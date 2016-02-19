Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book, 18th Edition focuses on the principles in radio and electronics, including call signs, circuits, frequencies, radio emissions, and television systems.

The book first offers information on abbreviations and symbols, amateur radio emission designations, ASCII control characters, audible frequency range, basic logic symbols and truth tables, batteries and cells, BBC VHF/FM radio stations, BBC local radio stations, and block diagram symbols. The text then elaborates on bridge rectifier data, bridge circuits in measurement, cables, centronics interface, characteristics of world UHF terrestrial television systems, and CMOS data.

The manuscript examines dipole lengths for the amateur bands, electrical relationships, electromagnetic wave, European terrestrial systems, engineering information, emissions designations, frequency allocations, frequency spectrum symbols, and fundamental constants and units. The text then ponders on international allocations of call signs, medium scale integrated logic symbols and terminology, power supply configurations, radio emissions, and pro electron system of semiconductor type labeling.

The book is a dependable reference for electronic engineers and readers wanting to explore electronics.