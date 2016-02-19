Newnes Mathematics Pocket Book for Engineers
1st Edition
Newnes Mathematics Pocket Book for Engineers focuses on the principles, operations, and methodologies involved in mathematics.
The book first offers information on arithmetic operations, numbering systems, and algebra. Discussions focus on exponential functions, partial fractions, Newton's method, direct and inverse proportionality, laws of indices, multiplication and division of binary numbers, reciprocals, square roots, laws of indices, logarithms, and continued fractions. The publication then takes a look at series, matrices and determinants, and complex numbers. Concerns include application of complex numbers, complex equations, addition and subtraction of complex numbers, multiplication of matrices, arithmetical and geometric progressions, Fourier sine and cosine series, and even and odd functions.
The text covers Laplace transforms, statistics, and Boolean algebra and logic circuits. Discussions focus on logic circuits, combinatorial logic networks, measures of central tendency and dispersion, linear regression and correlation, Poisson distribution, common notations used for the Laplace transform, and linearity of the Laplace transform.
The manuscript is a vital source of data for students, technicians, engineers, and scientists interested in mathematics.
1 Arithmetic Operations
2 Numbering Systems
3 Algebra
4 Series
5 Matrices and Determinants
6 Complex Numbers
7 Geometry
8 Graphs
9 Mensuration
10 Trigonometry
11 Hyperbolic Functions
12 Differential Calculus
13 Integral Calculus
14 Differential Equations
15 Boolean Algebra and Logic Circuits
16 Statistics
17 Laplace Transforms
308
- 308
English
- English
© Newnes 1988
- © Newnes 1988
1st January 1988
- 1st January 1988
Newnes
- Newnes
9781483165066
- 9781483165066