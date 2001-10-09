Newnes Telecommunications Pocket Book
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Telecommunications overview: Signals in the frequency and time domain; Telephone: circuit design, handset, dialling, ringing; Telex: equipment and network; Cellphones and pagers: GSM, TACS, DECT, Pagers; Camera: operation, synchronisation, video signals and compression; Modems: V.21 to V.34, frequency shift key, differential phase shift key, quadrature amplitude modulation; Facsimile: data compression, group 3, group 4; High speed data systems; Cabling; Radio; Modulation; Networks; Analog to digital conversion; Exchange line interface; Switching; Switched networks; Repeaters; Signalling; Non-switched networks; Multiplexing; Data structure; Test equipment; Organisations; Standards
Description
Newnes Telecommunications Pocket Book is a unique pocket reference written by an engineer for engineers. The information in this book covers the data, methods, standards and fundamentals needed in a wide range of work situations. The practical focus of the book makes it essential for all telecommunications professionals and managers, and also for students who want to find the key information quickly.
The scope of this book encompasses signal sources, radio propagation and modulation, cabling, high speed data systems, switching, LANs and WANs, multiplexing, and the whole range of telecomms equipment: telephone systems, mobile phones, pagers, modems, fax, private mobile radio...
All sections have been thoroughly updated to cover the latest developments in technology and standards, including ITU regulations, WAP, GSM1800, HDSL2, wireless local loops and wireless broadband, optical fibre amplifiers and the latest submarine cable systems.
Key Features
- A practical engineer's reference that puts the key information at your fingertips
- Covers essential data, techniques and working practice
- This update includes the latest international regulations
Readership
Professional / technician engineers, students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 9th October 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080497488
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750652988
Reviews
"This is an impressive little book! The author clearly has a thorough understanding of the needs of working telecommunications engineers and a strong command of the subject matter. Almost 100% of the material is clearly relevant to the needs of telecommunications professionals." --Professor Helms (US)
Review of the previous edition
"There is something relevant to all practising telecommunications engineers and the book will be particularly valuable to those looking for a basic but sound appreciation of fields outside their particular speciality. In short an excellent book." --BT Engineering Journal
About the Authors
Steve Winder Author
Steve Winder is now a European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc. Steve works alongside design engineers throughout Europe to design circuits using components made by Intersil Inc, a US based manufacturer of CMOS ICs used for power supply controllers and for analogue signal processing.
Prior to joining Intersil Inc., Steve worked for US based Supertex Inc. in 2002, where he was instrumental in encouraging Supertex’s management to start developing LED drivers. One of Steve’s German customers had started using a relay driver for LEDs and once Steve had explained the technical detail of this application to Supertex’s management, they decided to start an applications team to develop LED specific products. Supertex then invested heavily to became a leader in this field. Microchip acquired Supertex in 2014.
Until 2002, Steve was for many years a team leader at British Telecom Research Laboratories, based at Martlesham Heath, Ipswich in the UK. Here he designed analog circuits for wideband transmission systems, mostly high frequency, and designed many active and passive filters.
Steve has studied electronics and related topics since 1973, receiving an Ordinary National Certificate (ONC) in 1975 and Higher National Certificate (HNC) in 1977 with Endorsements in 1978. He studied Mathematics and Physics part time with the Open University for 10 years, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree with 1st Class Honours in 1989. He received a Master’s Degree in 1991, in Telecommunications and Information Systems after studying at Essex University. Since 1991, he has continued with self-study of electronics, to keep up-to-date with new innovations and developments.
Affiliations and Expertise
European Field Applications Engineer for Intersil Inc., California, USA