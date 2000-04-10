Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Workshop calculations and conversion tables; Threaded fastenings; Cutting tools; Miscellaneous section including - engineering materials, soldering fluxes, O-rings, riveted joints, washers etc; Appendix for British Standards availability; Index
Description
This Pocket Book is a unique compilation of all the tables, data, techniques, formulae and rules of thumb needed by mechanical engineers in the workshop, at work or at home. With content covering areas such as: workshop calculations and conversion tables; cutting tools; engineering materials; soldering fluxes, and O-rings, it will prove to be an essential tool for technicians, students, model engineers and DIY enthusiasts alike. British Standards are used and referenced throughout.
Roger Timings has drawn on his unique practical experience as an engineer, lecturer, author and model engineer to select and bring together the information needed for practical workshop-based engineering. Most of the material in this book has been drawn from his definitive reference work Newnes Mechanical Engineer's Pocket Book, but it has been redrawn and redesigned for ease of reference in the workshop.
With Newnes Workshop Engineer's Pocket Book, those undertaking workshop-based engineering projects now have all the key facts, figures, data and tables they need, together in one handy reference guide.
Key Features
The essential companion for small-scale mechanical engineering projects All the key facts, figures, data and tables in one place. Vital information for technicians, hobbyists and professionals.
Readership
Mechanical engineers involved in workshop construction and prototyping; Craftsmen, maintenance and repair engineers; Model engineers, hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts; Electronics hobbyists working on mechanical elements of projects.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 10th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080525020
About the Authors
Roger Timings Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical author, formerly at Henley College, Coventry, UK. One of the UK’s leading authors of textbooks on manufacturing and engineering.