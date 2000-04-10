Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080525020

Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Timings
eBook ISBN: 9780080525020
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 10th April 2000
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
23.95
20.36
28.95
24.61
30.95
26.31
18.99
16.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Workshop calculations and conversion tables; Threaded fastenings; Cutting tools; Miscellaneous section including - engineering materials, soldering fluxes, O-rings, riveted joints, washers etc; Appendix for British Standards availability; Index

Description

This Pocket Book is a unique compilation of all the tables, data, techniques, formulae and rules of thumb needed by mechanical engineers in the workshop, at work or at home. With content covering areas such as: workshop calculations and conversion tables; cutting tools; engineering materials; soldering fluxes, and O-rings, it will prove to be an essential tool for technicians, students, model engineers and DIY enthusiasts alike. British Standards are used and referenced throughout.

Roger Timings has drawn on his unique practical experience as an engineer, lecturer, author and model engineer to select and bring together the information needed for practical workshop-based engineering. Most of the material in this book has been drawn from his definitive reference work Newnes Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book, but it has been redrawn and redesigned for ease of reference in the workshop.

With Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book, those undertaking workshop-based engineering projects now have all the key facts, figures, data and tables they need, together in one handy reference guide.

Key Features

The essential companion for small-scale mechanical engineering projects All the key facts, figures, data and tables in one place. Vital information for technicians, hobbyists and professionals.

Readership

Mechanical engineers involved in workshop construction and prototyping; Craftsmen, maintenance and repair engineers; Model engineers, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts; Electronics hobbyists working on mechanical elements of projects.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080525020

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Roger Timings Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical author, formerly at Henley College, Coventry, UK. One of the UK’s leading authors of textbooks on manufacturing and engineering.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.