Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book
18th Edition
Description
Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book, 18th Edition focuses on the principles in radio and electronics, including call signs, circuits, frequencies, radio emissions, and television systems.
The book first offers information on abbreviations and symbols, amateur radio emission designations, ASCII control characters, audible frequency range, basic logic symbols and truth tables, batteries and cells, BBC VHF/FM radio stations, BBC local radio stations, and block diagram symbols. The text then elaborates on bridge rectifier data, bridge circuits in measurement, cables, centronics interface, characteristics of world UHF terrestrial television systems, and CMOS data.
The manuscript examines dipole lengths for the amateur bands, electrical relationships, electromagnetic wave, European terrestrial systems, engineering information, emissions designations, frequency allocations, frequency spectrum symbols, and fundamental constants and units. The text then ponders on international allocations of call signs, medium scale integrated logic symbols and terminology, power supply configurations, radio emissions, and pro electron system of semiconductor type labeling.
The book is a dependable reference for electronic engineers and readers wanting to explore electronics.
Table of Contents
Abbreviations and Symbols
Amateur Abbreviations
Amateur Bands in the UK
Amateur Radio Emission Designations
ASCII Control Characters
Astronomical Data
Audible Frequency Range
Audible Intensity
Basic Logic Symbols and Truth Tables
Batteries and Cells
BBC AM Radio Stations
BBC Local Radio Stations
BBC VHF/FM Radio Stations
BBC VHF Test Tone Transmissions
Beaufort Scale
Block Diagram Symbols
Bridge Circuits in Measurement
Bridge Rectifier Data
Bridge Rectifier Encapsulations
Broadcasting Bands
BSI Standard Metric Sizes of Copper Winding Wires
Cables
Calculus
CCITT Recommendations
Centronics Interface
Characteristics of World UHF Terrestrial Television Systems
CMOS Data
CMOS Pinouts
Code Conversion Tables
Common Transistor and Diode Data
Comparison of Logic Families
Component Symbols
Connectors
Conversion Factors
Copper Wire Data (SWG)
Decibel Table
Decimal Multipliers
Digital Standard Circuits
Dimensions of Physical Properties
Dipole Lengths for the Amateur Bands
Direct Broadcast by Satellite Television
Electric Quantities
Electrical Relationships
Electrical Properties of Elements
Electromagnetic Wave Spectrum
Electronic Multiple and Sub-Multiple Conversion
Emission Designations
Engineering Information
European Allocations of DBS Satellites, Positions, Channels and Polarizations
European Terrestrial Systems
Equipment Marking Symbols
Fahrenheit Conversion Table
Formulae, Useful
Fractions of an Inch with Metric Equivalents
Frequency Allocations
Frequency Spectrum Symbols
Fundamental Constants
Fundamental Units
Fuses Color Codes, Diameters of Fuse Wire
Greek Alphabet
Independent Local Radio Stations
Interfacing Logic Families
Interference
International Allocations of Call Signs
International Morse Code
International ‘Q’ Code
Ionosphere
Laws
LEDs, Using
Letter Symbols by Unit Name
Logic Elements, Symbols
Logic Terms
Mains Low-Voltage Power Supplies
Medium Scale Integrated Logic Symbols and Terminology
Mensuration
Metric Sizes of Insulated Round Winding Wires
Metric Wire Sizes
Microwave Band Designation System
Miscellaneous International Abbreviations
Multifrequency PSTN Tones
Musical Notes Frequency
North American PSTN Area Codes Alphabetical
North American PSTN Area Codes Numerical
Op-Amp Data
Op-Amp Standard Circuits
Overall Rating for Telephony
Paper Sizes
Particles of Modern Physics
Phonetic Alphabet
Power Supply Configurations
Powers of 2
Powers of 1016
Powers of 1610
Proposed DBS Television Formats
QRK Code (Audibility)
QSA Code (Signal Strength)
Radio and Electronics Glossary
Radio Communications Symbols
Radio Emissions
Radio Regions
Radio Station Classes
Radio Wavebands
RC Time Constants
Reactance of Capacitors at Spot Frequencies
Reactance of Inductors at Spot Frequencies
Resistivities of Metals and Alloys
RL Time Constants
Resistor and Capacitor Color Coding
Resistor and Capacitor Letter and Digit Code
RST Code (Readability)
RS 232C Interface
RS 449 Interface
Satellite Positions (DBS)
Satellite Positions (Non-DBS)
Satellite Television Channels (DBS)
Satellite Television Channels (Non-DBS)
Sea Areas
Semiconductor Labeling, Pro Electron
Seven-Segment LED Displays
SINPFEMO Code
SINPO Code
SIO Code
Sound and Sound Levels
Standard Digital Circuits
Standard Frequency and Time Transmissions
Standard Frequency Formats
Standard PSTN Tones
Standard Units
Standard Wire Gauge and Standard Drill Sizes
Statistical Formulae
Stereo Pickup Lead Color Codes
Telephone Country Codes Alphabetical
Telephone Country Codes Numerical
Temperature Conversion Formulae
Terrestrial Television Channels
Terrestrial TV Aerial Dimensions
Thyristors
Transistor and Diode Encapsulations
Transistor Circuits and Characteristics
Transistor Letter Symbols
Transistor Testing
Trigonometric Relationships
TTL and CMOS Letter Symbols
TTL Data
TTL Pinouts
UIC 625-Line Television System: Channels and Transmitters
Field Blanking Details
Specification
UK CB Radio
Velocity of Sound
Voltage Multiplier Circuits
Voltage Regulator Data
Voltage Regulator Encapsulations
Voltage Regulators
V24 Interchange Circuits
Wavelength-Frequency Conversion Table
Wire Gauges
World Allocations of DBS Satellite Positions
World Time
Zener Diodes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1989
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102412
About the Author
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.