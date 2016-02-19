Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750616836, 9781483193878

Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book

1st Edition

Authors: J O Bird P J Chivers
eBook ISBN: 9781483193878
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th August 1993
Page Count: 564
Description

Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book is an easy reference of engineering formulas, definitions, and general information. Part One deals with the definitions and formulas used in general engineering science, such as those concerning SI units, density, scalar and vector quantities, and standard quantity symbols and their units. Part Two pertains to electrical engineering science and includes basic d.c. circuit theory, d.c. circuit analysis, electromagnetism, and electrical measuring instruments. Part Three involves mechanical engineering and physical science. This part covers formulas on speed, velocity, acceleration, force, as well as definitions and discussions on waves, interference, diffraction, the effect of forces on materials, hardness, and impact tests. Part Four focuses on chemistry — atoms, molecules, compounds and mixtures. This part examines the laws of chemical combination, relative atomic masses, molecular masses, the mole concept, and chemical bonding in element or compounds. This part also discusses organic chemistry (carbon based except oxides, metallic carbonates, metallic hydrogen carbonate, metallic carbonyls) and inorganic chemistry (non-carbon elements). This book is intended as a reference for students, technicians, scientists, and engineers in their studies or work in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, and general engineering science.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Part One General Engineering Science

1 SI Units

2 Density

3 Scalar and Vector Quantities

4 Standard Quantity Symbols and Units

Part Two Electrical Engineering Science

5 Basis D.C. Circuit Theory

6 D.C. Circuit Analysis

7 Electrolysis

8 Electrode Potentials, Cells and Corrosion

9 Capacitors and Capacitance

10 Electromagnetism and Magnetic Circuits

11 Electromagnetic Induction and Inductance

12 Alternating Currents and Voltages

13 Single Phase Series A.C. Circuits

14 Single Phase Parallel A.C. Circuits III

15 A.C. Circuit Analysis

16 Semiconductor Diodes

17 Transistors

18 Three Phase Systems

19 D.C. Transients

20 Single Phase Transformers

21 D.C. Machines

22 A.C. Motors

23 Electrical Measuring Instruments and Measurements

Part Three Mechanical Engineering and Physical Science

24 Speed and Velocity

25 Acceleration and Force

26 Linear Momentum and Impulse

27 Linear and Angular Motion

28 Friction

29 Waves

30 Interference and Diffraction

31 Light Rays

32 The Effects of Forces on Materials

33 Hardness and Impact Tests

34 Center of Gravity and Equilibrium

35 Coplanar Forces Acting at a Point

36 Simply Supported Beams

37 Work, Energy and Power

38 Torque

39 Simple Machines

40 Heat Energy

41 Thermal Expansion

42 Measurement of Temperature

43 Solutions

44 Pressure in Fluids

45 Surface Tension and Viscosity

46 Ideal Gas Laws

47 Properties of Water and Steam

48 Fluids in Motion

49 Measurement of Fluid Flow

50 Simple Harmonic Motion and Natural Vibrations

Part Four Chemistry

51 Atoms, Molecules, Compounds and Mixtures

52 The Laws of Chemical Combination

53 Relative Atomic Masses, Molecular Masses and The 'Mole' Concept

54 Atomic Structure of Matter

55 Radioactivity

56 Chemical Bonding of the Elements

57 Chemical Bonding in Compounds

58 The Kinetic Theory of Matter

59 Chemical Reactions

60 Rates of Chemical Reaction

61 Energy of Chemical Reactions

62 Chemical Equilibrium in Liquids and Solutions

63 Chemical Equilibrium in Gaseous Reactions

64 Ionic Equilibrium Reactions

65 The Structure of Materials

66 Organic Chemistry

67 Inorganic Chemistry

Index


About the Author

