Newnes Physical Science
1st Edition
Pocket Book for Engineers
Description
Newnes Physical Science: Pocket Book for Engineers presents an extensive examination of the essential physical sciences formulae, definitions, and general information on general science, physics, electrical science, and chemistry. Some of the topics covered in the book are the metric table; definition and formulation of density; scalar and vector quantities; determination of speed and velocity; linear momentum and impulse; characteristics of sound waves; principle of superposition; the effects of forces on materials; and center of gravity and equilibrium. The evaluation of coplanar forces acting at a point is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the examination of shearing force and bending moments. Another section focuses on the kinetic energy of rotation, identification of simple machines, and measurement of temperature. The advantages and disadvantages of using mercury in a thermometer and types of saturated and super-saturated solutions are briefly covered. The book serves as a handy reference guide for engineers, scientists, technicians, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
A General Science
1 SI Units
2 Density
3 Scalar and Vector Quantities
4 Standard Quantity Symbols and Units
Β Physics
5 Speed and Velocity
6 Acceleration and Force
7 Linear and Momentum and Impulse
8 Linear and Angular Motion
9 Friction
10 Waves
11 Interference and Diffraction
12 Light Rays
13 The Effects of Forces On Materials
14 Center of Gravity and Equilibrium
15 Coplanar Forces Acting at A Point
16 Simply Supported Beams
17 Work, Energy and Power
18 Simple Machines
19 Heat Energy
20 Thermal Expansion
21 Measurement of Temperature
22 Solutions
23 Pressure in Fluids
24 Surface Tension and Viscosity
25 Ideal Gas Laws
26 Simple Harmonic Motion and Resonance
C. Electrical Science
27 D.C. Circuit Theory
28 D.C. Circuit Analysis
29 Electrolysis
30 Electrode Potentials, Cells and Corrosion
31 Capacitors and Capacitance
32 Electromagnetism and Magnetic Circuits
33 Electromagnetic Induction and Inductance
34 Alternating Currents and Voltages
35 Single Phase Series A.C. Circuits
36 Electrical Measuring Instruments and Measurements
37 Semiconductor Diodes
38 Transistors
D Chemistry
39 Atoms, Molecules, Compounds and Mixtures
40 The Laws of Chemical Combination
41 Relative Atomic Masses, Molecular Masses and the 'Mole' Concept
42 Atomic Structure of Matter
43 Radioactivity
44 Chemical Bonding of The Elements
45 Chemical Bonding in Compounds
46 The Kinetic Theory of Matter
47 Chemical Reactions
4^8 Rates of Chemical Reaction
49 Energy of Chemical Reactions
50 Chemical Equilibrium In Liquids and Solutions
51 Chemical Equilibrium In Gaseous Reactions
52 Ionic Equilibrium Reactions
53 The Structure of Materials
54 Organic Chemistry
55 Inorganic Chemistry
Index
