and Amine-Reagent-Free

Lubricant Antioxidants that are Colorless and Amine-Reagent-Free

E Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers with Minimum Oil

Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers with Minimum Oil

F Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers to Improve Fuel Economy

Lubricating Oil Boundary Friction Modifiers to Improve Fuel Economy

G Marine Lubricant Dispersant Designed to Shed Water

Marine Lubricant Dispersant Designed to Shed Water

H Transmission Oil Additive to Improve Traction and Heat Resistance

Transmission Oil Additive to Improve Traction and Heat Resistance

Chapter 4. Automotive Tire Additives

A Improvement of Dynamic Modulus Storage Without Hysteresis Penalty

Improvement of Dynamic Modulus Storage Without Hysteresis Penalty

B Reduction of Rolling Resistance in Automotive Tires

Reduction of Rolling Resistance in Automotive Tires

C Vulcanization Accelerators

Vulcanization Accelerators

Chapter 5. Battery and Charge Extenders

A Charge Control Extenders

Charge Control Extenders

B Extended Battery Lifetime Additives

Extended Battery Lifetime Additives

C Improving Peak, Repair Complete and Withstand Voltages Using Ionic Liquids

Improving Peak, Repair Complete and Withstand Voltages Using Ionic Liquids

Chapter 6. Carpets

A Stain Resistant Carpet Spray

REFERENCES

Chapter 7. Colorants

A Heat-Stable Pigments with Improved Fastness and Good Weatherability

REFERENCES

Chapter 8. Composites

A Organic/Inorganic Silicon Composites Containing Molecular Aggregates

REFERENCES

Chapter 9. Cosmetics

A Body Perspiration Treatment

Body Perspiration Treatment

B Body Perspiration Malodor Treatment

Body Perspiration Malodor Treatment

C Detergent Powder to Enhancer Fabric Fragrance and Shampoo

Detergent Powder to Enhancer Fabric Fragrance and Shampoo

C Fragrance Delivery Device

Fragrance Delivery Device

D Hair Bleach Activators for Both Dyeing and Lightening Hair

Hair Bleach Activators for Both Dyeing and Lightening Hair

E Hair Styling Gel for Luster and Stiffness

Hair Styling Gel for Luster and Stiffness

F Hair Shampoo Foaming Agent

Hair Shampoo Foaming Agent

G Hair Moisturizing Agent

Hair Moisturizing Agent

H Lotions to Reduce Facial Skin Pore Size

Lotions to Reduce Facial Skin Pore Size

I Lotion Skin Additives to Reduce Fat Cells

Lotion Skin Additives to Reduce Fat Cells

J Lotion to Reduce Fine Lines

Lotion to Reduce Fine Lines

K Lotion to Treat Extremely Dry Skin

Lotion to Treat Extremely Dry Skin

L Lotion with High Emulsion Stability and Low Critical Aggregation Concentration

Lotion with High Emulsion Stability and Low Critical Aggregation Concentration

M Sunscreens for UV-A and UV-B Exposure

Sunscreens for UV-A and UV-B Exposure

N Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

O Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

P Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

Sunscreens for Both UV-A and UV-B Protection

Q Nonionic Surfactants for Shampoos and Soaps

Nonionic Surfactants for Shampoos and Soaps

R Toothpaste and Mouthwash

Toothpaste and Mouthwash

Chapter 10. Dental Adhesives

A Dental Adhesive

Dental Adhesive

B Dental Crosslinking Agents

Dental Crosslinking Agents

Chapter 11. Disinfectants

A Disinfectant Additive

REFERENCES

Chapter 12. Dispersants

A Nanotube Dispersants

Nanotube Dispersants

B Cement Dispersants

Cement Dispersants

C Pigment Dispersants

Pigment Dispersants

Chapter 13. Drilling Additives

A Natural Gas Hydrate Inhibitors

Natural Gas Hydrate Inhibitors

B Thixotropic Agents

Thixotropic Agents

C Tunnel Boring Dispersants Effective as Antiwear, Friction Modifier, and Rheology Modifier

Tunnel Boring Dispersants Effective as Antiwear, Friction Modifier, and Rheology Modifier

