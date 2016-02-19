Newnes Engineering Materials Pocket Book
1st Edition
Description
Newnes Engineering Materials Pocket Book is a guidebook that provides a concise discussion on the various materials used in engineering. The coverage of the book includes ferrous and non-ferrous metals, polymeric materials, and ceramics and composites. The text first presents the terminology, and then proceeds to covering the test methods. The next nine chapters discuss the properties of various engineering materials, including copper, magnesium, nickel, and titanium. Next, the book presents the comparative properties table and materials index. The book will be of great use to both students and practitioners of engineering, especially materials engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Terminology
2 Test Methods
Bend Tests
Creep Tests
Fatigue Tests
Hardenability
Hardness Measurement
Impact Tests
Tensile Test
3 Ferrous Alloys
3.1 Materials
Alloys
Alloy Steels
Carbon Steels
Cast Irons
Free-Cutting Steels
Maraging Steels
Stainless Steels
Tool Steels
3.2 Codes and Compositions
Coding System for Carbon Steels
Coding System for Cast Irons
Coding System for Stainless Steels
Coding System for Steels: American
Coding System for Steels: British
Coding System for Tool Steels
Composition of Alloy Steels
Composition of Carbon Steels
Composition of Cast Irons
Composition of Free-Cutting Steels
Composition of Maraging Steels
Composition of Stainless Steels
Composition of Tool Steels
3.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Case Hardening
Nitriding
Surface Hardening
Tempering
3.4 Properties
Creep Properties
Density
Electrical Resistivity
Fatigue
Hardness
Impact Properties
Machinability
Mechanical Properties of Alloy Steels
Mechanical Properties of Carbon Steels
Mechanical Properties of Cast Irons
Mechanical Properties of Free-Cutting Steels
Mechanical Properties of Maraging Steels
Mechanical Properties of Stainless Steels
Oxidation Resistance
Ruling Section
Specific Gravity
Thermal Properties
Tool Steel Properties
3.5 Uses
Uses of Alloy Steels
Uses of Carbon Steels
Uses of Cast Irons
Uses of Stainless Steels
Uses of Tool Steels
4 Aluminum Alloys
4.1 Materials
Aluminum
Aluminum Alloys
Cast Alloys
Wrought Alloys
4.2 Codes and Compositions
Coding System for Composition of Cast Alloys
Coding System for Composition of Wrought Alloys
Coding System for Temper
Composition of Cast Alloys
Composition of Wrought Alloys
4.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Heat Treatment for Cast Alloys
Heat Treatment for Wrought Alloys
4.4 Properties
Density
Electrical Properties
Fabrication Properties
Fatigue Properties
Machinability
Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys
Specific Gravity
Thermal Properties
Weldability
4.5 Uses
Forms of Material
Uses of Cast Alloys
Uses of Wrought Alloys
5 Copper
5.1 Materials
Copper
Copper Alloys
Brasses
Bronzes
Aluminum Bronzes
Silicon Bronzes
Beryllium Bronzes
Cupro-Nickels
5.2 Codes and Compositions
Codes for Composition
Codes for Tempers
Composition of Casting Alloys
Composition of Wrought Alloys
5.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Precipitation Hardening
Quenching and Tempering
Stress Relief
5.4 Properties
Brazing
Creep Properties
Density
Electrical Conductivity
Fatigue Properties
Hardness
Impact Properties
Machinability
Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys
Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys
Solderability
Thermal Properties
Weldability
5.5 Uses
Forms
Uses of Cast Alloys
Uses of Wrought Alloys
6 Magnesium
6.1 Materials
Magnesium
Magnesium Alloys
6.2 Codes and Compositions
Codes for Composition
Coding System for Temper
Composition of Cast Alloys
Composition of Wrought Alloys
6.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Solution Treatment and Aging
Stress Relieving
6.4 Properties
Density
Electrical Properties
Fatigue Properties
Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys
Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys
Thermal Properties
Weldability
6.5 Uses
Forms
Uses of Cast Alloys
Uses of Wrought Alloys
7 Nickel
7.1 Materials
Nickel
Alloys
7.2 Codes and Compositions
Codes
Composition of Nickel and Alloys
7.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Solution Treatment and Precipitation
Stress Relief
7.4 Properties
Creep Properties
Density
Electrical Resistivity
Fatigue Properties
Mechanical Properties of Cast Alloys
Mechanical Properties of Wrought Alloys
Oxidation Limit
Thermal Properties
7.5 Uses
Forms
Uses of Nickel Alloys
8 Titanium
8.1 Materials
Titanium
Titanium Alloys
8.2 Codes and Composition
Codes for Composition
Composition
8.3 Heat Treatment
Annealing
Solution and Precipitation Treatment
Stress Relief
8.4 Properties
Creep Properties
Density
Electrical Resistivity
Fatigue Properties
Fracture Toughness
Hardness
Impact Properties
Machinability
Mechanical Properties
Thermal Properties
Weldability
8.5 Uses
Forms
Uses
9 Polymeric Materials
9.1 Materials
Types of Polymer
Elastomers
Thermosets
Thermoplastics
9.2 Polymer Structures
Additives
Crystallinity
Structure of Polymers
Structure and Properties
9.3 Codes and Composition
Codes
Composition
9.4 Properties
Chemical Properties
Creep Properties
Density
Electrical Properties
Fracture Toughness
Glass Transition Temperatures
Hardness
Impact Properties
Mechanical Properties
Optical Properties
Permeability
Resilience
Thermal Properties
9.5 Uses
Processing Methods
Uses
10 Ceramics
10.1 Materials
Ceramics
Engineering Ceramics
Glasses
Refractories
10.2 Codes
Codes for Bonded Carbides
10.3 Properties
Density
Electrical Properties
Mechanical Properties of Alumina Ceramics
Mechanical Properties of Bonded Carbides
Mechanical Properties of Glasses
Thermal Properties of Bonded Carbides
Thermal Properties of Glasses
10.4 Uses
Uses of Alumina Ceramics
Uses of Bonded Carbides
Uses Of Glasses
11 Composites
11.1 Materials
Types of Composites
Fiber Reinforced Materials
Particle Reinforced Materials
Dispersion Strengthened Metals
11.2 Properties
Properties of Fiber Reinforced Materials
Properties of Woods
12 Comparative Properties
Casting Alloys
Corrosion Resistance
Cost
Creep
Electrical Conductivity
Mechanical Properties
Thermal Properties
13 Materials Index
Elements
Engineering Metals
Engineering Polymers
Engineering Ceramics
Appendix: Units
Energy
Hardness
Specific Heat Capacity
Stress
Temperature
Thermal Conductivity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 206
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1989
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163994
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK