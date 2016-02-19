Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book - 17th Edition - ISBN: 9780434901838, 9781483105307

Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book

17th Edition

Authors: Keith Brindley
eBook ISBN: 9781483105307
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 206
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer’s Pocket Book, 17th edition covers the needs of most people interested in radio and electronics related areas, while making it easy to locate the required information.
The book starts by providing a list of abbreviations and symbols. The selection then provides illustrations and some explanations on several topics such as amateur bands in the UK, basic logic symbols and truth tables, batteries and cells, BBC AM, VHF/FM, and VHF test radio stations. The book also includes some information on the Beaufort scale, block diagram symbols, bridge rectifier data, bridge rectifier encapsulations, and broadcasting bands. Cables, calculus, characteristics of world television systems, and CMOS data and input are also demonstrated. Other presented data are the decimal table, electric quantities, Fahrenheit conversion table, radio emissions, and semiconductor glossary and labeling.
The text will be invaluable to electronics engineers.

Table of Contents


Abbreviations and Symbols

Aerial Dimensions

Amateur Abbreviations

Amateur Bands in the UK

Basic Logic symbols and Truth Tables

Batteries and Cells

BBC AM Radio Stations

BBC Local Radio Stations

BBC VHF/FM Radio Stations

BBC VHF Test Tone Transmissions

Beaufort Scale

Block Diagram Symbols

Bridge Rectifier Data

Bridge Rectifier Encapsulations

Broadcasting Bands

Cables

Calculus

Characteristics of World Television Systems

CMOS Data

CMOS Pinouts

Code Conversion Tables

Common Transistor and Diode Data

Comparison of Logic Families

Component Symbols

Connectors

Conversion Factors

Decibel Table

Decimal Multipliers

Dimensions of Physical Properties

Dipole Lengths for the Amateur Bands

Electric Quantities

Electrical Relationships

Electromagnetic Wave Spectrum

Emission Designations

Engineering Information

Fahrenheit Conversion Table

Formula, Useful

Fractions of an Inch with Metric Equivalents

Frequency Spectrum Symbols

Fundamental Constants

Fundamental Units

Greek Alphabet

Independent Local Radio Stations

Interference

International Allocation of Call Signs

International Morse Code

International 'Q' code

Ionosphere

Laws

LEDs, Using

Letter Symbols by Unit Name

Logic Terms

Medium Scale Integrated Logic Symbols and Terminology

Mensuration

Microwave Band Designation Systems

Miscellaneous International Abbreviations

Musical Notes Frequency

Op-amp Data

Op-amp Standard Circuits

Overall Rating for Telephony

Phonetic Alphabet

Power Supply Configurations

QRK Code (audibility)

QSA code (signal strength)

Radio Emissions

Radio Regions

Radio Station Classes

Radio Wavebands

Reactance of Capacitors at Spot Frequencies

Reactance of Inductors at Spot Frequencies

Resistor and Capacitor Color Coding

Resistor and Capacitor Letter and Digit Code

RST Code (readability)

Sea Areas

Semiconductor Glossary

Semiconductor Labeling, Pro Electron

SINPFEMO Code

SINPO Code

SlOcode

Sound and Sound Levels

Standard Frequencies

Standard Units

Statistical Formula

Temperature Conversion Formula

Thyristors

Transistor and Diode Encapsulations

Transistor Circuits and Characteristics

Transistor Letter Symbols

Trigonometric Relationships

TTL and CMOS Letter Symbols

TTL Data

TTL Pinouts

UHF Television Channels and Transmitters

UK CB Radio

UK 625-line TV Channels Bands IV and V

Voltage Multiplier Circuits

Voltage Regulator Data

Voltage Regulator Encapsulations

Voltage Regulators

Wavelength-frequency Conversion Table

World Time

Zener Diodes

Details

No. of pages:
206
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105307

About the Author

Keith Brindley

Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!

Affiliations and Expertise

Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.