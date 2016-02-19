Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book - 18th Edition - ISBN: 9780434901876, 9781483102412

Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book

18th Edition

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483102412
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st January 1989
Page Count: 342
Description

Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book, 18th Edition focuses on the principles in radio and electronics, including call signs, circuits, frequencies, radio emissions, and television systems.

The book first offers information on abbreviations and symbols, amateur radio emission designations, ASCII control characters, audible frequency range, basic logic symbols and truth tables, batteries and cells, BBC VHF/FM radio stations, BBC local radio stations, and block diagram symbols. The text then elaborates on bridge rectifier data, bridge circuits in measurement, cables, centronics interface, characteristics of world UHF terrestrial television systems, and CMOS data.

The manuscript examines dipole lengths for the amateur bands, electrical relationships, electromagnetic wave, European terrestrial systems, engineering information, emissions designations, frequency allocations, frequency spectrum symbols, and fundamental constants and units. The text then ponders on international allocations of call signs, medium scale integrated logic symbols and terminology, power supply configurations, radio emissions, and pro electron system of semiconductor type labeling.

The book is a dependable reference for electronic engineers and readers wanting to explore electronics.

Table of Contents


Abbreviations and Symbols

Amateur Abbreviations

Amateur Bands in the UK

Amateur Radio Emission Designations

ASCII Control Characters

Astronomical Data

Audible Frequency Range

Audible Intensity

Basic Logic Symbols and Truth Tables

Batteries and Cells

BBC AM Radio Stations

BBC Local Radio Stations

BBC VHF/FM Radio Stations

BBC VHF Test Tone Transmissions

Beaufort Scale

Block Diagram Symbols

Bridge Circuits in Measurement

Bridge Rectifier Data

Bridge Rectifier Encapsulations

Broadcasting Bands

BSI Standard Metric Sizes of Copper Winding Wires

Cables

Calculus

CCITT Recommendations

Centronics Interface

Characteristics of World UHF Terrestrial Television Systems

CMOS Data

CMOS Pinouts

Code Conversion Tables

Common Transistor and Diode Data

Comparison of Logic Families

Component Symbols

Connectors

Conversion Factors

Copper Wire Data (SWG)

Decibel Table

Decimal Multipliers

Digital Standard Circuits

Dimensions of Physical Properties

Dipole Lengths for the Amateur Bands

Direct Broadcast by Satellite Television

Electric Quantities

Electrical Relationships

Electrical Properties of Elements

Electromagnetic Wave Spectrum

Electronic Multiple and Sub-Multiple Conversion

Emission Designations

Engineering Information

European Allocations of DBS Satellites, Positions, Channels and Polarizations

European Terrestrial Systems

Equipment Marking Symbols

Fahrenheit Conversion Table

Formulae, Useful

Fractions of an Inch with Metric Equivalents

Frequency Allocations

Frequency Spectrum Symbols

Fundamental Constants

Fundamental Units

Fuses Color Codes, Diameters of Fuse Wire

Greek Alphabet

Independent Local Radio Stations

Interfacing Logic Families

Interference

International Allocations of Call Signs

International Morse Code

International ‘Q’ Code

Ionosphere

Laws

LEDs, Using

Letter Symbols by Unit Name

Logic Elements, Symbols

Logic Terms

Mains Low-Voltage Power Supplies

Medium Scale Integrated Logic Symbols and Terminology

Mensuration

Metric Sizes of Insulated Round Winding Wires

Metric Wire Sizes

Microwave Band Designation System

Miscellaneous International Abbreviations

Multifrequency PSTN Tones

Musical Notes Frequency

North American PSTN Area Codes Alphabetical

North American PSTN Area Codes Numerical

Op-Amp Data

Op-Amp Standard Circuits

Overall Rating for Telephony

Paper Sizes

Particles of Modern Physics

Phonetic Alphabet

Power Supply Configurations

Powers of 2

Powers of 1016

Powers of 1610

Proposed DBS Television Formats

QRK Code (Audibility)

QSA Code (Signal Strength)

Radio and Electronics Glossary

Radio Communications Symbols

Radio Emissions

Radio Regions

Radio Station Classes

Radio Wavebands

RC Time Constants

Reactance of Capacitors at Spot Frequencies

Reactance of Inductors at Spot Frequencies

Resistivities of Metals and Alloys

RL Time Constants

Resistor and Capacitor Color Coding

Resistor and Capacitor Letter and Digit Code

RST Code (Readability)

RS 232C Interface

RS 449 Interface

Satellite Positions (DBS)

Satellite Positions (Non-DBS)

Satellite Television Channels (DBS)

Satellite Television Channels (Non-DBS)

Sea Areas

Semiconductor Labeling, Pro Electron

Seven-Segment LED Displays

SINPFEMO Code

SINPO Code

SIO Code

Sound and Sound Levels

Standard Digital Circuits

Standard Frequency and Time Transmissions

Standard Frequency Formats

Standard PSTN Tones

Standard Units

Standard Wire Gauge and Standard Drill Sizes

Statistical Formulae

Stereo Pickup Lead Color Codes

Telephone Country Codes Alphabetical

Telephone Country Codes Numerical

Temperature Conversion Formulae

Terrestrial Television Channels

Terrestrial TV Aerial Dimensions

Thyristors

Transistor and Diode Encapsulations

Transistor Circuits and Characteristics

Transistor Letter Symbols

Transistor Testing

Trigonometric Relationships

TTL and CMOS Letter Symbols

TTL Data

TTL Pinouts

UIC 625-Line Television System: Channels and Transmitters

Field Blanking Details

Specification

UK CB Radio

Velocity of Sound

Voltage Multiplier Circuits

Voltage Regulator Data

Voltage Regulator Encapsulations

Voltage Regulators

V24 Interchange Circuits

Wavelength-Frequency Conversion Table

Wire Gauges

World Allocations of DBS Satellite Positions

World Time

Zener Diodes

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.

