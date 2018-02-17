Next Generation Biomonitoring: Part 1, Volume 58
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biomonitoring for the 21st Century: Integrating Next-Generation Sequencing Into Ecological Network Analysis
Stéphane A.P. Derocles, David A. Bohan, Alex J. Dumbrell, James J.N. Kitson, François Massol, Charlie Pauvert, Manuel Plantegenest, Corinne Vacher and Darren M. Evans
2. Why We Need Sustainable Networks Bridging Countries, Disciplines, Cultures and Generations for Aquatic Biomonitoring 2.0: A Perspective Derived From the DNAqua-Net COST Action
Florian Leese, Agnès Bouchez, Kessy Abarenkov, Florian Altermatt, Ángel Borja, Kat Bruce, Torbjørn Ekrem, Fedor Čiampor Jr, Zuzana Čiamporová-Zaťovičová, Filipe O. Costa, Sofia Duarte, Vasco Elbrecht, Diego Fontaneto, Alain Franc, Matthias F. Geiger, Daniel Hering, Maria Kahlert, Belma Kalamujić Stroil, Martyn Kelly, Emre Keskin, Igor Liska, Patricia Mergen, Kristian Meissner, Jan Pawlowski, Lyubomir Penev, Yorick Reyjol, Ana Rotter, Dirk Steinke, Bas van der Wal, Simon Vitecek, Jonas Zimmermann and Alexander M. Weigand
3. Advances in Monitoring and Modelling Climate at Ecologically Relevant Scales
Isobel Bramer, Barbara J. Anderson, Jonathan Bennie, Andrew J. Bladon, Pieter De Frenne, Deborah Hemming, Ross A. Hill, Michael R. Kearney, Christian Körner, Amanda H. Korstjens, Jonathan Lenoir, Ilya M. D. Maclean, Christopher D. Marsh, Michael D. Morecroft, Ralf Ohlemüller, Helen D. Slater, Andrew J. Suggitt, Florian Zellweger and Phillipa K. Gillingham
4. Challenges With Inferring How Land-Use Affects Terrestrial Biodiversity: Study Design, Time, Space and Synthesis
Adriana De Palma, Katia S. Ortiz, Phillip A. Martin, Amy Chadwick, Guillermo Gilbert, Amanda E. Bates, Luca Börger, Sara Contu, Samantha L.L. Hill and Andy Purvis
5. Modelling and Projecting the Response of Local Terrestrial Biodiversity Worldwide to Land Use and Related Pressures: The PREDICTS Project
Andy Purvis, Tim Newbold, Adriana De Palma, Sara Contu, Samantha L. L. Hill, Katia Sanchez-Ortiz, Helen R. P. Phillips, Lawrence N. Hudson, Igor Lysenko, Luca Börger and Jörn P. W. Scharlemann
6. Mapping Mediterranean Wetlands With Remote Sensing: A Good-Looking Map Is Not Always a Good Map
Christian Perennou, Anis Guelmami, Marc Paganini, Petra Philipson, Brigitte Poulin, Adrian Strauch, Christian Tottrup, John Truckenbrodt and Ilse R. Geijzendorffer
Description
NEXT GENERATION BIOMONITORING: Part 1, Volume 58, the latest release in the Advances in Ecological Research series, is the firstpart of a thematic on ecological biomonitoring, including specific chapters that cover Aquatic volatile metabolomics – using trace gases to examine ecological processes,
Next generation approaches to rapid monitoring Bio-aerosol and the link between human health and environmental microbiology, NGB in Canadian wetlands, Monitoring the biodiversity and functioning of terrestrial systems via high resolution trace gas fluxes, and Computational approaches to gathering biomonitoring data from social media platforms: a superior solution to next generation biomonitoring challenges.
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Bohan Serial Volume Editor
Dave Bohan is an agricultural ecologist with an interest in predator-prey regulation interactions. Dave uses a model system of a carabid beetle predator and two agriculturally important prey; slugs and weed seeds. He has shown that carabids find and consume slug prey, within fields, and that this leads to regulation of slug populations and interesting spatial ‘waves’ in slug and carabid density. The carabids also intercept weed seeds shed by weed plants before they enter the soil, and thus carabids can regulate the long-term store of seeds in the seedbank on national scales. What is interesting about this system is that it contains two important regulation ecosystem services delivered by one group of service providers, the carabids. This system therefore integrates, in miniature, many of the problems of interaction between services.
Dave has most recently begun to work with networks. He developed, with colleagues, a learning methodology to build networks from sample date. This has produced the largest, replicated network in agriculture. One of his particular interests is how behaviours and dynamics at the species level, as studied using the carabid-slug-weed system, build across species and their interactions to the dynamics of networks at the ecosystem level.
UMR 1347 Agroecologie, Dijon, France
UMR 1347 Agroecologie, Dijon, France
Alex Dumbrell Serial Volume Editor
Dr Alex Dumbrell works at the School of Biological Sciences, University of Essex, UK.
University of Essex, UK
University of Essex, UK
Guy Woodward Serial Volume Editor
Guy Woodward is Professor of Ecology in the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial College London and Series Editor for Advances in Ecological Research. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, including recent papers in Nature, Science and Nature Climate Change, with a strong emphasis on understanding and predicting how aquatic ecosystems and food webs respond to a wide range of biotic and abiotic stressors, including climate change, chemical pollution, habitat degradation and invasive species. Much of this work covers multiple scales in space and time and also a range of organisational levels - from genes to ecosystems. His research group and ongoing collaborations span the natural and social sciences, reflecting the need for multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the environmental challenges of the 21st Century.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Life Sciences, Imperial College London, UK
Michelle Jackson Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Michelle Jackson works at Imperial College London.
Imperial College London, Ascot, UK
Imperial College London, Ascot, UK