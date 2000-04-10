This Pocket Book is a unique compilation of all the tables, data, techniques, formulae and rules of thumb needed by mechanical engineers in the workshop, at work or at home. With content covering areas such as: workshop calculations and conversion tables; cutting tools; engineering materials; soldering fluxes, and O-rings, it will prove to be an essential tool for technicians, students, model engineers and DIY enthusiasts alike. British Standards are used and referenced throughout.

Roger Timings has drawn on his unique practical experience as an engineer, lecturer, author and model engineer to select and bring together the information needed for practical workshop-based engineering. Most of the material in this book has been drawn from his definitive reference work Newnes Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book, but it has been redrawn and redesigned for ease of reference in the workshop.

With Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book, those undertaking workshop-based engineering projects now have all the key facts, figures, data and tables they need, together in one handy reference guide.