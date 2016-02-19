Newnes Engineering Materials Pocket Book is a guidebook that provides a concise discussion on the various materials used in engineering. The coverage of the book includes ferrous and non-ferrous metals, polymeric materials, and ceramics and composites. The text first presents the terminology, and then proceeds to covering the test methods. The next nine chapters discuss the properties of various engineering materials, including copper, magnesium, nickel, and titanium. Next, the book presents the comparative properties table and materials index. The book will be of great use to both students and practitioners of engineering, especially materials engineering.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Terminology

2 Test Methods

Bend Tests

Creep Tests

Fatigue Tests

Hardenability

Hardness Measurement

Impact Tests

Tensile Test

3 Ferrous Alloys

3.1 Materials

Alloys

Alloy Steels

Carbon Steels

Cast Irons

Free-Cutting Steels

Maraging Steels

Stainless Steels

Tool Steels

3.2 Codes and Compositions

Coding System for Carbon Steels

Coding System for Cast Irons

Coding System for Stainless Steels

Coding System for Steels: American

Coding System for Steels: British

Coding System for Tool Steels

Composition of Alloy Steels

Composition of Carbon Steels

Composition of Cast Irons

Composition of Free-Cutting Steels

Composition of Maraging Steels

Composition of Stainless Steels

Composition of Tool Steels

3.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Case Hardening

Nitriding

Surface Hardening

Tempering

3.4 Properties

Creep Properties

Density

Electrical Resistivity

Fatigue

Hardness

Impact Properties

Machinability

Mechanical Properties of Alloy Steels

Mechanical Properties of Carbon Steels

Mechanical Properties of Cast Irons

Mechanical Properties of Free-Cutting Steels

Mechanical Properties of Maraging Steels

Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steels

Oxidation Resistance

Ruling Section

Specific Gravity

Thermal Properties

Tool Steel Properties

3.5 Uses

Uses of Alloy Steels

Uses of Carbon Steels

Uses of Cast Irons

Uses of Stainless Steels

Uses of Tool Steels

4 Aluminum Alloys

4.1 Materials

Aluminum

Aluminum Alloys

Cast Alloys

Wrought Alloys

4.2 Codes and Compositions

Coding System for Composition of Cast Alloys

Coding System for Composition of Wrought Alloys

Coding System for Temper

Composition of Cast Alloys

Composition of Wrought Alloys

4.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Heat Treatment for Cast Alloys

Heat Treatment for Wrought Alloys

4.4 Properties

Density

Electrical Properties

Fabrication Properties

Fatigue Properties

Machinability

Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys

Specific Gravity

Thermal Properties

Weldability

4.5 Uses

Forms of Material

Uses of Cast Alloys

Uses of Wrought Alloys

5 Copper

5.1 Materials

Copper

Copper Alloys

Brasses

Bronzes

Aluminum Bronzes

Silicon Bronzes

Beryllium Bronzes

Cupro-Nickels

5.2 Codes and Compositions

Codes for Composition

Codes for Tempers

Composition of Casting Alloys

Composition of Wrought Alloys

5.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Precipitation Hardening

Quenching and Tempering

Stress Relief

5.4 Properties

Brazing

Creep Properties

Density

Electrical Conductivity

Fatigue Properties

Hardness

Impact Properties

Machinability

Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys

Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys

Solderability

Thermal Properties

Weldability

5.5 Uses

Forms

Uses of Cast Alloys

Uses of Wrought Alloys

6 Magnesium

6.1 Materials

Magnesium

Magnesium Alloys

6.2 Codes and Compositions

Codes for Composition

Coding System for Temper

Composition of Cast Alloys

Composition of Wrought Alloys

6.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Solution Treatment and Aging

Stress Relieving

6.4 Properties

Density

Electrical Properties

Fatigue Properties

Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys

Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys

Thermal Properties

Weldability

6.5 Uses

Forms

Uses of Cast Alloys

Uses of Wrought Alloys

7 Nickel

7.1 Materials

Nickel

Alloys

7.2 Codes and Compositions

Codes

Composition of Nickel and Alloys

7.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Solution Treatment and Precipitation

Stress Relief

7.4 Properties

Creep Properties

Density

Electrical Resistivity

Fatigue Properties

Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys

Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys

Oxidation Limit

Thermal Properties

7.5 Uses

Forms

Uses of Nickel Alloys

8 Titanium

8.1 Materials

Titanium

Titanium Alloys

8.2 Codes and Composition

Codes for Composition

Composition

8.3 Heat Treatment

Annealing

Solution and Precipitation Treatment

Stress Relief

8.4 Properties

Creep Properties

Density

Electrical Resistivity

Fatigue Properties

Fracture Toughness

Hardness

Impact Properties

Machinability

Mechanical Properties

Thermal Properties

Weldability

8.5 Uses

Forms

Uses

9 Polymeric Materials

9.1 Materials

Types of Polymer

Elastomers

Thermosets

Thermoplastics

9.2 Polymer Structures

Additives

Crystallinity

Structure of Polymers

Structure and Properties

9.3 Codes and Composition

Codes

Composition

9.4 Properties

Chemical Properties

Creep Properties

Density

Electrical Properties

Fracture Toughness

Glass Transition Temperatures

Hardness

Impact Properties

Mechanical Properties

Optical Properties

Permeability

Resilience

Thermal Properties

9.5 Uses

Processing Methods

Uses

10 Ceramics

10.1 Materials

Ceramics

Engineering Ceramics

Glasses

Refractories

10.2 Codes

Codes for Bonded Carbides

10.3 Properties

Density

Electrical Properties

Mechanical Properties of Alumina Ceramics

Mechanical Properties of Bonded Carbides

Mechanical Properties of Glasses

Thermal Properties of Bonded Carbides

Thermal Properties of Glasses

10.4 Uses

Uses of Alumina Ceramics

Uses of Bonded Carbides

Uses Of Glasses

11 Composites

11.1 Materials

Types of Composites

Fiber Reinforced Materials

Particle Reinforced Materials

Dispersion Strengthened Metals

11.2 Properties

Properties of Fiber Reinforced Materials

Properties of Woods

12 Comparative Properties

Casting Alloys

Corrosion Resistance

Cost

Creep

Electrical Conductivity

Mechanical Properties

Thermal Properties

13 Materials Index

Elements

Engineering Metals

Engineering Polymers

Engineering Ceramics

Appendix: Units

Energy

Hardness

Specific Heat Capacity

Stress

Temperature

Thermal Conductivity

