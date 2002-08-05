Newnes Interfacing Companion
1st Edition
Computers, Transducers, Instrumentation and Signal Processing
Tony Fischer-Cripps is a Project Leader in the Division of Telecommunications and Industrial Physics of the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation), Australia. He was previously lecturer, University of Technology, Sydney (UTS), Australia, and has also worked for the National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA (NIST, formerly National Bureau of Standards - NBS).
The essential pocket reference for engineers and students Interfacing in action: PCs, PLCs, transducers and instrumentation in one book *Develop systems and applications that work with Newnes Interfacing Companion
Professional engineers, technicians, undergraduate students especially those in test and measurement, instrumentational and control, and computer interfacing and technology.
Preface; Part 1 - Transducers; Measurement systems; Temperature; Light; Position and motion; Force, pressure and flow; Part 2 - Interfacing; Number systems; Computer architecture; Assembly language; Interfacing; A to D & D to A conversions; Data communications; Programmable logic controllers; Data acquisition project; Part 3 - Signal processing; Transfer function; Active filters; Instrumentation amplifier; Noise; Digital signal processing; Index; Further reading; Parts lists
- 320
- English
- © Newnes 2002
- 5th August 2002
- Newnes
- 9780080497457
- 9780750657204
Tony Fischer-Cripps
Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation, Australia