Newnes Engineering and Physical Science Pocket Book is an easy reference of engineering formulas, definitions, and general information. Part One deals with the definitions and formulas used in general engineering science, such as those concerning SI units, density, scalar and vector quantities, and standard quantity symbols and their units. Part Two pertains to electrical engineering science and includes basic d.c. circuit theory, d.c. circuit analysis, electromagnetism, and electrical measuring instruments. Part Three involves mechanical engineering and physical science. This part covers formulas on speed, velocity, acceleration, force, as well as definitions and discussions on waves, interference, diffraction, the effect of forces on materials, hardness, and impact tests. Part Four focuses on chemistry — atoms, molecules, compounds and mixtures. This part examines the laws of chemical combination, relative atomic masses, molecular masses, the mole concept, and chemical bonding in element or compounds. This part also discusses organic chemistry (carbon based except oxides, metallic carbonates, metallic hydrogen carbonate, metallic carbonyls) and inorganic chemistry (non-carbon elements). This book is intended as a reference for students, technicians, scientists, and engineers in their studies or work in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, chemistry, and general engineering science.