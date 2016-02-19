Newnes Mathematics Pocket Book for Engineers focuses on the principles, operations, and methodologies involved in mathematics.

The book first offers information on arithmetic operations, numbering systems, and algebra. Discussions focus on exponential functions, partial fractions, Newton's method, direct and inverse proportionality, laws of indices, multiplication and division of binary numbers, reciprocals, square roots, laws of indices, logarithms, and continued fractions. The publication then takes a look at series, matrices and determinants, and complex numbers. Concerns include application of complex numbers, complex equations, addition and subtraction of complex numbers, multiplication of matrices, arithmetical and geometric progressions, Fourier sine and cosine series, and even and odd functions.

The text covers Laplace transforms, statistics, and Boolean algebra and logic circuits. Discussions focus on logic circuits, combinatorial logic networks, measures of central tendency and dispersion, linear regression and correlation, Poisson distribution, common notations used for the Laplace transform, and linearity of the Laplace transform.

The manuscript is a vital source of data for students, technicians, engineers, and scientists interested in mathematics.