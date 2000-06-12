Newnes Passive and Discrete Circuits Pocket Book
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Passive electrical component guide; Relays, meters & motors; Modern sensors and transducers; Passive attenuator circuits; Passive and active filter circuits; Modern bridge circuits; Basic diode circuits; Special diode circuits; Transistor principles; Transistor amplifier circuits; Transistor waveform generator circuits; Miscellaneous transistor circuits; Optoelectronic circuits; FET basics; JFET circuits; MOSFET and CMOS circuits; VMOS circuits; SCR circuits; TRIAC circuits; Index.
Newnes Passive and Discrete Circuits Pocket Book is aimed at all engineers, technicians, students and experimenters who can build a design directly from a circuit diagram. In a highly concise form Ray Marston presents a huge compendium of circuits that can be built as they appear, adapted or used as building blocks. The devices used have been carefully chosen for their ease of availability and reasonable price. The selection of devices has been thoroughly updated for the second edition, which has also been expanded to cover the latest ICs.
The three sections of the book cover: Modern passive components: relays, meters, motors, sensors and transducers Design of attenuators, filters and bridge circuits Discrete semiconductor devices: JFET, MOSFET, CMOS, VMOS, UJT, SCR, TRIAC, and various optoelectronic devices The subjects are treated in an easy-to-read, highly practical manner with a minimum of mathematics.
Ray Marston has proved, through hundreds of circuits articles and books, that he is one of the world's leading circuit designers and writers. He has written extensively for Electronics World, Nuts and Bolts, Electronics and Beyond, Popular Electronics, Electronics Now, Electronics Today International, and Electronics Australia, amongst others.
Ready-made circuit design solutions for professionals, students and advanced hobbyists. Updated with latest devices from the major component suppliers. Written by Ray Marston - circuit design guru.
Technicians, Hobbyists, Students, Electronic Designers
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 12th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080512761
R M MARSTON Author
Technical author.