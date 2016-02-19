Newnes Physical Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408013437, 9781483182766

Newnes Physical Science

1st Edition

Pocket Book for Engineers

Authors: J O Bird P J Chivers
eBook ISBN: 9781483182766
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 20th October 1983
Page Count: 454
Description

Newnes Physical Science: Pocket Book for Engineers presents an extensive examination of the essential physical sciences formulae, definitions, and general information on general science, physics, electrical science, and chemistry. Some of the topics covered in the book are the metric table; definition and formulation of density; scalar and vector quantities; determination of speed and velocity; linear momentum and impulse; characteristics of sound waves; principle of superposition; the effects of forces on materials; and center of gravity and equilibrium. The evaluation of coplanar forces acting at a point is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the examination of shearing force and bending moments. Another section focuses on the kinetic energy of rotation, identification of simple machines, and measurement of temperature. The advantages and disadvantages of using mercury in a thermometer and types of saturated and super-saturated solutions are briefly covered. The book serves as a handy reference guide for engineers, scientists, technicians, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

A General Science

1 SI Units

2 Density

3 Scalar and Vector Quantities

4 Standard Quantity Symbols and Units

Β Physics

5 Speed and Velocity

6 Acceleration and Force

7 Linear and Momentum and Impulse

8 Linear and Angular Motion

9 Friction

10 Waves

11 Interference and Diffraction

12 Light Rays

13 The Effects of Forces On Materials

14 Center of Gravity and Equilibrium

15 Coplanar Forces Acting at A Point

16 Simply Supported Beams

17 Work, Energy and Power

18 Simple Machines

19 Heat Energy

20 Thermal Expansion

21 Measurement of Temperature

22 Solutions

23 Pressure in Fluids

24 Surface Tension and Viscosity

25 Ideal Gas Laws

26 Simple Harmonic Motion and Resonance

C. Electrical Science

27 D.C. Circuit Theory

28 D.C. Circuit Analysis

29 Electrolysis

30 Electrode Potentials, Cells and Corrosion

31 Capacitors and Capacitance

32 Electromagnetism and Magnetic Circuits

33 Electromagnetic Induction and Inductance

34 Alternating Currents and Voltages

35 Single Phase Series A.C. Circuits

36 Electrical Measuring Instruments and Measurements

37 Semiconductor Diodes

38 Transistors

D Chemistry

39 Atoms, Molecules, Compounds and Mixtures

40 The Laws of Chemical Combination

41 Relative Atomic Masses, Molecular Masses and the 'Mole' Concept

42 Atomic Structure of Matter

43 Radioactivity

44 Chemical Bonding of The Elements

45 Chemical Bonding in Compounds

46 The Kinetic Theory of Matter

47 Chemical Reactions

4^8 Rates of Chemical Reaction

49 Energy of Chemical Reactions

50 Chemical Equilibrium In Liquids and Solutions

51 Chemical Equilibrium In Gaseous Reactions

52 Ionic Equilibrium Reactions

53 The Structure of Materials

54 Organic Chemistry

55 Inorganic Chemistry

Index


About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

