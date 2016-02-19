Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer's Pocket Book
17th Edition
Newnes Radio and Electronics Engineer’s Pocket Book, 17th edition covers the needs of most people interested in radio and electronics related areas, while making it easy to locate the required information.
The book starts by providing a list of abbreviations and symbols. The selection then provides illustrations and some explanations on several topics such as amateur bands in the UK, basic logic symbols and truth tables, batteries and cells, BBC AM, VHF/FM, and VHF test radio stations. The book also includes some information on the Beaufort scale, block diagram symbols, bridge rectifier data, bridge rectifier encapsulations, and broadcasting bands. Cables, calculus, characteristics of world television systems, and CMOS data and input are also demonstrated. Other presented data are the decimal table, electric quantities, Fahrenheit conversion table, radio emissions, and semiconductor glossary and labeling.
The text will be invaluable to electronics engineers.
Abbreviations and Symbols
Aerial Dimensions
Amateur Abbreviations
Amateur Bands in the UK
Basic Logic symbols and Truth Tables
Batteries and Cells
BBC AM Radio Stations
BBC Local Radio Stations
BBC VHF/FM Radio Stations
BBC VHF Test Tone Transmissions
Beaufort Scale
Block Diagram Symbols
Bridge Rectifier Data
Bridge Rectifier Encapsulations
Broadcasting Bands
Cables
Calculus
Characteristics of World Television Systems
CMOS Data
CMOS Pinouts
Code Conversion Tables
Common Transistor and Diode Data
Comparison of Logic Families
Component Symbols
Connectors
Conversion Factors
Decibel Table
Decimal Multipliers
Dimensions of Physical Properties
Dipole Lengths for the Amateur Bands
Electric Quantities
Electrical Relationships
Electromagnetic Wave Spectrum
Emission Designations
Engineering Information
Fahrenheit Conversion Table
Formula, Useful
Fractions of an Inch with Metric Equivalents
Frequency Spectrum Symbols
Fundamental Constants
Fundamental Units
Greek Alphabet
Independent Local Radio Stations
Interference
International Allocation of Call Signs
International Morse Code
International 'Q' code
Ionosphere
Laws
LEDs, Using
Letter Symbols by Unit Name
Logic Terms
Medium Scale Integrated Logic Symbols and Terminology
Mensuration
Microwave Band Designation Systems
Miscellaneous International Abbreviations
Musical Notes Frequency
Op-amp Data
Op-amp Standard Circuits
Overall Rating for Telephony
Phonetic Alphabet
Power Supply Configurations
QRK Code (audibility)
QSA code (signal strength)
Radio Emissions
Radio Regions
Radio Station Classes
Radio Wavebands
Reactance of Capacitors at Spot Frequencies
Reactance of Inductors at Spot Frequencies
Resistor and Capacitor Color Coding
Resistor and Capacitor Letter and Digit Code
RST Code (readability)
Sea Areas
Semiconductor Glossary
Semiconductor Labeling, Pro Electron
SINPFEMO Code
SINPO Code
SlOcode
Sound and Sound Levels
Standard Frequencies
Standard Units
Statistical Formula
Temperature Conversion Formula
Thyristors
Transistor and Diode Encapsulations
Transistor Circuits and Characteristics
Transistor Letter Symbols
Trigonometric Relationships
TTL and CMOS Letter Symbols
TTL Data
TTL Pinouts
UHF Television Channels and Transmitters
UK CB Radio
UK 625-line TV Channels Bands IV and V
Voltage Multiplier Circuits
Voltage Regulator Data
Voltage Regulator Encapsulations
Voltage Regulators
Wavelength-frequency Conversion Table
World Time
Zener Diodes
- 206
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- 1st January 1987
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9781483105307
Keith Brindley
Keith is a freelance journalist whose whole life (well, apart from the wife, the kids, the music and the mountain bike) is computers. He's been writing about them (computers, that is) for over 18 years, in the meantime working as a teacher, lecturer, engineer, journalist and finally (for the last 12 years) freelance in the computing field. He fondly remembers his first contacts with the Commodore Pet, the various Sinclair oddities, the BBC, PC-DOS, MS-DOS, the Mac, and the various incarnations of Windows. He dreams of new software and hardware, he realises that writing about computers makes little compared to making computers or writing the software for them, he is fully committed to passing his experience along to and making computer-life easier for his readers, yet still enjoys what he's doing. Which can't be all bad!
Freelance writer and journalist on electronics. Independent PC Consultant.