Chapter 14. Drug Delivery

A Drug Delivery by Nanoparticles

Drug Delivery by Nanoparticles

B Inulin Polyketal as a Drug Delivery Agent

Inulin Polyketal as a Drug Delivery Agent

Chapter 15. Electronic Additives

A Low Dielectric Constant and Low Water Absorption Electronic Additives

REFERENCES

Chapter 16. Extreme Pressure Additives

A Increasing Steel Tapping Efficiency

REFERENCES

Chapter 17. Films

A Heat-curable Polyimide Silicone Resins

Heat-curable Polyimide Silicone Resins

B Low Volatile Organic Films

Low Volatile Organic Films

C Nonadhesive Surface Additive Treatment

Nonadhesive Surface Additive Treatment

Chapter 18. Fire Retardants

A Flame Retardant

Flame Retardant

B Flame Retardant

Flame Retardant

C Flame Retardant

Flame Retardant

D Flame Retardants for Engineered Plastics

Flame Retardants for Engineered Plastics

E Halogen-free Resin Flame Retardant

Halogen-free Resin Flame Retardant

Chapter 19. Flame Suppressants

A Pyrotechnically Flame Suppressants

REFERENCES

Chapter 20. Food Additives

A Iron Supplement

Iron Supplement

B Food Additive to Counter Bitter Taste

Food Additive to Counter Bitter Taste

Chapter 21. INK

A Ink and Ink-jet Colorant Dispersants

Ink and Ink-jet Colorant Dispersants

B Jet Ink Stabilizer

Jet Ink Stabilizer

Chapter 22. Laundry

A Fabric Whiteners

Fabric Whiteners

B Non-rinse Fabric Softener

Non-rinse Fabric Softener

Chapter 23. Medical

A Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives

Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives

B Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives

Chain Extenders for Tissue Adhesives

C Polyurethane Stent and Scaffold Extenders

Polyurethane Stent and Scaffold Extenders

Chapter 24. Ophthalmology

A Antimicrobial Agent for Contact Lens

Antimicrobial Agent for Contact Lens

B UV-Absorbers for Ophthalmic Lens Materials

UV-Absorbers for Ophthalmic Lens Materials

Chapter 25. Paint Additives

A Crack Resistant Paint

Crack Resistant Paint

B Creepage Resistant Paint Compositions

Creepage Resistant Paint Compositions

C Elastic Paint Compositions

Elastic Paint Compositions

D Low-Viscosity Paint Compositions

Low-Viscosity Paint Compositions

E Rheology Control Agents

Rheology Control Agents

F Surface Active Agents

Surface Active Agents

G Water Resistance in Paint

Water Resistance in Paint

Chapter 26. Photography

A Radiation Curable Films

REFERENCES

Chapter 27. Polymers

A Antihaze Agents

Antihaze Agents

B Antioxidant Esters for Thermoplastics

Antioxidant Esters for Thermoplastics

C Antioxidants

Antioxidants

D Oxidatively and Abrasive-Resistant Polymers

Oxidatively and Abrasive-Resistant Polymers

E Blends and Recycling

Blends and Recycling

F Compatibilizing Agents

Compatibilizing Agents

G Crystalline Inhibitors

Crystalline Inhibitors

H Curing Agents

Curing Agents

I Curing Agents

Curing Agents

J Foam Stabilizers

Foam Stabilizers

K Formaldehyde Scavengers for Resins

Formaldehyde Scavengers for Resins

L Nucleating Agents

Nucleating Agents

M Photocurable Initiatives

Photocurable Initiatives

N Plasticizers

Plasticizers

O Plasticizers

Plasticizers

P Photoinitiators

Photoinitiators

Q Polymer Composites

Polymer Composites

R Polymer Composites

Polymer Composites

S Rubber Latex Preservation

Rubber Latex Preservation

T Thermoplastic Resins Monomers

Thermoplastic Resins Monomers

U Ultrahigh Molecular Weight Polymers

Ultrahigh Molecular Weight Polymers

Chapter 28. Powder Coating Additives

A Impact Resistance and Low Off-gassing Additives

REFERENCES

Chapter 29. Surfactants

A Antimicrobial Surface Modification

Antimicrobial Surface Modification

B Biodegradable Surfactants

Biodegradable Surfactants

C Hydrolytically Stable Surfactants

Hydrolytically Stable Surfactants

D Hydrolysis Resistant Aqueous Surfactants

Hydrolysis Resistant Aqueous Surfactants

Chapter 30. Textile Additives

A Antimicrobial Fibers

Antimicrobial Fibers

B Textile Shading Compositions

Textile Shading Compositions

C Thermally Stable Fiber Coatings

Thermally Stable Fiber Coatings

D Weatherable Fabrics

Weatherable Fabrics

Chapter 31. Water Treatment

A Cationic Flocculants

Cationic Flocculants

B Water Purification Additive

Water Purification Additive

C Municipal Waste Water Flocculants

Municipal Waste Water Flocculants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
578
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444537898
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444537881

About the Author

Thomas F. DeRosa

Affiliations and Expertise

Southbury, Connecticut, USA

Ratings and Reviews

