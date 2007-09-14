Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750681650, 9780080550664

Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology

4th Edition

The Guide for the Digital Age - from HDTV, DVD and flat-screen technologies to Multimedia Broadcasting, Mobile TV and Blu Ray

Authors: K. F. Ibrahim
eBook ISBN: 9780080550664
Paperback ISBN: 9780750681650
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 14th September 2007
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
32.50
27.63
4100.00
3485.00
46.95
39.91
48.18
40.95
35.95
30.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
26.99
22.94
44.95
38.21
33.95
28.86
40.95
34.81
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Newnes Guide to Television and Video Technology provides a full and comprehensive coverage of video and television technology including the latest developments in display equipment, HDTV and DVD. Starting with TV fundamentals, the bulk of the book covers the many new technologies that are bringing growth to the TV and video market, such as plasma and LCD, DLP (digital light processing), DVD, Blu ray technology, Digital television, High Definition television (HDTV) and video projection systems.

For each technology, a full explanation is provided of its operation and practical application, supported by over 300 diagrams including schematic diagrams of commercially available consumer equipment. Where relevant, testing and fault finding procedures are outlined together with typical fault symptoms supported by photographs. The new edition has a number of useful appendices on microcomputer/microcontroller systems, test instruments, serial buses (I2C and RS 232), teletext and error correction techniques. The book is intended for students of electronics and practicing engineers. In particular, it will useful for students on vocational courses and service engineers as well as enthusiasts.

Key Features

  • The definitive guide to the new technologies transforming the world of television: HDTV, Digital TV, DVD recorders, hard disk recorders, wide-screen CRT, flat screen technologies and others
  • A practical approach, including troubleshooting and servicing information
  • Covers UK, European and North American systems

Readership

TV and video installation and sales staff. Trainee TV & video technicians / electronics students. Home electronics consumers / electronics enthusiasts looking for accessible but technical information on the latest TV and video technologies

Table of Contents

  1. Principles of Television
    2. Colour television
    3. Digital Television
    4. MPEG Encoding
    5. High Definition television
    6. Audio encoding
    7. MPEG-2 transport stream
    8. Channel Encoding
    9. Video re-production – an overview
    10. Plasma Panels
    11. Liquid Crystal Display, LCD
    12. DLP and SED
    13. Television receivers CRT-type
    14. Television receivers – colour processing
    15. DC power generation
    16. Flat panel television receivers
    17. TV Sound, mono and NICAM
    18. The digital TV reception
    19. Projection systems
    20. DVD
    21. Magnetic tape recording
    22. Digital recording and camcorder
    23. Cable and on-line television
    24. Multimedia convergence
    25. Interconnectivity and ports
    Appendix A1: Teletext
    Appendix A2: I2C serial control bus
    Appendix A3: Error control techniques
    Appendix A4: Processing Devices
    Appendix A5: The OSI seven-layer reference model
    Appendix A6: HDMI - DVI Compatibility
    Appendix A7: The Decibel
    Appendix A8: Amplitude and frequency modulation

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080550664
Paperback ISBN:
9780750681650

About the Author

K. F. Ibrahim

Affiliations and Expertise

College of North West London, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.