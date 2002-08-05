Newnes Interfacing Companion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750657204, 9780080497457

Newnes Interfacing Companion

1st Edition

Computers, Transducers, Instrumentation and Signal Processing

Authors: Tony Fischer-Cripps
eBook ISBN: 9780080497457
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750657204
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 5th August 2002
Page Count: 320
Description

Tony Fischer-Cripps is a Project Leader in the Division of Telecommunications and Industrial Physics of the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation), Australia. He was previously lecturer, University of Technology, Sydney (UTS), Australia, and has also worked for the National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA (NIST, formerly National Bureau of Standards - NBS).

Key Features

The essential pocket reference for engineers and students Interfacing in action: PCs, PLCs, transducers and instrumentation in one book *Develop systems and applications that work with Newnes Interfacing Companion

Readership

Professional engineers, technicians, undergraduate students especially those in test and measurement, instrumentational and control, and computer interfacing and technology.

Table of Contents

Preface; Part 1 - Transducers; Measurement systems; Temperature; Light; Position and motion; Force, pressure and flow; Part 2 - Interfacing; Number systems; Computer architecture; Assembly language; Interfacing; A to D & D to A conversions; Data communications; Programmable logic controllers; Data acquisition project; Part 3 - Signal processing; Transfer function; Active filters; Instrumentation amplifier; Noise; Digital signal processing; Index; Further reading; Parts lists

About the Author

Tony Fischer-Cripps

Tony Fischer-Cripps is a Project Leader in the Division of Telecommunications and Industrial Physics of the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation), Australia. He was previously lecturer, University of Technology, Sydney (UTS), Australia, and has also worked for the National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA (NIST, formerly National Bureau of Standards – NBS).

Affiliations and Expertise

Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation, Australia

