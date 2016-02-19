Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book
1st Edition
Description
Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book is an easy reference of engineering formulas, definitions, and general information. Part One deals with the definitions and formulas used in general engineering science, such as those concerning SI units, density, scalar and vector quantities, and standard quantity symbols and their units. Part Two pertains to electrical engineering science and includes basic d.c. circuit theory, d.c. circuit analysis, electromagnetism, and electrical measuring instruments. Part Three involves mechanical engineering and physical science. This part covers formulas on speed, velocity, acceleration, force, as well as definitions and discussions on waves, interference, diffraction, the effect of forces on materials, hardness, and impact tests. Part Four focuses on chemistry — atoms, molecules, compounds and mixtures. This part examines the laws of chemical combination, relative atomic masses, molecular masses, the mole concept, and chemical bonding in element or compounds. This part also discusses organic chemistry (carbon based except oxides, metallic carbonates, metallic hydrogen carbonate, metallic carbonyls) and inorganic chemistry (non-carbon elements). This book is intended as a reference for students, technicians, scientists, and engineers in their studies or work in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, and general engineering science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One General Engineering Science
1 SI Units
2 Density
3 Scalar and Vector Quantities
4 Standard Quantity Symbols and Units
Part Two Electrical Engineering Science
5 Basis D.C. Circuit Theory
6 D.C. Circuit Analysis
7 Electrolysis
8 Electrode Potentials, Cells and Corrosion
9 Capacitors and Capacitance
10 Electromagnetism and Magnetic Circuits
11 Electromagnetic Induction and Inductance
12 Alternating Currents and Voltages
13 Single Phase Series A.C. Circuits
14 Single Phase Parallel A.C. Circuits III
15 A.C. Circuit Analysis
16 Semiconductor Diodes
17 Transistors
18 Three Phase Systems
19 D.C. Transients
20 Single Phase Transformers
21 D.C. Machines
22 A.C. Motors
23 Electrical Measuring Instruments and Measurements
Part Three Mechanical Engineering and Physical Science
24 Speed and Velocity
25 Acceleration and Force
26 Linear Momentum and Impulse
27 Linear and Angular Motion
28 Friction
29 Waves
30 Interference and Diffraction
31 Light Rays
32 The Effects of Forces on Materials
33 Hardness and Impact Tests
34 Center of Gravity and Equilibrium
35 Coplanar Forces Acting at a Point
36 Simply Supported Beams
37 Work, Energy and Power
38 Torque
39 Simple Machines
40 Heat Energy
41 Thermal Expansion
42 Measurement of Temperature
43 Solutions
44 Pressure in Fluids
45 Surface Tension and Viscosity
46 Ideal Gas Laws
47 Properties of Water and Steam
48 Fluids in Motion
49 Measurement of Fluid Flow
50 Simple Harmonic Motion and Natural Vibrations
Part Four Chemistry
51 Atoms, Molecules, Compounds and Mixtures
52 The Laws of Chemical Combination
53 Relative Atomic Masses, Molecular Masses and The 'Mole' Concept
54 Atomic Structure of Matter
55 Radioactivity
56 Chemical Bonding of the Elements
57 Chemical Bonding in Compounds
58 The Kinetic Theory of Matter
59 Chemical Reactions
60 Rates of Chemical Reaction
61 Energy of Chemical Reactions
62 Chemical Equilibrium in Liquids and Solutions
63 Chemical Equilibrium in Gaseous Reactions
64 Ionic Equilibrium Reactions
65 The Structure of Materials
66 Organic Chemistry
67 Inorganic Chemistry
Index
